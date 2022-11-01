ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

APS and Sunplus Kick Off Strategic Multi-Year Collaboration to Grow the Bovine Colostrum Market in China

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqFCu_0iuFE46x00

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

APS, a PanTheryx digestive and immune health company, and Sunplus, a leading nutrition company in China, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to develop new bovine colostrum products, conduct clinical research on bovine colostrum, and promote the latest bovine colostrum research achievements. Through the strategic partnership, APS will debut its new Colostrum Basic Protein and Immunoglobulin G formula in Sunplus’s Natrapure CBPS Milk Powder. Financial details were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005058/en/

The Natrapure CBPS Milk Powder is formulated using a combination of colostrum basic protein (CBP) and immunoglobulin G (IgG). Both CBP and IgG are active nutrients found in bovine colostrum. The APS24 logo indicates that the Natrapure product uses only PanTheryx APS high-quality 24-hour colostrum. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Natrapure CBPS Milk Powder is formulated using a combination of colostrum basic protein (CBP) and immunoglobulin G (IgG). Both CBP and IgG are active nutrients found in bovine colostrum. The APS24 logo indicates that the Natrapure product uses only APS high-quality 24-hour colostrum.

“As a leading supplier of bovine colostrum in the world, we are thrilled to be the exclusive supplier of bovine colostrum to Sunplus, and to work with Sunplus to promote education and product innovation of bovine colostrum in China,” said Wes Parris, president and CEO of PanTheryx. “Sunplus is a trusted brand of bovine colostrum, focusing on improving the health of children and adults in China. APS’ strength as a global nutritional ingredient manufacturer combined with Sunplus’s leadership in downstream retail create a best-in-class supply chain. We believe that through this strategic collaboration, we can provide Chinese consumers with a better understanding of bovine colostrum so they can experience the benefits of this comprehensive digestive and immune health product.”

Colostrum Basic Protein (CBP)

Colostrum Basic Protein (CBP) is the small molecule fraction isolated from bovine colostrum through ultra-filtration. It contains key growth factors and compounds that assist in bone cell proliferation and metabolism, which contribute to bone maturation and mineralization to support skeletal growth and strength.

In 2021, the Sunplus brand Natrapure and the School of Food Science and Engineering of South China University of Technology carried out an in-depth cooperation on CBP. This program verified the significant improvement on bone formation and strengthening of bone density and length by promoting efficient calcium absorption by the body. It is especially suitable for growing children, women experiencing menopause, and older adults.

“Sunplus is dedicated to studying the essence of bovine colostrum nutrition and is looking forward to the simultaneous launch of our new Natrapure product in China and our collaboration with APS,” commented Jian Lun, CEO of Sunplus. “Through the launch of the Natrapure CBPS product, we will build on and expand bovine colostrum’s well studied health benefits for consumers.”

APS and Sunplus, as the world’s leading bovine colostrum research and development and application enterprises, will continue to strengthen the education of bovine colostrum, so Chinese consumers can establish a newer and more comprehensive understanding of bovine colostrum.

For more information about APS PanTheryx, please visit www.pantheryx.com. To learn more about Sunplus, please visit www.biolife.net.cn.

About Sunplus

Founded in Auckland, New Zealand in 1999, Sunplus is a leading nutrition company providing high-quality infant formula products, colostrum, and nutrition products to the Chinese market. Sunplus has been in the bovine colostrum industry for nearly 30 years. Since the introduction of bovine colostrum from abroad in 1999, they have been deeply studying the original nutrition of bovine colostrum and have developed a series of colostrum nutrition products such as lactoferrin, colostrum basic protein and immunoglobulin.

About PanTheryx

PanTheryx™ is a nutrition and biotechnology company committed to the global commercialization of health and wellness solutions for the human and animal health markets. From leading cutting-edge research, to supplying best-in-class ingredients, to commercializing category-leading consumer brands, PanTheryx is dedicated to delivering revolutionary approaches for digestive, immune, and microbiome health. As the world’s largest producer of colostrum, PanTheryx provides its proprietary ColostrumOne™ and La Belle® Colostrum ingredients to its partners serving the global human and animal health markets. In addition to the products it develops with its partners, the PanTheryx portfolio of consumer brands include TruBiotics®, Goodgut®, Life’s First Naturals™, and DiaResQ®. For more information, please visit www.pantheryx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005058/en/

CONTACT: Andrea Martin

andrea@consultmartin.com

443.927.6183

KEYWORD: CHINA AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA UNITED STATES NEW ZEALAND NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC ARIZONA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL RETAIL HEALTH FITNESS & NUTRITION VITAMINS/SUPPLEMENTS BIOTECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: PanTheryx

PUB: 11/01/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/01/2022 08:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

German exports post unexpected dip in September

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German exports posted an unexpected dip in September, decreasing by 0.5% on the month, while imports fell more than expected, down 2.3%, Federal Statistical Office data showed on Wednesday.
The Associated Press

China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas

This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean. Thousands of miles away, a heavily-armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed...
The Associated Press

US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. Officials say that business helps enable North Korea’s nuclear proliferation programs. The U.S. government seized a tanker ship that was used for the fuel deliveries, the 2,734-ton M/T Courageous, prosecutors have said. One exchange caught on satellite imagery showed the ship transferring more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korea-flagged ship, the prosecutors said. Kwek remains at large despite a warrant that has been issued for his arrest.
WASHINGTON STATE
Phys.org

Antibiotic resistance linked to these household products

The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty of Arts & Science, was able to show that triclosan—a chemical often included in household items like hand soaps, toothpastes, and cleaning products to fight off bacteria—is the predominant antibiotic in Ontario sewage sludge.
The Associated Press

Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah Island, part of the sand-dune sheikhdom of Umm al-Quwain, sheds new light on the history of early Christianity along the shores of the Persian Gulf. It marks the second such monastery found in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years — long before its desert expanses gave birth to a thriving oil industry that led to a unified nation home to the high-rise towers of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The two monasteries became lost to history in the sands of time as scholars believe Christians slowly converted to Islam as that faith grew more prevalent in the region. Today, Christians remain a minority across the wider Middle East, though Pope Francis arrived in nearby Bahrain on Thursday to promote interfaith dialogue with Muslim leaders.
The Associated Press

Officials: Saudis tell US that Iran may attack the kingdom

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials said Tuesday. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia come as the Biden administration is criticizing Tehran for its crackdown on widespread protests and condemning it for sending hundreds of drones — as well as technical support — to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. “We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” the National Security Council said in a statement. “We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.” Saudi Arabia did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did Iran’s mission to the United Nations.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

With no word on visas, Canada's CBC closes China bureau

BEIJING (AP) — Canadian public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing. CBC said its applications had been met “by monthslong silence from Chinese officials.” The broadcaster’s last correspondent left Beijing as China closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The bureau, located in one of Beijing’s high-security diplomatic compounds, had remained open in anticipation of restaffing. On Thursday, a plaque identifying the bureau remained posted on the outside wall but no one responded to knocks or the doorbell. Calls to the bureau’s number published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry also went unanswered.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. Opioids painkillers can be addictive — even when used under doctors’ orders — and were identified as a big reason for a rise in U.S. drug overdoses that began more than two decades ago. Other drugs have overtaken them in overdose statistics, and illicit fentanyl is now the biggest driver of deaths. The previous guidance succeeded in reducing inappropriate and dangerous prescribing, some experts say. But they also were seen as a barrier to care, with some pharmacists refusing to fill prescriptions as doctors wrote them.
The Associated Press

Taxi Butler Announces the Global Launch of Taxi Butler QR, the Next-Generation Way of Bookings Taxis From Venues

