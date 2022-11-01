National Bank of Coxsackie Announces New VP/Commercial Loan Officer

COXSACKIE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

The National Bank of Coxsackie announced today that Keven Mathes has joined National Bank of Coxsackie as its newest Vice President/Commercial Loan Officer.

Keven S. Mathes, VP/Commercial Loan Officer National Bank of Coxsackie (Photo: Business Wire)

Mathes comes to National Bank of Coxsackie with over 20 years of experience in the Banking Industry. He joins NBC from Key Bank, where he was a Business Banking Relationship Manager in the Albany area. His experience prior to Key Bank includes positions at Berkshire Bank and Citizens Bank.

“I am excited about the opportunity to grow with National Bank of Coxsackie as they expand in the Capital Region Market,” Mathes said.

National Bank of Coxsackie CEO John A. Balli is excited to add more talent to the team as well, saying: “Keven will be a big part of our strategy to provide business lending solutions to businesses throughout the Capital District. We are proud to have Keven on the team and are excited for our continued growth.”

Since 1852, The National Bank of Coxsackie has been the reliable bank of choice for thousands of clients. With eight locations ranging from Coxsackie to Glenmont, they are proud to service the Capital Region. They remain committed to providing clients with the same products and services as the larger banks, while delivering them with a neighborly touch.

