ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says

A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Here's How Metro Says Fare Enforcement Went on Day 1

Metro began enforcing penalties for fare evasion Tuesday, and police say they issued four citations and made one arrest in Virginia on the first day. According to the new enforcement policy, the Metro Transit Police Department can issue tickets and fines to anyone who jumps fare gates or does not pay trip costs. Metro said the fines will help close a shortfall in the upcoming budget.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Metro starts cracking down on fare evasion

In recent weeks, Metro has been issuing warnings to riders who do not pay the fares required to ride the systems trains and buses. And starting Tuesday, police will begin issuing tickets again. The transit system said fare evasion results in tens of millions of dollars in unpaid fares. It...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police

WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Mandalay Selected as Best Burmese Restaurant in Best of D.C. Reader’s Poll

Mandalay Restaurant & Café was selected as the Best Burmese Restaurant in Washington City Paper’s Best of D.C. Reader’s Poll. The restaurant, which reopened in mid-July at 930 Bonifant St. in downtown Silver Spring, was selected as the best of seven finalist restaurants in the Best Burmese Restaurant category, including its sister concepts Bandoola Bowl and SticxDC.
SILVER SPRING, MD
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: Metro ramping up fare enforcement

Metro announced on Friday that transit police will soon resume citing those who try to ride without paying the fare. The announcement follows an NBC 4 story earlier this month that fare evasion on buses is “reaching eyepopping numbers.”. A WMATA press release, below, notes that the transit is...
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Peet’s Coffee Now Permanently Closed

Peet’s Coffee at The Blairs Shops shopping center at 1316 East-West Highway in downtown Silver Spring is now permanently closed, with Starbucks set to take over the space. The store appears to have been emptied out, and signage has been removed. “This location is now closed. Please visit us...
SILVER SPRING, MD
hotelnewsresource.com

Job Opportunity - House Manager Washington D.C. $60-75,000

Meridian is seeking a highly motivated, organized, and detail-oriented House Manager. Reporting to the Director, Facilities, this position will have direct responsibility for supporting meeting and event activities, house scheduling and logistics, and upholding Meridian’s aesthetic, maintenance, and customer service standards. Title: House Manager. Employment Status: Exempt. Salary: $60-75,000.
WASHINGTON, DC
ggwash.org

What lies beneath DC? Many more tunnels than you might think!

This article was first published on July 17, 2018. It’s always fascinating to learn little-known history about DC, so we’re sharing it again. Have you ever wondered what’s under your feet in the District? Everyone who rides Metro regularly has some sense of where the subway tunnels in the region are, but may not know that DC also has a number of former streetcar tunnels, currently-operating railway tunnels, and a collection of old automobile tunnels as well.
WASHINGTON STATE
WUSA9

Men wanted in 2 Prince George's Co. carjackings arrested in DC after pursuit

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. say two men wanted for a pair of carjackings are in custody following a pursuit that started in Prince George's County. According to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth district, officers received a report from Prince George's County Police of a pursuit of a car with two people inside wanted in connection to carjackings in the county. Around 3 a.m. Thursday, Prince George's County Police said the pursuit was headed toward the District. Sixth district officers were on the lookout for the car when it crossed into D.C.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy