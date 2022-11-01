ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

BigCommerce and Snap, Inc. Create Opportunities for Merchants to Reach New Audiences, Drive More Revenue

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jOe0_0iuFEMum00

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced in partnership with Snap, Inc., the launch of Snapchat for BigCommerce. BigCommerce merchants of all sizes in the US can now directly integrate their store as a one-stop shop to sync product catalogs and create immersive Snapchat ad campaigns to broaden customer reach, open new revenue streams and ultimately scale their business to the next level.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005189/en/

Snapchat for BigCommerce (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Giving merchants access to Snapchat’s unique audience of 363 million daily active users opens up incredible opportunities for them to tap into a younger generation of influencers that master impacting a consumer’s purchasing decision,” said Sharon Gee, vice president of revenue growth and general manager of omnichannel at BigCommerce. “For BigCommerce, Snap’s partnership broadens our direct integrations portfolio for omnichannel merchants on the BigCommerce platform, providing access to top performing social, search and marketplace channels from a single platform to sell more and increase revenue. Furthermore, this partnership provides unique benefits to our ecosystem of Omnichannel Certified Partners for merchants on any ecommerce platform via Feedonomics to drive return ad on spend and improve performance on hundreds of growth channels.”

Merchants can access the Snapchat for BigCommerce app via the BigCommerce Channel Manager, creating a few-click experience to begin placing the Snap Pixel, sync product catalogs and producing and managing Snapchat ad campaigns to drive online store visits, purchases and retargeting campaigns. With Snapchat for BigCommerce, merchants can:

  • Attract new and unique mobile customers by tapping into Snapchat’s engaged audience of 363 million daily active users and over 600 million global monthly users who are driving new behaviors and influencing purchase decisions to help drive MRR. Snapchat is the #1 platform where users enjoy sharing purchases they love or when shopping. 1
  • Optimize ad campaigns and events with Snap Pixel to track conversions and measure results to make the most of advertising budgets to achieve ROAS, while using Pixel Custom Audiences to build retargeted campaigns to reach and convert Snapchatters that have already browsed your website.
  • View and analyze campaign performance across all ad accounts to gain valuable insight into metrics and audience engagement to ensure campaigns are meeting target goals.

With Snapchat for BigCommerce, merchants can leverage Snapchat’s variety of made-for-ecommerce ad formats to deliver creativity when showcasing products and make a personalized connection with users to establish brand loyalty and drive traffic to their storefront.

“Shopping on Snapchat is all about having fun with and sharing with your real friends, which Snapchatters say are four times more influential than celebrities or influencers on their purchasing decisions,” said Sid Malhotra, senior director, SMB at Snap, Inc. “As Snapchat reaches over 75% of Gen Z and millennials in over 20 countries, this partnership with BigCommerce will help merchants of all sizes easily drive traffic and purchases from that valuable audience. With just a few clicks, merchants will now be able to sync their product catalogs to Snapchat, run ads, and get help from a Snapchat specialist. We ultimately believe this will lend a helping hand to merchants during the most important shopping season.”

Snapchat for BigCommerce is currently available in the US and will be expanding into additional markets into 2023. Learn more about Snapchat for BigCommerce and download here.

1 2022 Global Crowd DNA Study commissioned by Snap Inc. | Base: Snapchatters N = 8,100 | Q: Thinking about all apps you use, which of the following things relating to visual messages (e.g. pictures, videos, filters / lenses, emojis / bitmojis) have you ever done? (NET of all codes)

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005189/en/

CONTACT: Dana Marruffo

dana.marruffo@bigcommerce.com

KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL RETAIL TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE ELECTRONIC COMMERCE INTERNET

SOURCE: BigCommerce

PUB: 11/01/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/01/2022 08:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Almost 30% of People Redo or Refine Google Searches, Study Says

Almost 30% of people are having to redo their Google searches, either by refining or extending queries, according to research published earlier this month by SEMRush, an online marketing software company. SEMRush took data from 20,000 anonymous users who made 455,368 unique searches. It then looked at how long it...
TechCrunch

MLOps platform Galileo lands $18M to launch a free service

As the use of AI becomes more common throughout the enterprise, the demand for products that make it easier to inspect, discover and fix critical AI errors is increasing. According to one recent survey (from MLOps Community), 84.3% of data scientists and machine learning engineers say that the time required to detect and diagnose problems with a model is a problem for their teams, while over one in four (26.2%) admit that it takes them a week or more to detect and fix issues.
The Associated Press

Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Roku Adds 2.3M Active Accounts, Operating Losses Grow

The company, best known for its devices, continues to absorb losses from its player business and warns that Q4 ad spend growth will continue to see a slowdown. Despite adding 2.3 million active accounts and seeing total streaming hours grow to 21.9 billion, Roku saw operating losses balloon by 314 percent year over year to $147 million.
The Associated Press

Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven direct sales enablement, is launching Learning Solutions, to empower social sellers with engagement-based micro-learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005050/en/ Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution Driving the future of social selling success, backed by science, research, and data (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report

MetLife Third-Quarter Profit More Than Halves on Lower Investment Returns

(Reuters) - MetLife Inc on Wednesday reported a 53% drop in third-quarter profit as economic pressures and a global market rout led to weaker returns from the U.S. insurer's investments. The company's U.S. unit saw a 17% decline in adjusted profit, while the Asia segment recorded a 65% slump. Fewer...
The Verge

OpenAI opens up AI text-to-image generation to businesses with launch of DALL-E API

OpenAI is making its image generation software DALL-E much more widely available to businesses with the launch of an API in public beta. The API will make it easier for companies to add DALL-E’s text-to-image functionality to their products, giving developers simplified tools to integrate and customize the software to their liking.
CNBC

CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum: Watch the recap

CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum took place place on Friday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. London time. The special live event took place ahead of the all-important COP27, or 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference. It was a dialogue between speakers and CNBC reporters about the most pressing questions on the energy crisis, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and how governments and industries have responded to earlier goals. It focused on three crucial pillars: Regulation & Responsibility, Future Power, and Industry Response.
TechCrunch

Meet Crowd.dev, an open source user-led growth platform for fostering developer communities

Businesses such as Stripe, Slack, Canva, Notion and Figma have grown substantially off the back of their respective communities, which in turn has led to a slew of new technologies dedicated to helping such businesses harness their fanbase, unearth their biggest advocates and keep that CLG flywheel spinning. Investors have taken note, too: In the past year alone we’ve seen companies such as Commsor raise a $50 million Series B; Common Room secure $52 million; Threado draw in a $3.1 million seed round; and, more recently, Talkbase raise $2 million to power user-led growth for any company.
Footwear News

Rothy’s Makes Two Executive Hires, Shuffles Additional Roles as Company Continues to Grow

Rothy’s has hired Heather Archibald as its first chief product & merchandising officer and Jamie Gersch as chief marketing officer as the brand enters its next phase of growth. Archibald joins the San Francisco-based company with over 20 years of experience building global product and merchandising strategies at brands like Title Nine, Restoration Hardware and Gap, Inc. Overseeing Rothy’s merchandising, design, inventory planning and allocation departments, Archibald will work to grow the company’s global product development and commercialization strategies. “As a lifelong merchant who is customer and product-obsessed, joining a nimble and vertically-integrated business is a dream,” Archibald said in a statement....
The Associated Press

DoorDash defies U.S. delivery slowdown with strong Q3

DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter, saying its orders jumped 27% as it expanded overseas and added new grocery and retail offerings. The San Francisco-based delivery company reported 439 million orders in the July-September period. That was higher than the 433 million Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. DoorDash anticipates the trajectory to continue the rest of this year. The company said it expects gross order volumes — which were up 30% to $13.5 billion in the third quarter — will hit $13.9 billion to $14.2 billion in the fourth quarter. That would also beat Wall Street’s forecast of $13.7 billion. DoorDash’s shares jumped more than 8% in after-hours trading Thursday.
getnews.info

eClinical Solutions Market worth $15.4 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

“Some of the prominent players in this Electronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems Market are Oracle Corporation (US), Medidata Solutions, Inc. (US), Parexel International Corporation (US), BioClinica, Inc. (US)”. In May 2021, The Tasmanian Government partnered with Oracle Corporations to use its health management system to manage the...
The Associated Press

Taxi Butler Announces the Global Launch of Taxi Butler QR, the Next-Generation Way of Bookings Taxis From Venues

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Taxi Butler, today announced the global launch of Taxi Butler QR, featuring the ultimate combination of simplicity, innovation and automation. Built on technology that taxi fleets around the world already trust, Taxi Butler QR delivers a next-generation way for taxi fleets to generate and automate bookings from anywhere inside their local venues. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005456/en/ Taxi Butler QR delivers a next-generation way for taxi company owners to generate and automate bookings from anywhere inside local venues. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy