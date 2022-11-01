ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coxsackie, NY

National Bank of Coxsackie Announces New VP/Commercial Loan Officer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvdJi_0iuFEebk00

COXSACKIE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

The National Bank of Coxsackie announced today that Keven Mathes has joined National Bank of Coxsackie as its newest Vice President/Commercial Loan Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005096/en/

Keven S. Mathes, VP/Commercial Loan Officer National Bank of Coxsackie (Photo: Business Wire)

Mathes comes to National Bank of Coxsackie with over 20 years of experience in the Banking Industry. He joins NBC from Key Bank, where he was a Business Banking Relationship Manager in the Albany area. His experience prior to Key Bank includes positions at Berkshire Bank and Citizens Bank.

“I am excited about the opportunity to grow with National Bank of Coxsackie as they expand in the Capital Region Market,” Mathes said.

National Bank of Coxsackie CEO John A. Balli is excited to add more talent to the team as well, saying: “Keven will be a big part of our strategy to provide business lending solutions to businesses throughout the Capital District. We are proud to have Keven on the team and are excited for our continued growth.”

Since 1852, The National Bank of Coxsackie has been the reliable bank of choice for thousands of clients. With eight locations ranging from Coxsackie to Glenmont, they are proud to service the Capital Region. They remain committed to providing clients with the same products and services as the larger banks, while delivering them with a neighborly touch.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005096/en/

CONTACT: Nicole M. Bliss, 518-731-6161

nbliss@nbcoxsackie.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: National Bank of Coxsackie

PUB: 11/01/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/01/2022 08:02 AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Trendy Brooklyn Company Takes Over Kingston’s Vacant IBM Campus

A vacant IBM campus in Kingston now has a new tenant that's transformed the space into a $200 million state-of-the-art production facility. A new factory officially opened this week, marking a major milestone for the Hudson Valley. The Architect's Newspaper reports that Rich Brilliant Willing, known as RBW, has moved its independent lighting design and manufacturing facilities from Brooklyn to Kingston.
KINGSTON, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?

As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
theupstater.com

Thruway exit business park gets first tenant

CATSKILL — The county’s newest business park just got its first tenant. The Exit 21 West business park, located on 60 acres on Route 23B in Catskill, signed Bell Jar Holdings Co. to a 1.7-acre parcel where the company plans to rehabilitate an existing garage and add a 1950s-themed diner as a second building, according to the Greene County Industrial Development Agency, or IDA.
CATSKILL, NY
WNYT

Albany police investigate bank robbery

The Trustco Bank on New Scotland Avenue in Albany was robbed Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m., say police. They say the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded cash. He got away with an undetermined amount of money. Anyone with information can call Albany police.
ALBANY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority

Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm

Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
therealdeal.com

Scrap metal magnate drops $18M on Saratoga Springs estate

Scrap metal must be having a banner year because an industry magnate keeps locking down luxury homes. Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, signed a contract to purchase the famed “Palazzo Riggi” in Saratoga Springs, the Times Union reported. The ask on the property at 637 North Broadway was $17.9 million, however, it hasn’t closed. But Weitsman said he’s agreed to pay “significantly less.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
albanyschools.org

Board appoints veteran school leader as interim superintendent

The City School District of Albany Board of Education has appointed John Yagielski to lead the district on an interim basis following the retirement of Superintendent Kaweeda G. Adams in January. Yagielski brings extensive experience to Albany, including five months as the district’s interim deputy superintendent for business and finance...
ALBANY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Popular Kingston Restaurant Reportedly Closed After 40+ Years

One of the Hudson Valley's best Mexican restaurants in Kingston has reportedly closed. After living in Kingston for many years, one thing I remember is that Kingston is home to some great restaurants!! One restaurant I remember specifically was the Armadillo. If you like Mexican food and great margaritas, Thursday at the Armadillo was THE PLACE TO BE!
KINGSTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Greater Amsterdam School District proposes cutting all daycare bus service

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The window on bus options continues closing in the Greater Amsterdam School District. A posted agenda for the October 12 special board meeting shows “on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools, Richard Ruberti, Jr., the Board of Education ceases all transportation to Child Care and Child Care Centers effective November […]
AMSTERDAM, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal

With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
ALBANY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy