ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

XPENG G9 SUV Obtains Permit for Autonomous Driving Public Road Tests

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42eupV_0iuFEXNX00

GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart EV company, today announced that it has successfully obtained the Guangzhou Intelligent Connected Vehicle Road Test Permit (“the Permit”), making XPENG G9 the first unmodified commercial vehicle to qualify for autonomous driving tests on designated public roads in China.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005804/en/

XPENG G9 (Photo: Business Wire)

(G9 road test photo library: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YrbhxzC86-hwVkDFCd7zcOoF48G9jE_8 )

The achievement marks a major industry milestone in the path towards mass production of robotaxis as well as future commercialization of robotaxi as a service.

On October 31, XPENG received the Permit following approvals from the Industry and Information Technology Bureau, Public Security Bureau and the Transport Bureau of Guangzhou Municipality. Mass-produced XPENG G9 SUVs, without any hardware reconfiguration but only software upgrades, are now qualified to conduct autonomous driving tests on designated public roads in Guangzhou, China.

“Securing the autonomous driving road testing permit for a commercial vehicle is a strong endorsement of our autonomous driving deep R&D and software capabilities,” said Dr. Xinzhou Wu, Vice President of Autonomous Driving Center at XPENG. “Our approach by using mass-produced commercial vehicles to explore mobility solutions will build a strong foundation to realize economies of scale. Significant cost efficiency brings us another step closer to commercializing robotaxis in the future.”

XPENG expects to leverage its platform-based technology stack to generate synergies as it integrates its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with autonomous driving machine-learning-based training models to accelerate software iterations with closed-loop data feedback.

The G9 autonomous driving road test vehicles utilize the same hardware suite as G9 commercial vehicles, including sensors for perception, computing and vehicle control systems.

About XPENG Inc.

XPENG Inc. (“XPENG”) is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyXPENG.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005804/en/

CONTACT: For Media Enquiries:

PR Department

XPeng Inc.

Email:pr@xiaopeng.com

KEYWORD: CHINA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSUMER ELECTRONICS AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE

SOURCE: XPeng Motors

PUB: 11/01/2022 07:57 AM/DISC: 11/01/2022 07:57 AM

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil

According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
Truth About Cars

U.S. Transportation Secretary Realizes Autonomous Cars Aren’t Ready

Despite the automotive industry having had the concept on its mind since the 1950s, autonomous vehicles still have yet to manifest in a manner that would allow them to be safely fielded in large numbers. With manufacturers previously vowing to have self-driving cars available to customers by 2020, consumers are starting to write the technology off as an industrial chimera. It’s also starting to look like the government is having doubts, especially now that U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg seems to be calling the technology to task.
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. Officials say that business helps enable North Korea’s nuclear proliferation programs. The U.S. government seized a tanker ship that was used for the fuel deliveries, the 2,734-ton M/T Courageous, prosecutors have said. One exchange caught on satellite imagery showed the ship transferring more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korea-flagged ship, the prosecutors said. Kwek remains at large despite a warrant that has been issued for his arrest.
WASHINGTON STATE
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Admits Full-Self Driving Tech Isn't Coming Soon

While the automotive industry has invested heavily in autonomous vehicle technology, with brands like Mercedes-Benz introducing Level 3 Self-Driving, the truth remains that Level 4 autonomous technology is still some time away. Ford's CEO Jim Farley recently admitted this, noting that while the company believes full-self driving is achievable, it won't happen anytime soon.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

With no word on visas, Canada's CBC closes China bureau

BEIJING (AP) — Canadian public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing. CBC said its applications had been met “by monthslong silence from Chinese officials.” The broadcaster’s last correspondent left Beijing as China closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The bureau, located in one of Beijing’s high-security diplomatic compounds, had remained open in anticipation of restaffing. On Thursday, a plaque identifying the bureau remained posted on the outside wall but no one responded to knocks or the doorbell. Calls to the bureau’s number published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry also went unanswered.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

German chancellor’s China visit sparks debate at home

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The timing of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s imminent trip to China and what signals he will give to Beijing have raised questions at home, a German member of the European Parliament said Thursday. Reinhard Butikofer of the Green Party, which is part of the...
The Associated Press

Anyline Launches Industry-First Tire Tread Scanner for Smartphones at SEMA 2022

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and artificial intelligence, today launched an industry-first Tire Tread Scanner that works on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device. The software solution, which accurately and reliably measures tire tread depth, is expected to revolutionize the automotive industry. The product will be unveiled at a press conference held at the SEMA Show 2022 in Las Vegas on Nov. 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005081/en/ Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and artificial intelligence, launched an industry-first Tire Tread Scanner that works on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device. The software solution, which accurately and reliably measures tire tread depth, is expected to revolutionize the automotive industry. The product will be unveiled at a press conference held at the SEMA Show 2022 in Las Vegas on Nov. 2. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

US jobs growth solid but slowing amid inflation fight

Jobs growth in the US is continuing at a solid, though slowing pace, despite rising prices and higher borrowing costs weighing on the economy. Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7%, the US Labor Department said on Friday. The news comes as the...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy