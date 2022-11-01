ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Could Be Signed By These Teams

During the Boston Celtics’ rollercoaster of an offseason, the organization and Grant Williams failed to agree on a contract extension, despite negotiations, which now leaves the fourth-year forward set to hit the open market after the 2022-23 season as a restricted free agent pending a team qualifying offer. Williams,...
BOSTON, MA
On3.com

5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit

Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Bruins dealt brutal long-term injury blow to key defenseman

The Boston Bruins were hit with a crushing injury blow to their defense during Tuesday night’s comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Key defenseman Derek Forbort exited the game during the first period due to an injury and did not return to action. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Bruins plan to place Forbort on injured reserve, per Bruins stats on Twitter.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self

The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming 2022-23 season in relation to an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption launched in 2017, Stadium's Jeff Goodman initially reported on Wednesday (November 2). Self and...
LAWRENCE, KS
FanSided

Red Sox rookie’s knee injury is officially cause for concern

After a season marred with injury after injury, the last thing the Boston Red Sox need is to be concerned with another injury before the offseason even begins, especially when it’s their prized rookie, Triston Casas. Casas, their first-round pick in 2018 who made his long-awaited big-league debut in...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown

Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hoops Rumors

NBA G League salaries increase for 2022-23 season

The salaries for players in the NBA G League will increase again for the 2022-23 season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter), players who spend the season in the NBAGL will earn $40,500. As we reported last fall, the G League’s annual salary rose from $35K to...
FanSided

Astros radio call of final out in World Series no-hitter will have Houston buzzing

The Houston Astros bounced back with a combined no-hitter to beat the Phillies and even up the World Series. But the radio call of the final out was electric. There could not be a bigger possible difference than there was for the Houston Astros, their pitching in particular, than there was between Games 3 and 4 of the World Series on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Jets GM makes major quarterback announcement

With a 5-3 record heading into November, the New York Jets are well on their way to their first playoff berth since the 2010 NFL season. But if they’re going to get there, then starting quarterback Zach Wilson has to play better than he played during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the New England Patriots – but Jets General Manager Joe Douglas believes in his quarterback and is going to stick with him.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy