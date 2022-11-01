One of the leading Blockchain startups is introducing a new money account that allows people to send remittances abroad for very low fees!. London, UK – Breaking news from the crypto world as BABB is introducing a new Hybrid Money Account that’s designed to help people send money abroad in a very smart way using the technology of Blockchain. It’s a world-first, allowing account owners to have cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and fiat money all in the same mobile application. The company hopes that this will help move the world forward to create a financially-inclusive place and prove that decentralized finance can work for the benefit of humanity.

