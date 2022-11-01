Read full article on original website
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Julius Erving Said Charles Barkley Is The Player That Began The Modern Era Of NBA Basketball
Julius Erving had high praise for Charles Barkley, said he brought in the modern NBA era.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself in hot water after showing support for an anti-semitic film. While he did donate $500,000 to curb the hate on the Jewish community, the guard has still yet to actually apologize for his actions, even after NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement blasting Kyrie on Thursday.
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Could Be Signed By These Teams
During the Boston Celtics’ rollercoaster of an offseason, the organization and Grant Williams failed to agree on a contract extension, despite negotiations, which now leaves the fourth-year forward set to hit the open market after the 2022-23 season as a restricted free agent pending a team qualifying offer. Williams,...
'I Was Beneath Him': A Celtic Legend's Unforgettable Petty Gesture Motivated Michael Jordan Forever
Rookie Michael Jordan was once put in his place by this Celtics superstar.
5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit
Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
Kevin Durant Gets Brutally Honest About Steve Nash Firing
The Brooklyn Nets didn’t wait very long to make a big move this NBA offseason as head coach Steve Nash and the organization mutually agreed to part ways on Tuesday. The decision came the day after the Nets had won their second game of the season, defeating the Indiana Pacers on Halloween Monday night.
Bruins dealt brutal long-term injury blow to key defenseman
The Boston Bruins were hit with a crushing injury blow to their defense during Tuesday night’s comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Key defenseman Derek Forbort exited the game during the first period due to an injury and did not return to action. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Bruins plan to place Forbort on injured reserve, per Bruins stats on Twitter.
After signing with the Celtics, Roxbury’s AJ Reeves aims to prove he’s here to stay
The Roxbury native will start his rookie year in Maine this week after signing an Exhibit-10 contract with Boston. AJ Reeves will never forget the feeling of stepping into the lobby of the Celtics’ practice facility, the Auerbach Center, to sign his first professional basketball contract. After all, he’s...
Massive News About Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons will not play in the next two games for the Brooklyn Nets against the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self
The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming 2022-23 season in relation to an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption launched in 2017, Stadium's Jeff Goodman initially reported on Wednesday (November 2). Self and...
Red Sox rookie’s knee injury is officially cause for concern
After a season marred with injury after injury, the last thing the Boston Red Sox need is to be concerned with another injury before the offseason even begins, especially when it’s their prized rookie, Triston Casas. Casas, their first-round pick in 2018 who made his long-awaited big-league debut in...
The most impressive player on the Lakers roster hasn’t even been close
The Los Angeles Lakers started the season off on a horrible foot, losing each of the team’s first five games of the season. However, back-to-back wins have boosted the morale in Los Angeles as fans are confident that there is at least something here with the team to be excited about.
Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown
Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
NBA G League salaries increase for 2022-23 season
The salaries for players in the NBA G League will increase again for the 2022-23 season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter), players who spend the season in the NBAGL will earn $40,500. As we reported last fall, the G League’s annual salary rose from $35K to...
Astros radio call of final out in World Series no-hitter will have Houston buzzing
The Houston Astros bounced back with a combined no-hitter to beat the Phillies and even up the World Series. But the radio call of the final out was electric. There could not be a bigger possible difference than there was for the Houston Astros, their pitching in particular, than there was between Games 3 and 4 of the World Series on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Umpire Jordan Baker makes Jose Altuve look like a little leaguer
MLB umpire Jordan Baker and Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve were the perfect odd couple during Game 5 of the World Series. Jose Altuve is 5-foot-6. Even on a good day he looks diminutive compared to the other men at the plate. World Series Game 5 umpire Jordan Baker...
Jets GM makes major quarterback announcement
With a 5-3 record heading into November, the New York Jets are well on their way to their first playoff berth since the 2010 NFL season. But if they’re going to get there, then starting quarterback Zach Wilson has to play better than he played during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the New England Patriots – but Jets General Manager Joe Douglas believes in his quarterback and is going to stick with him.
