Read full article on original website
Related
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
NBC Washington
Here's How Metro Says Fare Enforcement Went on Day 1
Metro began enforcing penalties for fare evasion Tuesday, and police say they issued four citations and made one arrest in Virginia on the first day. According to the new enforcement policy, the Metro Transit Police Department can issue tickets and fines to anyone who jumps fare gates or does not pay trip costs. Metro said the fines will help close a shortfall in the upcoming budget.
WTOP
Metro starts cracking down on fare evasion
In recent weeks, Metro has been issuing warnings to riders who do not pay the fares required to ride the systems trains and buses. And starting Tuesday, police will begin issuing tickets again. The transit system said fare evasion results in tens of millions of dollars in unpaid fares. It...
fox5dc.com
900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police
WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
Washington City Paper
Side Hustle: A Well-Paid D.C. Government Employee Has Been Running A Private Business That Intersects Directly With Her Day Job
This story was supported by a grant from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Elizabeth Anderson can be a big help if you run a small business in D.C. Her company, Cadogan & Associates, specializes in helping new firms get off the ground, particularly if they’re looking to...
travelawaits.com
This New Bus Service Promises Passengers The Best Sleep — But Is It Worth It?
If flying is keeping you from traveling — whether it’s inconvenience or fear — a new premium sleeper coach service may help you take that trip. Napaway is a new type of travel that offers comfortable, convenient, overnight journeys between cities across the country. “We all want...
Mandalay Selected as Best Burmese Restaurant in Best of D.C. Reader’s Poll
Mandalay Restaurant & Café was selected as the Best Burmese Restaurant in Washington City Paper’s Best of D.C. Reader’s Poll. The restaurant, which reopened in mid-July at 930 Bonifant St. in downtown Silver Spring, was selected as the best of seven finalist restaurants in the Best Burmese Restaurant category, including its sister concepts Bandoola Bowl and SticxDC.
Mayor Bowser, DC Police encourage residents to plan for safety measures ahead of the holidays
WASHINGTON — The holidays are approaching and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging residents to use safer alternatives including using DC Police's Safe Exchange Zone locations and participating in the Private Security Camera System Incentive Program. According to a press release from Bowser's office, in D.C. there was a...
New fare evasion fines to start Tuesday, riders have mixed reactions
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fare evasion on Metro isn’t anything new, but now WMATA is cracking down on those who don’t pay for their ride. Starting on November 1, Metro will begin issuing fines across the DMV for people caught skipping out on their fare. In the District, the penalty is $50. In Maryland […]
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: Metro ramping up fare enforcement
Metro announced on Friday that transit police will soon resume citing those who try to ride without paying the fare. The announcement follows an NBC 4 story earlier this month that fare evasion on buses is “reaching eyepopping numbers.”. A WMATA press release, below, notes that the transit is...
Peet’s Coffee Now Permanently Closed
Peet’s Coffee at The Blairs Shops shopping center at 1316 East-West Highway in downtown Silver Spring is now permanently closed, with Starbucks set to take over the space. The store appears to have been emptied out, and signage has been removed. “This location is now closed. Please visit us...
Proposals To Tweak D.C.’s Free Residential Parking Face Questions In D.C. Council
A proposal to shrink the size of the zones where D.C. residents can get free on-street parking faced some skeptical questions and opposition during a D.C. Council committee hearing last Friday, and its proponents concede that the specifics of the measure will have to change for it to move forward.
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
hotelnewsresource.com
Job Opportunity - House Manager Washington D.C. $60-75,000
Meridian is seeking a highly motivated, organized, and detail-oriented House Manager. Reporting to the Director, Facilities, this position will have direct responsibility for supporting meeting and event activities, house scheduling and logistics, and upholding Meridian’s aesthetic, maintenance, and customer service standards. Title: House Manager. Employment Status: Exempt. Salary: $60-75,000.
ggwash.org
What lies beneath DC? Many more tunnels than you might think!
This article was first published on July 17, 2018. It’s always fascinating to learn little-known history about DC, so we’re sharing it again. Have you ever wondered what’s under your feet in the District? Everyone who rides Metro regularly has some sense of where the subway tunnels in the region are, but may not know that DC also has a number of former streetcar tunnels, currently-operating railway tunnels, and a collection of old automobile tunnels as well.
Takoma Businesses Win Big in Best of D.C. Reader’s Poll
Over 40 businesses took home awards in Washington City Paper’s Best of D.C. Reader’s Poll, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. “While we think that all of our businesses are winners, this additional recognition is pretty sweet!”, Laura Barclay of Main Street Takoma said in an announcement.
Reward Offered In Connection To Fatal Parking Lot Stabbing At Maryland Shopping Center
Detectives are offering a $25,000 reward in connection to a fatal stabbing in parking lot of a shopping center in Oxon Hill, authorities say. Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, was fatally stabbed the shopping center parking lot in the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway around 12:05 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to Prince George's County police.
Men wanted in 2 Prince George's Co. carjackings arrested in DC after pursuit
WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. say two men wanted for a pair of carjackings are in custody following a pursuit that started in Prince George's County. According to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth district, officers received a report from Prince George's County Police of a pursuit of a car with two people inside wanted in connection to carjackings in the county. Around 3 a.m. Thursday, Prince George's County Police said the pursuit was headed toward the District. Sixth district officers were on the lookout for the car when it crossed into D.C.
fox5dc.com
DC police investigate homicide after shooting on F Street
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a homicide in northwest D.C. Police say a shooting was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
WUSA
Man convicted in killing of decorated military couple in front yard of their Virginia home
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached to this article is from May 27, 2021. A Virginia man was found guilty of killing a decorated military couple in Fairfax County, Virginia. Ronnie Marshall, 21, was convicted after a week-long trial on murder and weapons charges in connection to...
Source of the Spring
Silver Spring, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT
Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MDhttps://www.sourceofthespring.com
Comments / 0