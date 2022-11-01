ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teledyne FLIR Defense Launches MUVE R430 Drone Payload for Remote Radiation Detection

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced today at CBRNE Convergence the launch of its new MUVE™ R430 drone sensor payload used to remotely detect and identify radiation sources and radiological hazards across a wide range of use scenarios.

Teledyne FLIR Defense announced the launch of its new MUVE™ R430 drone sensor payload used to remotely detect and identify radiation sources and radiological hazards across a wide range of use scenarios. The MUVE™ R430 is an advanced radiation detector purpose-designed for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to detect, locate, measure, map, and identify radioactive sources from above. Using the same field-proven technology as Teledyne FLIR’s acclaimed identiFINDER® series of radionuclide identification devices employed worldwide, the R430 enables users to quickly pinpoint and accurately identify sources of radioactivity from a distance. Ready to deploy in minutes, MUVE R430 is a versatile platform for diverse situations, including wide-area hazmat surveys, emergency response, and environmental monitoring. (Photo: Business Wire)

The MUVE™ R430 is an advanced radiation detector purpose-designed for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to detect, locate, measure, map, and identify radioactive sources from above. Using the same field-proven technology and algorithms as Teledyne FLIR’s acclaimed identiFINDER® series of radionuclide identification devices, the R430 enables users to quickly pinpoint and accurately identify sources of radioactivity from a distance.

The Teledyne FLIR SkyRanger® R70 and R80D SkyRaider™ UAS serve as the initial deployment airframes for the new sensor payload. The R430 is integrated into the drone’s Mission Control Software and provides both visible and audible alerts of radioactivity. Using a familiar interface, R430 operators can easily create contamination maps, examine a dangerous source, and perform assessments in hard-to-reach places and environments, all while keeping at a safe distance. Ready to deploy in minutes, MUVE R430 balances size and weight, which makes it a versatile platform for diverse situations, including wide-area hazmat surveys, emergency response, and environmental monitoring.

“MUVE R430 brings the pedigree of our professionally trusted identiFINDER product line to the skies,” said Dr. David Cullin, vice president of technology and product management at Teledyne FLIR Defense. “Using a drone to remotely detect radiation means faster decision-making, safer conditions for civilian or military responders, and the likelihood of a better outcome for anyone in harm’s way. The R430 delivers full situational awareness that’s vital if and when a radiation event occurs – and could even prevent one.

“As a company, we continue to invest strategically in our full line of intelligent sensing technologies – for handheld devices as well as manned and unmanned platforms – to offer customers a complete mission solution,” Cullin added.

The R430 marks the third offering in Teledyne FLIR’s MUVE™ series of remote sensor payloads. In June, the company introduced the MUVE B330 drone payload that can be used to detect deadly biological agents and other airborne biohazards. It joined the MUVE C360 multi-gas detector, used to provide real-time continuous monitoring of chemical hazards, which can be deployed on both Teledyne FLIR as well as commercial UAS systems and robots.

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing, unmanned systems, and integrated solutions for defense and industrial markets, with roughly 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company develops a wide range of advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. To learn more, visit teledyneflir.com or follow @flir. #AnyThreatAnywhere

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

