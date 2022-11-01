Read full article on original website
Edge Computing Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Use of BYOD in Business and Technological Evolution to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Edge Computing Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Smart Cities, Remote Monitoring, IIoT, AR and VR, Content Delivery), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The edge computing market size is expected to...
Increasing Demand for RF Signal Chain Components Market (2022-2027)
The RF signal chain components market is valued at USD 39.0 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to USD 72.9 billion by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2027. The growth can be attributed to a significant increase in demand for consumer electronics and deployment of 5G network infrastructure.
KILL Q2 and CloudKaptan Help Prompt Financial Solutions Drive Growth by Transforming the Lending Experience
Q2 Holdings, Inc. requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20221103005315 issued November 3, 2022 “Q2 and CloudKaptan Help Prompt Financial Solutions Drive Growth by Transforming the Lending Experience” be killed. The release was issued by Q2 Holdings, Inc. without prior authorization from Prompt Financial Solutions. A replacement release...
LookLook Reveals the Results of their Study of Female Chinese Luxury Buyers Indicating a Reduction of Interest in Luxury Goods
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - New York-based consumer insights platform, LookLook, reveals the results of a recent study amongst their proprietary panel of female luxury buyers in 13 markets across China. The platform conducted a pulse check through their China 'LUXURYVERSE' that facilitates an invite-only online forum for luxury buyers to congregate and share their thoughts. The participants of the panel are pre-vetted according to their spend in various categories of luxury goods and are aged between 22 to 44 years.
Nanopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022: Huge Market Potential in Pharmaceutical Companies for Development of Effective Therapeutics - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Nanopharmaceuticals Market Research Report by Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market size was estimated at USD 62.22 billion in 2021, USD 79.94 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at...
US Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Innovative Robotic Product Offering Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "US Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S. is one of the largest lawn mower markets. The region's growth is attributed to the growing governmental investments in expanding green spaces, including parks, playgrounds, and others, and the construction of new sports facilities owing to the increasing participation. The governmental initiatives to develop smart cities will encourage the adoption of smart technologies. Moreover, monitoring and addressing environmental issues are the focus areas of smart city initiatives. Also, energy conservation & efficiency are the prime concerns which are expected to propel the demand for battery-powered mowers in the U.S. market.
Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Report 2022: Delivery of Biologics Through the Transdermal Route Presents Opportunities for Innovation - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Topical Drug Delivery Market (2022-2027) by Products, Route to Administrations, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Topical Drug Delivery Market is estimated to be USD 105.16 Bn in 2022 and is expected...
Global Vitrectomy Devices Market Research Report to 2027 - Featuring Alcon, Blink Medical, Carl Zeiss Meditech and Hoya Surgical Optics Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vitrectomy Devices Market Research Report by Product, Application, End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Vitrectomy Devices Market size was estimated at USD 1,498.23 million in 2021, USD 1,707.23 million in 2022, and is projected...
New Zealand Offers Visas Easily And Quickly Through A New Digital Portal
New Zealand is now offering visas for Japanese citizens who wish to travel to the country. The new online portal makes the application process simple and straightforward, and customers can manage their own documents and fees. This is a great opportunity for Japanese citizens to experience all that New Zealand has to offer.
Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market Report 2022: Increasing R&D Expenditure by Leading Companies Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market (2022-2027) by Infection, Type, Age Group, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market is estimated to be USD 22.16 Bn in 2022 and is expected to...
Global Electric VTOL Aircraft Market Report 2022: Increasing Road Traffic Congestion in Urban Areas Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Design, Range, Use Case, Mode of Operation, Energy Source, Component, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global electric VTOL (eVTOL) aircraft market is estimated to reach $700.5...
Pivot Advantage Accounting and Advisory Inc shares the benefits of online accounting solutions
Accounting firm Pivot Advantage and Advisory Inc highlights the advantages of online accounting solutions for businesses. Accounting is becoming simpler for firms to manage because of online accounting, sometimes known as cloud accounting. Business owners may spend more time concentrating on their operations since online accounting saves them time. Numerous...
Global Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Report 2022: Players Include BASF, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, Dow, Elliott Company, Foamcraft and Future Foam - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Polyurethane (PU) Foam: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Polyurethane (PU) Foam estimated at US$39.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$68.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Informatica Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Quality Solutions 15 Times
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has once again recognized the company as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Quality Solutions report. Data quality capabilities are part of Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), a single, comprehensive, cloud-native data integration platform.
TinyGemsBreaks – Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) Announces Full Acquisition of Interest in RKings Competitions
Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), a developer and licensor of gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, has acquired the remaining 20% interest in RKings Competitions; the company now owns a total of 165,444 restricted shares of GMGI’s common stock payable to the two former owners of RKings. Company officials announced the transaction, which makes RKings a wholly owned entity of Golden Matrix, one which the company anticipates will grow quickly in several regulated jurisdictions, including Great Britain and Mexico. The company plans to expand the tournament platform into other Latin American markets in the next few years. In addition, Golden Matrix recently launched GMGI Assets, a complementary business designed to enhance the revenue stream and profit being generated by the RKings division. “As an example, and in some instances, the tournament winner of an expensive automobile may choose to take a predetermined cash option in lieu of the car,” said Golden Matrix Group CEO Brian Goodman in the press release. “When this occurs, GMGI Assets will take possession of the car and resell it. Each transaction has a built-in positive margin, and we expect this business to make significant contributions to GMGI’s overall financial results as the number of auto tournament offerings continues to grow in Great Britain, as well as additional jurisdictions in the future.”
Precarmart Private Ltd Offers the Best Deals on Used Cars for Its Prospective Customers in Bengaluru
Precarmart is not only handling the entire process of buying and selling second-hand cars, but it is also bringing in the right prices on used cars in Bangalore. Precarmart is a leading used car dealership that is currently operating in two cities, Bangalore and Mangalore while looking forward to expanding its business to newer locations in India. The dealership provides handpicked cars that can save a significant sum of money for those who want to own a cost-effective used car. Precarmart has an experienced team that ensures the high quality of the cars it chooses to purchase from their original owners. The dealership has a multi-stage quality-checking process to evaluate all its cars. Thus, only the best ones make it through.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Seguros e Inversiones, S.A.
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Seguros e Inversiones, S.A. (SISA) (El Salvador). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect SISA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses...
