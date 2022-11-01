Castor Expands Platform Capabilities, Releases Virtual Visit Feature to Optimize the Clinical Trial Experience for Researchers and Patients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Castor, a leading provider of decentralized and hybrid clinical trial solutions, today announced the release of Virtual Visits, a new telemedicine feature designed to enable faster, more diverse clinical trials. Seamlessly built into the company’s modular clinical trial platform, the newest release unites data capture with face-to-face interaction by connecting with patients in the comfort of their own homes, on any device.

“We’re thrilled to add Virtual Visits to our platform,” said Derk Arts M.D., Ph.D., Castor CEO and Co-Founder. “Our goal is to make clinical trials easier for everyone involved, whether that’s a researcher managing multiple studies or a participant juggling daily life commitments. This new feature allows us to continue moving towards that goal.”

By reducing the effort, cost, and time needed, Castor Virtual Visits enhance convenience and flexibility - upgrading the patient experience while also amplifying retention rates and data reliability. With Castor, patients can remotely connect with investigators or study coordinators on any device they want, in their preferred language - giving them the power to make informed decisions about their care.

Castor Virtual Visits facilitate direct data collection, making data quality, management, and sharing easier for clinical research teams. Researchers can conduct virtual visits through Castor’s EDC module, allowing for direct data capture to happen during virtual visits. Designed to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, Castor’s secure telemedicine solution is fully compliant with regulations such as HIPAA and GDPR, ensuring patient privacy and data security.

With this expansion, Castor now has functionality for each major step of the clinical workflow. In addition to virtual visits, Castor’s modular clinical trial platform also offers patient engagement tools, electronic informed consent capabilities, and real-time data management. Together, these features streamline clinical trial workflows while improving the clinical trial experience for all stakeholders involved.

Castor continues to innovate in the clinical trial space, driving toward more efficient and accessible research. To learn more about Virtual Visits and the rest of Castor’s platform, visit www.castoredc.com.

About Castor

Castor is a leading provider of decentralized and hybrid clinical trial solutions to democratize research. With the highest-rated eClinical platform, Castor’s modular platform offers rapid deployment at scale, enabling researchers to create a trial in a matter of clicks, with easy enrollment and real-world data capture. Castor is bringing human-centered design to the clinical trial process, from recruitment to monitoring, and improving the quality, security, and reusability of data for researchers worldwide. For more information, visit www.castoredc.com. Follow Castor on LinkedIn or Twitter.

