Read full article on original website
Related
wdadradio.com
CRIMINAL CALL HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY
Criminal Call hearings are scheduled for today in Indiana County Court including a hearing for one of the four suspects in the shooting of Jadeyn Wright in 2020. Court documents show that 20-year-old Isabella Marie Edmonds of Indiana will be in court today for the meeting. She, along with Isaiah Moore, Delmar Chatman and Terrion Gates are facing charges connected with the shooting at the Carriage House Apartments in Indiana in October of 2020. Police say the four went to Wright’s apartment on October 17th to purchase marijuana from him, but that lead to the shooting. She is charged with criminal homicide and robbery and conspiracy to commit both of those crimes.
wdadradio.com
UPDATE: STABBING SUSPECT REFERRED TO JUVENILE PROBATION
Indiana Borough Police have released an update on a reported stabbing that happened on Wednesday. Police initially said they were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Church Street, and police found an adult man, who was not named in the report, was stabbed in the rear upper torso area with a folding pocketknife possessed by a juvenile.
wdadradio.com
UPDATE: VEHICLE PURSUIT, OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop A Major Case Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier today along SR 22 in Derry Township, Westmoreland County. Earlier stories: ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP; STRETCH OF ROUTE 22 CLOSED DUE TO ON-GOING SITUATION. On November 3, 2022...
wdadradio.com
STATE TROOPERS INVESTIGATING THEFT AT PENELEC SUBSTATION
State police in Indiana are investigating an incident of theft that happened Tuesday night at a Penelec substation in Center Township. Troopers say between the hours of 4 p.m. on Tuesday and midnight on Wednesday, an unknown suspect gained entry into the Penelec substation along Lucerne Road and stole approximately 50 feet of copper ground wire, valued at $300, and 30 feet of steel-clad wire, valued at $10.
wdadradio.com
ONE KILLED AFTER POLICE CHASE ENDS ON ROUTE 22 IN DERRY
A Johnstown man was killed by state police after a chase that started in Cambria County and ended on Route 22 in Derry Township on Thursday. At 2:30 yesterday, state troopers were asked to assist Richland Township Police with a vehicle pursuit that had started in Cambria County and went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown, was armed with a handgun and was wanted on felony charges connected with a domestic violence incident in Cambria County. The chase went through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County, when, according to Public Information Officer Trooper Steven Limani at a news conference yesterday, officers tried to stop him by using a “Pit Maneuver”.
wdadradio.com
ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP
A suspect in a domestic incident from Cambria County is dead after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash on Route 22 in Derry Township. (State police continue to investigate the crash scene in Derry Township. Photo by Josh Widdowson. State Police Trooper Steve Limani said that the investigation...
wdadradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING STABBING
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a stabbing that happened yesterday afternoon. Police were summoned at 4:15 PM to a home in the 400 block of Church Street, with Citizen’s Ambulance also responding at the time. Police were able to find all the people involved in the residence and no continuing community risk existed at that point.
wdadradio.com
PITTSBURGH MAN CHARGED IN SHOOTING THAT KILLED WOMAN CONNECTED TO HOMER CITY
Charges have been filed against a Pittsburgh man in a shooting in Pittsburgh that killed three people, including a woman with connections in the Homer City area. Reports say that 21-year-old Jaylone Hines of Pittsburgh faces charges of criminal homicide in the deaths of 33-year-old Jacquelyn Mehalic, 59-year-old Betty Averytt and John Hornezes in the shooting on October 15th near the 300 block of Cedar Avenue in Pittsburgh’s North Side. Mehalic, who has family in the Homer City area, along with Averytt, were declared innocent bystanders in the shooting as the two were waiting for a bus. Police said that Hornezes was one of the two shooters in the incident.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA POLICE LOOKING FOR INFO IN THEFT OF GOLF CART AT PARKING GARAGE
Indiana Borough Police are looking for more information on the identities of three men who vandalized a gate at the Indiana Borough Parking Garage and stole a golf cart parked inside it. The theft happened on October 28th at about 11:40 PM. The three suspects stole the cart from the...
wdadradio.com
EMERGENCY SITUATION TRAINING HELD TODAY AT IRMC
Officials with Indiana Regional Medical Center and members of the law enforcement community came to IRMC’s main campus today to get some real-world training on emergency situations. After some classes this morning taught by the State Police Special Emergency Response Team, officers with the state police, IUP and Indiana...
wdadradio.com
TRAFFIC BACKUP ON ROUTE 22 EXPECTED AS CREWS INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH IN SALEM TOWNSHIP
Those headed into Pittsburgh today may see some traffic tie-ups on Route 22 as first responders are on the scene of a fatal accident that happened this morning. Reports say that the fatal crash was on Route 22 at Hannastown Road in Salem Township and involved a passenger car and a commercial vehicle. The call came in at 10:15 and there was a report of at least one person trapped in a vehicle.
wdadradio.com
STRETCH OF ROUTE 22 CLOSED DUE TO ON-GOING SITUATION
State police are currently on the scene of an incident along Route 22 near the New Alexandria Sheetz. Route 22 near New Derry Road is closed for the time being and reports say the Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene. Black Lick fire officials say in a Facebook...
wdadradio.com
CLYMER, COMMODORE FIRE CREWS TEND TO 48TH BRUSH FIRE OF THE YEAR
The 48th brush fire of the year was reported this afternoon in Green Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Commodore and Clymer to Mulberry Road in Cherry Tree for the reported fire around 2:19 p.m. Initial reports say it was a wood fire that was approximately 50 feet away from houses and 200 feet away from trees.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA FIRE, POLICE INVESTIGATE GAS IN SEWER SYSTEM
Indiana fire and police departments are investigating how gasoline got into a storm water sewer this morning in Indiana Borough. (Members of the Indiana Fire Association and Indiana Borough Work Crews investigate gasoline allegedly dumped in the storm sewer system. Photo by Josh Widdowson) The call went out at 8:04...
wdadradio.com
JOANNE M. SORRELL, 95
Joanne M. Sorrell, 95, of Indiana, PA died on November 3, 2022, at St. Andrews Village after a brief illness. Born on September 14, 1927, in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of J. Warren and Ruth Staples Millard. She married Richard A. Sorrell on June 10, 1949, in Washington, DC, who preceded her in death in 2010. She had lived in Indiana PA since 2011.
wdadradio.com
ROBERT CAYLOR, 79
Robert Caylor, 79, of Indiana died November 1, 2022, at his residence. He was the. son of the late Bernard P. and Lillian Gertrude (Clark) Caylor and was born on. January 26, 1943, in Willet, Pennsylvania. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Bob was a self-employed Coal...
wdadradio.com
DENISE DAWN (ROMASCO) TATONE, 64
Denise Dawn (Romasco) Tatone, 64, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at her home. The daughter of Eugene D. and Barbara (Cunningham) Romasco, she was born on April 8, 1958 in Indiana, PA. Denise graduated from Blairsville High School Class of 1976 and worked at S&T...
wdadradio.com
SPECIAL MEETING SCHEDULED FOR INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD TONIGHT
The Indiana School Board has scheduled a special meeting tonight, and the main items are from the buildings, grounds and transportation committee. According to the draft agenda, the board looks to approve scheduling an Act 34 hearing on November 22nd at 6:30 PM at the East Pike administrative offices. While the exact topic was not listed on the agenda, an Act 34 hearing applies to all new buildings and buildings with substantial additions, according to the PA Department of Education. It applies for both PlanCon projects or non-reimbursable projects not involved with the PlanCon process.
wdadradio.com
CLYMER BOROUGH COUNCIL MEETING CANCELLED DUE TO LACK OF QUORUM
While there were not enough members present to hold a meeting, the Clymer Borough 2023 budget was briefly discussed last night. Clymer Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel said that the proposed budget for 2023 comes to $584,500, which is an increase of $2,380, and taxes holding the line at 3.90 mils. Schrenkel said there was no tax increase scheduled, but the money from the property taxes would be re-arranged to add support for Citizen’s Ambulance.
wdadradio.com
JANIS E. WOODS, 86
Janis E. Woods, 86, of Barberton, OH formerly of Blairsville, PA passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Stow, OH. The daughter of Vincent O. and Dorothy M. (Muir) Woods, she was born May 22, 1936, in Blairsville, PA. Janis worked at K-Mart until her retirement in 1997. She...
Comments / 0