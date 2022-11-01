Maison Luxe Inc ($MASN) looks forward to showcasing quality luxury items to leisure travelers worldwide via Signet

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Nelle’s Naturals Was Made By A Mother Looking To Provide The Best For Her Kids And Is Now An Up-And-Coming Beauty Brand
Made with natural ingredients, Nelle’s Naturals has a full line of products for everything from haircare to bath time. This black and woman-owned business was founded and designed by a caring and talented mother who has made her lovingly-created products available to all. When choosing the products to use...
Woonsocket Call
LookLook Reveals the Results of their Study of Female Chinese Luxury Buyers Indicating a Reduction of Interest in Luxury Goods
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - New York-based consumer insights platform, LookLook, reveals the results of a recent study amongst their proprietary panel of female luxury buyers in 13 markets across China. The platform conducted a pulse check through their China 'LUXURYVERSE' that facilitates an invite-only online forum for luxury buyers to congregate and share their thoughts. The participants of the panel are pre-vetted according to their spend in various categories of luxury goods and are aged between 22 to 44 years.
Woonsocket Call
Saks Luxury Pulse Finds 76% of Luxury Consumers Plan to Spend the Same or More During the Holidays
Saks continues to deliver elevated experiences, services and luxury gifts. Saks, the premier digital platform for luxury fashion, has unveiled its latest Saks Luxury Pulse survey of luxury shoppers. Fielded in September 2022, the survey found that consumers are ready to shop for the holidays ahead of Thanksgiving (65%) and expect to spend the same or more than they did last year (76%). Throughout the holiday season, Saks is delivering an elevated luxury shopping experience to customers, with unique services and one-of-a-kind gifting opportunities.
Woonsocket Call
Pivot Advantage Accounting and Advisory Inc shares the benefits of online accounting solutions
Accounting firm Pivot Advantage and Advisory Inc highlights the advantages of online accounting solutions for businesses. Accounting is becoming simpler for firms to manage because of online accounting, sometimes known as cloud accounting. Business owners may spend more time concentrating on their operations since online accounting saves them time. Numerous...
Woonsocket Call
Black Friday Tempur-Pedic Mattress Deals (2022): Best Early King, Queen & Twin Mattresses & More Savings Shared by Consumer Walk
Save on Tempur-Pedic mattress deals at the early Black Friday sale, featuring original & hybrid mattress discounts. Compare the top early Tempur-Pedic mattress deals for Black Friday 2022, together with all the latest TEMPUR-Adapt, TEMPUR-Breeze & TEMPUR-Cloud offers and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below. Best Tempur-Pedic...
Woonsocket Call
Visitors to ‘Dubai Active’ Earn by Walking, Thanks to Limoverse
Dubai, UAE, 2nd November 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Visitors to Dubai Active Show, one of the biggest fitness and wellness shows in the world, were in for a huge surprise when they earned money just from walking inside the exhibition centre. The show that was hosted at Dubai World Trade Center and ended on October 30, had more than 20,000 people visiting over three days. Visitors had to just download the Limoverse app, available on Play Store and App Store and walk through the exhibition arena and reach the Limoverse Fitness Stage to claim their Limo crypto tokens from Limoverse, the world’s first blockchain based health and wellness ecosystem and metaverse. Limo is an ERC 20 token from Limoverse and soon going to be listed in all the major crypto exchanges.
Woonsocket Call
Precarmart Private Ltd Offers the Best Deals on Used Cars for Its Prospective Customers in Bengaluru
Precarmart is not only handling the entire process of buying and selling second-hand cars, but it is also bringing in the right prices on used cars in Bangalore. Precarmart is a leading used car dealership that is currently operating in two cities, Bangalore and Mangalore while looking forward to expanding its business to newer locations in India. The dealership provides handpicked cars that can save a significant sum of money for those who want to own a cost-effective used car. Precarmart has an experienced team that ensures the high quality of the cars it chooses to purchase from their original owners. The dealership has a multi-stage quality-checking process to evaluate all its cars. Thus, only the best ones make it through.
Woonsocket Call
Time Express Parcels helps B2B & B2C vendors expand in Dubai, Riyadh, & GCC
Time Express Parcels LLC enables its B2B and B2C onshore and free zones 3PL fulfilment and distribution services in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, & other GCC areas. More information is available at: https://timex.ae/. Dubai,United Arab Emirates - November 4, 2022 /PressCable/ — Time Express Courier, a leading B2B...
Woonsocket Call
The Real Brokerage Inc. to Present at the Q4 Investor Summit
The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the Investor Summit Group’s Q4 Conference in New York on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:30am ET.
Woonsocket Call
US Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Innovative Robotic Product Offering Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "US Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S. is one of the largest lawn mower markets. The region's growth is attributed to the growing governmental investments in expanding green spaces, including parks, playgrounds, and others, and the construction of new sports facilities owing to the increasing participation. The governmental initiatives to develop smart cities will encourage the adoption of smart technologies. Moreover, monitoring and addressing environmental issues are the focus areas of smart city initiatives. Also, energy conservation & efficiency are the prime concerns which are expected to propel the demand for battery-powered mowers in the U.S. market.
Woonsocket Call
Global Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Report 2022: Players Include BASF, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, Dow, Elliott Company, Foamcraft and Future Foam - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Polyurethane (PU) Foam: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Polyurethane (PU) Foam estimated at US$39.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$68.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) (“Aris” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its Class A common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.09 per share. In conjunction with the dividend payment, a distribution of $0.09 per unit will be paid to unit holders of Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC. The dividend will be paid on November 30, 2022 to holders of record of the Company’s Class A common stock as of the close of business on November 17, 2022. The distribution to unit holders of Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC will be subject to the same payment and record dates.
Woonsocket Call
TinyGemsBreaks – Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) Announces Full Acquisition of Interest in RKings Competitions
Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), a developer and licensor of gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, has acquired the remaining 20% interest in RKings Competitions; the company now owns a total of 165,444 restricted shares of GMGI’s common stock payable to the two former owners of RKings. Company officials announced the transaction, which makes RKings a wholly owned entity of Golden Matrix, one which the company anticipates will grow quickly in several regulated jurisdictions, including Great Britain and Mexico. The company plans to expand the tournament platform into other Latin American markets in the next few years. In addition, Golden Matrix recently launched GMGI Assets, a complementary business designed to enhance the revenue stream and profit being generated by the RKings division. “As an example, and in some instances, the tournament winner of an expensive automobile may choose to take a predetermined cash option in lieu of the car,” said Golden Matrix Group CEO Brian Goodman in the press release. “When this occurs, GMGI Assets will take possession of the car and resell it. Each transaction has a built-in positive margin, and we expect this business to make significant contributions to GMGI’s overall financial results as the number of auto tournament offerings continues to grow in Great Britain, as well as additional jurisdictions in the future.”
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Seguros e Inversiones, S.A.
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Seguros e Inversiones, S.A. (SISA) (El Salvador). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect SISA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses...
Woonsocket Call
Marina Bay Capital Sees Massive Growth Opportunities in Asia’s Capital Markets
Marina Bay Capital, a specialized corporate finance advisory firm that helps companies seek access to the North American capital markets, presents unique opportunity investors to get exposure in the fast-growing Indo-Pacific region. Vancouver, Canada and Singapore - Businesses seeking to expand their market share to Asia can now take advantage...
Woonsocket Call
Increasing Demand for RF Signal Chain Components Market (2022-2027)
The RF signal chain components market is valued at USD 39.0 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to USD 72.9 billion by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2027. The growth can be attributed to a significant increase in demand for consumer electronics and deployment of 5G network infrastructure.
Woonsocket Call
Blower Market Set to Reach $4.3 billion by 2027 | Leading players are Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco, Aerzen Machine
According to a research report “Blower Market by Product Type (Positive Displacement Blowers, Centrifugal Blowers, High-speed Turbo Blowers, Regenerative Blowers), Pressure (Up to 15 psi, 15-20 psi, Above 20 psi), Distribution Channel, End-Use Industry, & Region – Global Forecast to 2027″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the blower market size will grow to USD 4.3 billion by 2027 from USD 3.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
Woonsocket Call
BABB is Introducing a New Hybrid Money Account For the Benefit of Humanity
One of the leading Blockchain startups is introducing a new money account that allows people to send remittances abroad for very low fees!. London, UK – Breaking news from the crypto world as BABB is introducing a new Hybrid Money Account that’s designed to help people send money abroad in a very smart way using the technology of Blockchain. It’s a world-first, allowing account owners to have cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and fiat money all in the same mobile application. The company hopes that this will help move the world forward to create a financially-inclusive place and prove that decentralized finance can work for the benefit of humanity.
Shop leather jackets for fall with Anthropologie, AllSaints, Urban Outfitters and more
Shop the best leather jackets to add flair to your fall style, including Topshop, Urban Outfitters, ASOS, AllSaints, Banana Republic and more
Comments / 0