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Taxi Butler, today announced the global launch of Taxi Butler QR, featuring the ultimate combination of simplicity, innovation and automation. Built on technology that taxi fleets around the world already trust, Taxi Butler QR delivers a next-generation way for taxi fleets to generate and automate bookings from anywhere inside their local venues. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005456/en/ Taxi Butler QR delivers a next-generation way for taxi company owners to generate and automate bookings from anywhere inside local venues. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

MLOps platform Galileo lands $18M to launch a free service

As the use of AI becomes more common throughout the enterprise, the demand for products that make it easier to inspect, discover and fix critical AI errors is increasing. According to one recent survey (from MLOps Community), 84.3% of data scientists and machine learning engineers say that the time required to detect and diagnose problems with a model is a problem for their teams, while over one in four (26.2%) admit that it takes them a week or more to detect and fix issues.
The Associated Press

Rocket Lab Successfully Deploys 152nd Satellite

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Rocket Lab USA Inc, (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, has successfully launched its 32 nd Electron mission to deploy its 152 nd satellite to orbit, a science payload for the Swedish National Space Agency. The MATS satellite was deployed to its 585km circular orbit by Electron following lift-off at 17:27 UTC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005596/en/ Lift-off of Rocket Lab’s 32nd Electron mission, Catch Me If You Can (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia’s Kaliningrad

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish soldiers began laying razor wire Wednesday along Poland’s border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad after the government ordered the construction of a barrier to prevent what it fears could become another migration crisis. Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said a recent decision by...
getnews.info

Global Fire Extinguisher Market Size Projected to Reach US$6+ Billion by 2027

“Global Fire Extinguisher Market Size Projected to Reach US$6+ Billion by 2027”. The global fire extinguisher market is being driven by the introduction of eco-friendly and sound-based fire extinguishers by manufacturers. According to IMARC Group latest published report, The global fire extinguisher market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2021....
The Associated Press

Orion Group’s Facilities Maintenance Business Launches Alder and Expands Capabilities in Interior Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial and industrial field services company backed by Alpine Investors, announced today that it has launched Alder, a tech-enabled facility services provider headquartered in New York City. Alder is the second interior facility services company and fourth company overall to join Orion’s Facilities Maintenance (FM) business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005629/en/ Alder connects commercial customers seeking facility services to a wide array of vendors through a dynamic, web-based software. The Alder network includes hundreds of pre-vetted service providers across 70 different service lines in 40+ metro areas worldwide. Alder’s easy-to-use software and dedicated account management team create a seamless and simple process for facility managers to procure any scheduled or on-demand service. Alder is also dedicated to helping generate growth for local and national service providers by sourcing reliable customers and automating invoicing work to reduce administrative burden.
The Associated Press

Eric Sturdza Investments launches Strategic Long Short Fund

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Eric Sturdza Investments, an independent asset management firm that provides actively managed strategies to institutional and wholesale clients, has partnered with Boston-based Crawford Fund Management to launch the Strategic Long Short Fund. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005860/en/ Source: Crawford Fund Management & Morningstar
getnews.info

Realtimecampaign.com Discusses QuickBooks Enterprise Hosting: Fostering the Accounting Sector and the Shift to Remote Operations

America’s workforce has largely gone mobile according to recent reports. In fact, an estimated 60 percent of the nation’s workers now carry out their jobs remotely on at least a part-time basis. Though this trend was sparked by the pandemic, it’s expected to endure and potentially grow for the foreseeable future. That means businesses across the United States will need to adjust to the remote shift moving forward.
The Associated Press

Daversa Partners Wins 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award Presented by Business Intelligence

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Today the Business Intelligence Group announced that Daversa Partners’ Marketing and Communications Department has won the 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards. For three decades, Daversa Partners has built the leading management teams across the most disruptive companies of this generation, focused on serving the founder and funder community. Having worked alongside VC and PE firms like Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, Bling Capital, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Accel, Bessemer, TPG, KKR, and Blackstone, Daversa Partners has had the privilege to build over 10,000 tech companies, all of which hold a shared vision: push the...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy