University of Phoenix Launches Expanded Savings Explorer™ Tool Helping Individuals Understand Opportunities to Save Time and Money
New tool provides information of how transfer credit, work and life experience, and other savings opportunities can help students when beginning their program of study at the University. University of Phoenix announces the launch of a Savings Explorer™ tool designed to help prospective students understand the opportunities to save time...
New Zealand Offers Visas Easily And Quickly Through A New Digital Portal
New Zealand is now offering visas for Japanese citizens who wish to travel to the country. The new online portal makes the application process simple and straightforward, and customers can manage their own documents and fees. This is a great opportunity for Japanese citizens to experience all that New Zealand has to offer.
The Author Coach, Ann Mclndoo, is launching the long-awaited “Author’s 21 Day Challenge”
So You Want To Write is one of the fastest-growing companies, founded by highly sought after author’s coach, Ann Mclndoo. Her work includes producing 1,637 manuscripts, dozens of Amazon Bestsellers, 9 movies and revenue generating products for new authors. Ann Mclndoo has now created an “Author's 21 Day Challenge” program Offering a very special discount for new and aspiring authors who want to transform their ideas into a book.
LookLook Reveals the Results of their Study of Female Chinese Luxury Buyers Indicating a Reduction of Interest in Luxury Goods
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - New York-based consumer insights platform, LookLook, reveals the results of a recent study amongst their proprietary panel of female luxury buyers in 13 markets across China. The platform conducted a pulse check through their China 'LUXURYVERSE' that facilitates an invite-only online forum for luxury buyers to congregate and share their thoughts. The participants of the panel are pre-vetted according to their spend in various categories of luxury goods and are aged between 22 to 44 years.
Centum Financial Group Expands Benefits for Members
Mortgage broker network to offer Agents group insurance through Sun Life. VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Nov. 3, 2022 - PRLog -- Centum Financial Group is pleased to announce expanded benefits for mortgage brokers within its network in the form of a robust group benefit insurance program through Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.
Pivot Advantage Accounting and Advisory Inc shares the benefits of online accounting solutions
Accounting firm Pivot Advantage and Advisory Inc highlights the advantages of online accounting solutions for businesses. Accounting is becoming simpler for firms to manage because of online accounting, sometimes known as cloud accounting. Business owners may spend more time concentrating on their operations since online accounting saves them time. Numerous...
TinyGemsBreaks – Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) Announces Full Acquisition of Interest in RKings Competitions
Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), a developer and licensor of gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, has acquired the remaining 20% interest in RKings Competitions; the company now owns a total of 165,444 restricted shares of GMGI’s common stock payable to the two former owners of RKings. Company officials announced the transaction, which makes RKings a wholly owned entity of Golden Matrix, one which the company anticipates will grow quickly in several regulated jurisdictions, including Great Britain and Mexico. The company plans to expand the tournament platform into other Latin American markets in the next few years. In addition, Golden Matrix recently launched GMGI Assets, a complementary business designed to enhance the revenue stream and profit being generated by the RKings division. “As an example, and in some instances, the tournament winner of an expensive automobile may choose to take a predetermined cash option in lieu of the car,” said Golden Matrix Group CEO Brian Goodman in the press release. “When this occurs, GMGI Assets will take possession of the car and resell it. Each transaction has a built-in positive margin, and we expect this business to make significant contributions to GMGI’s overall financial results as the number of auto tournament offerings continues to grow in Great Britain, as well as additional jurisdictions in the future.”
The Real Brokerage Inc. to Present at the Q4 Investor Summit
The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the Investor Summit Group’s Q4 Conference in New York on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:30am ET.
Busiest Year for Getting In With Oxbridge and Medical Applications
One of the UK’s leading educational services reveals that this has been one of the busiest years for university applicants around the country. It’s a fascinating trend that the company expects to see rise again next year, and could be put down to the current financial uncertainty. Young people are recognising the issues in modern society and want to set themselves up for a stable and secure future. Consequently, Oxbridge applications increase as these are seen as the two top universities in the country - and two of the best in the world, creating endless opportunities in the future. Likewise, medical careers are known to be rewarding and well-paid, so it’s no surprise to see so many applications in this department too.
Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Report 2022: Delivery of Biologics Through the Transdermal Route Presents Opportunities for Innovation - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Topical Drug Delivery Market (2022-2027) by Products, Route to Administrations, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Topical Drug Delivery Market is estimated to be USD 105.16 Bn in 2022 and is expected...
Innate Pharma to Present Results From a Preliminary Analysis of the TELLOMAK Phase 2 Trial in Patients With Advanced Sezary Syndrome and ANKET™ Platform at ASH 2022
Innate will share preliminary results of the cohort evaluating lacutamab in Sezary syndrome patients post-mogamulizumab from the ongoing TELLOMAK Phase 2 trial. Chief Scientific Officer, Eric Vivier, DVM, PhD, to give an oral presentation on multispecific antibodies platform: ANKETTM. Partner Sanofi will display two posters on SAR’579/IPH6101 and SAR’514/IPH6401...
BABB is Introducing a New Hybrid Money Account For the Benefit of Humanity
One of the leading Blockchain startups is introducing a new money account that allows people to send remittances abroad for very low fees!. London, UK – Breaking news from the crypto world as BABB is introducing a new Hybrid Money Account that’s designed to help people send money abroad in a very smart way using the technology of Blockchain. It’s a world-first, allowing account owners to have cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and fiat money all in the same mobile application. The company hopes that this will help move the world forward to create a financially-inclusive place and prove that decentralized finance can work for the benefit of humanity.
Cimeio Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of ASH Abstracts Detailing Pipeline
--Company also strengthens Board of Directors with appointments of Luca Santarelli and Michael Tomsicek-- Cimeio Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to cell therapies, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for the company’s pipeline programs to be presented at the American Society of Hematology meeting in December 2022 in New Orleans.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Seguros e Inversiones, S.A.
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Seguros e Inversiones, S.A. (SISA) (El Salvador). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect SISA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses...
