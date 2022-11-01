Read full article on original website
Jr High Girls Roundup — Salem 2nd At Invitational, Selmaville Gets Big Night From Hustedde, Odin Earns W
The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats finished the Salem Invitational at 2-1 following their 45-37 win over Olney. Mya Russell finished with 20 points and was named to the All Tournament Team. Salem is 5-4 on the season and will travel to Benton on Monday night. Hustedde’s Big Night Helps Selmaville...
Jr High Boys Basketball – Bobcats Beat SC, St Mary’s & Rome Tournament’s Continue
The Franklin Park Bobcats held South Central scoreless until the final minute of the first quarter, and then again held them scoreless for most of the 3rd quarter as they earned a 41-28 win over the Falcons. Eight Bobcats scored led by Jaret Gibson with 10, Landen Maxey, Trey Clark and Caeden Miraglia added 6. Salem returns to action this weekend at the Marion Tournament. The Falcons return to action tonight when they host Windsor/Stew Stras in a Jr NTC matchup.
Freeburg Advances To Supers To Take On Mater Dei, IHSA Sectional Finals Roundup
The volleyball sectional finals were held last night. In Class 1a at Webber, St Anthony fell to NCOE 21-25, 25-22, 11-25. Windsor/Strew-Stras dropped their match to the hosts at St Thomas More 21-25, 24-26. The Super Sectional will be held at Christ Our Rock on Friday featuring NCOE and Trico starting at 6:30.
Morris football geared up for long trip to Centralia for Class 5A second-round action
MORRIS — By the time the season is done, the Morris football team may earn the unofficial award for the team with the most miles traveled. Having played road games already at Antioch (196 miles round-trip), LaSalle-Peru (78), Woodstock (142), Richmond-Burton (164) and Sycamore (112), Morris gets its longest trip of the year Saturday when they travel to Centralia (452) for a second-round Class 5A playoff game. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
Raccoon Falls On Last Second 3 Pointer At Rome
At the Rome Tournament last night, 2nd seed Raccoon fell to Waltonville on a last second three pointer 47-46. Michael Organ poured in 32 in the loss. Raccoon is 6-1 on the season and will play Wayne City tonight at 6:15 for 3rd place after their loss to top-seed Woodlawn who will get Waltonville in the finals at 7:30.
Boil order issues for part of West Church, South Walnut, South Maple, and South Pearl
There is a boil order in effect for the following area in Salem, due to a water main break, until further notice.
2022 11/07 – Connie S. Dodson
Connie S. Dodson, 81, of Hoffman passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on July 27, 1941, the daughter of William and Wanda (Greer) Dillsworth in Norris City. She married Donald Dodson on July 6, 1971, in Norris City and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2002.
Salem Fireman quickly control grass and woods fire
The Salem Fire Protection District quickly extinguished a grass and woods fire Thursday afternoon. Firemen say the fire on the Beth Ann Branch property in the 2400 block of State Route 37 south of Salem started in a burn barrel. Embers then set nearby grass on fire. It traveled about 150 feet toward a wooded area before firemen got the fire out.
Police Beat for Friday, November 4th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 51-year-old Salem man for a violation of the sex offender law. Bradley Gibson of North Jackson allegedly was within 500 feet of a park when he was taken into custody near Jackson Park on the northeast side of Salem on Thursday. A 20-year-old Salem man was...
2022 11/07 – Stan W. Hughes
Stan W. Hughes, age 84 of Salem, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be left at www.CrouseFH.com.
This 61-year-old boxer takes down opponents and lifts up his community
ST. LOUIS — Keith Driscoll is at an age when most people would start slowing down their life. But Driscoll is picking up the pace. He’s been working on his fitness and since the start of the pandemic he has lost 70 pounds. “My body has never been...
Fairfield woman trapped, but not injured following Tuesday crash on 161 Extension at Iuka Road
A 43-year-old Fairfield woman was trapped in her car following a two-vehicle crash on the Route 161 Extension at the Iuka Road on Tuesday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Cheryl Hedrick pulled from the stop sign on Iuka Road in front of an eastbound car on the 161 Extension driven by 42-year-old Jared Hoestmann of Damiansville.
Mt. Vernon man injured in rollover crash on Nation Road south of Salem
A 56-year-old Mt. Vernon man was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash on the 4,000 block of Nation Road east of the I-57 overpass south of Salem early Monday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car driven by 56-year-old Rodney Taylor of 21st Street ran off the road and overturned, landing back on its wheels half on and half off the roadway.
2022 11/11 – Glenda Krutsinger
Glenda Krutsinger, age 69 of Salem, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home with her husband and daughter by her side. Glenda was born on October 24, 1953, in Salem, the daughter of Carl and Pebble (Watts) Barnhart. She married Ray Krutsinger in 1973 and he survives in Salem.
Centralia City Firemen get quick knockdown on garage fire
Centralia City Firemen say they got a quick knockdown on a garage fire at the Jordan DeWolf home on Circle Drive Thursday morning. Firemen say a smoldering mulch pile close to the garage caught one wall on fire. It burned through to the inside before it was initially spotted by a neighbor. The DeWolf family called firemen and exited the home before firemen arrived.
Police Beat for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
Illinois State Police arrested 41-year-old Bobbie Haizlip of Woodland Drive in Salem for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old homeless Centralia man, Shane Miles, for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail.
$7,000 wire theft reported at solar field installation north of Sandoval
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of three new spools of wire from a construction site for a new solar farm on US 51 just north of Sandoval. The contractor on the project for GRNE Solar indicated each of the missing spools contained 450-feet of wire. The value of the wire was placed at $7,000.
Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County
A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE 3: Centralia Police say victim of what was thought to be a hit and run apparently tried to jump onto cab of passing semi
Centralia Police say an investigation into a fatal hit and run indicates the person killed apparently lunged towards the passenger side of the cab of a semi after it had slowed before receiving a green light and proceeding through the Broadway and Locust intersection early Thursday morning. Lieutenant Steve Whritenour...
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 30-year-old homeless Centralia man on aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and child endangerment following an incident on November 5th. Terrence Jones is accused of striking a woman multiple times and choking her. She was reportedly holding their child at times during the alleged attack. Police say Jones allegedly had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest on Tuesday and could also face additional counts.
