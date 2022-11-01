ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Castor Expands Platform Capabilities, Releases Virtual Visit Feature to Optimize the Clinical Trial Experience for Researchers and Patients

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Castor, a leading provider of decentralized and hybrid clinical trial solutions, today announced the release of Virtual Visits, a new telemedicine feature designed to enable faster, more diverse clinical trials. Seamlessly built into the company’s modular clinical trial platform, the newest release unites data capture with face-to-face interaction by connecting with patients in the comfort of their own homes, on any device.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005422/en/

Castor Virtual Visits screenshot. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’re thrilled to add Virtual Visits to our platform,” said Derk Arts M.D., Ph.D., Castor CEO and Co-Founder. “Our goal is to make clinical trials easier for everyone involved, whether that’s a researcher managing multiple studies or a participant juggling daily life commitments. This new feature allows us to continue moving towards that goal.”

By reducing the effort, cost, and time needed, Castor Virtual Visits enhance convenience and flexibility - upgrading the patient experience while also amplifying retention rates and data reliability. With Castor, patients can remotely connect with investigators or study coordinators on any device they want, in their preferred language - giving them the power to make informed decisions about their care.

Castor Virtual Visits facilitate direct data collection, making data quality, management, and sharing easier for clinical research teams. Researchers can conduct virtual visits through Castor’s EDC module, allowing for direct data capture to happen during virtual visits. Designed to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, Castor’s secure telemedicine solution is fully compliant with regulations such as HIPAA and GDPR, ensuring patient privacy and data security.

With this expansion, Castor now has functionality for each major step of the clinical workflow. In addition to virtual visits, Castor’s modular clinical trial platform also offers patient engagement tools, electronic informed consent capabilities, and real-time data management. Together, these features streamline clinical trial workflows while improving the clinical trial experience for all stakeholders involved.

Castor continues to innovate in the clinical trial space, driving toward more efficient and accessible research. To learn more about Virtual Visits and the rest of Castor’s platform, visit www.castoredc.com.

About Castor

Castor is a leading provider of decentralized and hybrid clinical trial solutions to democratize research. With the highest-rated eClinical platform, Castor’s modular platform offers rapid deployment at scale, enabling researchers to create a trial in a matter of clicks, with easy enrollment and real-world data capture. Castor is bringing human-centered design to the clinical trial process, from recruitment to monitoring, and improving the quality, security, and reusability of data for researchers worldwide. For more information, visit www.castoredc.com. Follow Castor on LinkedIn or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005422/en/

CONTACT: Castor

Dana Perotti,dana.perotti@castoredc.comMedia

KKH Advisors

Kimberly Ha,kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL TELEMEDICINE/VIRTUAL MEDICINE DATA MANAGEMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY CLINICAL TRIALS SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH OTHER SCIENCE

SOURCE: Castor

PUB: 11/01/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/01/2022 08:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Feinstein Institutes Bioelectronic Medicine Researchers Target Specific Vagus Nerve Fibers for More Precise, Effective Stimulation

MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Electrically stimulating the vagus nerve has shown potential to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and diabetes. Now, a team of bioelectronic medicine scientists at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is one step closer to developing more precise, selective neuromodulation techniques. A new paper published in Brain Stimulation showed that delivering high-frequency electrical stimulation activates specific sensory nerve fibers of the vagus nerve and could be the key to better targeting and treating inflammation and disease. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005611/en/ Dr. Stavros Zanos recently led the study, which targets specific fibers in the vagus nerve for more precise electrical stimulation. (Credit: Feinstein Institutes)
The Associated Press

Taxi Butler Announces the Global Launch of Taxi Butler QR, the Next-Generation Way of Bookings Taxis From Venues

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Taxi Butler, today announced the global launch of Taxi Butler QR, featuring the ultimate combination of simplicity, innovation and automation. Built on technology that taxi fleets around the world already trust, Taxi Butler QR delivers a next-generation way for taxi fleets to generate and automate bookings from anywhere inside their local venues. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005456/en/ Taxi Butler QR delivers a next-generation way for taxi company owners to generate and automate bookings from anywhere inside local venues. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Rocket Lab Successfully Deploys 152nd Satellite

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Rocket Lab USA Inc, (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, has successfully launched its 32 nd Electron mission to deploy its 152 nd satellite to orbit, a science payload for the Swedish National Space Agency. The MATS satellite was deployed to its 585km circular orbit by Electron following lift-off at 17:27 UTC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005596/en/ Lift-off of Rocket Lab’s 32nd Electron mission, Catch Me If You Can (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Over 4000 Baron Funds' Shareholders Attend 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference Featuring Elon Musk, Kirsten Lynch, Ajei Gopal, Joel Marcus

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- The 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference today featured a live interview of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk by Baron Capital Group Chairman and CEO Ron Baron, and presentations by Joel S. Marcus, Executive Chairman and Founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) and Alexandria Venture Investments; Ajei Gopal, President and Chief Executive Officer of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS); and Kirsten Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN). Over 4000 Baron Funds’ shareholders attended this year’s conference, the first since 2019, which took place on the stage at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005569/en/ Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference in New York City on November 4, 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Trane Technologies Surpasses U.S. Department of Energy Requirements for High-Efficiency, Cold Climate Heat Pump

SWORDS, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has surpassed U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) requirements for the Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) Challenge for high-efficiency heating in freezing temperatures. After outperforming in laboratory tests in extremely cold temperatures, the Trane® high-efficiency, cold climate heat pump will begin field trials this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005955/en/ It snows every week in Tyler, Texas! The Systems Extreme Environmental Test (SEET) room at the Tyler, Texas Trane® manufacturing facility provides an ideal, controlled environment for simulating extreme weather conditions, allowing technicians and engineers to put heat pumps and AC systems through thousands of hours of continuous testing – while measuring and managing quality and performance. The foundation for Trane’s Cold Climate Heat Pump challenge prototype was tested in the SEET room, ahead of outperforming tests at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Lab Facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy