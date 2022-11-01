Southern Tide Announces Sponsorship Deal with PGA TOUR Rookie, Kevin Roy

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Southern Tide is thrilled to announce a new sponsorship deal with emerging PGA TOUR Rookie, Kevin Roy, as his official on- and off-the-course apparel partner. After much success on the Korn Ferry Tour, Roy enters his first year on the PGA TOUR sporting Southern Tide’s signature Skipjack logo on the left chest on all on-course polos and pullovers. Given the brand’s tremendous success within the golf performance category, Kevin Roy becomes Southern Tide’s first PGA TOUR-sponsored golfer.

“We love Kevin’s history and much like his trajectory, Southern Tide has seen tremendous growth in the golf community. Over the past twelve months, our golf business has really taken off with the average spend on Southern Tide apparel per club at an all-time high. With the brand’s commitment to excellence, we look forward to supporting his career as he embarks on this exciting PGA journey,” said Southern Tide CEO, Carey Ann Campbell. “From partnerships to products, we feel it is important for the brand to showcase an authentic point-of-view. Kevin aligns with our coastal lifestyle and quality performance. We look forward to a successful partnership.”

Roy, who was raised around the sport – his father being a former professional golfer – has been through a series of ups and downs throughout his career. After taking some time away from the sport, Roy returned even stronger, and more committed to his process, while having more fun out on the course.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Southern Tide team as their first golf ambassador. I feel closely aligned with Southern Tide, myself being an emerging PGA TOUR golfer, and Southern Tide being an emerging golf brand. As a PGA TOUR member, I require high-performance products that allow me to swing freely in all conditions. Southern Tide has delivered in all aspects, from on-course to off-course. It’s a bonus that the brand matches my coastal Tampa, FL lifestyle. I am looking forward to growing with the brand on golf’s biggest stage,” said Kevin Roy, PGA TOUR Rookie.

Roy has been trending upward after receiving his PGA TOUR Card in August of 2022 in less than 3 seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour. Roy rose in rankings while on the Korn Ferry Tour and posted four top-10s, including a runner-up finish at the Wichita Open benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics.

Founded in 2006, Southern Tide is a Greenville, S.C.-based lifestyle apparel brand that boasts exceptional craftsmanship and classic design. Southern Tide is best known for its Skipjack Polo, deemed by many to be the finest, most comfortable polo shirt. Innovative, yet timeless in its youthful style, Southern Tide offers an array of apparel and accessory products for men, women, and kids that deliver their authentic lifestyle through quality, experience, and service. Southern Tide is available for purchase in company-owned Southern Tide stores, in Southern Tide Signature Stores, and online at www.southerntide.com. Products can also be found at more than 850 specialty retailers and premium department stores in more than 49 states across the United States. Southern Tide is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM).

