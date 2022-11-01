Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
SCAN Honors 100WomenStrong at Annual Gala
Stop Child Abuse Now or SCAN of Northern Virginia, a child abuse prevention nonprofit organization, recognized its Loudoun nonprofit 100WomenStrong with the 2022 Cleary Award at the annual Toast to Hope Gala at Army Navy Country Club on Friday, Oct. 28. The evening also set a new record for the...
loudounnow.com
Why I Love Loudoun– Todd Morrison, owner of Dawson Gap Farm, Hillsboro
In 2009, Todd and Melissa Morrison bought a 17-acre farm in the shadow of Short Hill Mountain near Hillsboro to grow healthy, all natural foods to feed their growing family of six children. They named it Dawson Gap Farm and from humble beginnings—a few laying hens in 2011 – they now produce grass fed, non-GMO, chemical free eggs, chicken, pork, beef and Thanksgiving turkeys for local markets. To order your turkey direct from the source, go to dawsongap.com.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Medium Rare to Hold Free Turkey Deep Frying Event on Thanksgiving
Medium Rare at 3500 Connecticut Ave in NW, Washington, DC will be holding a free turkey frying event on Thursday, November 24 from 10am-4pm in an effort to raise money for Feed the Fridge. The event is first come, first serve, and the restaurant is asking that people only bring turkeys to be fried that weigh less than 10lbs. Feed the Fridge, which was started by Medium Rare’s Mark Bucher, places refrigerators in local communities and pays area restaurants to stock them daily with fresh meals. Medium Rare has a MoCo location at 4904 Fairmont Ave in Bethesda.
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in October
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1101 Chain Bridge Road — 7 BD/8.5 BA...
loudoun.gov
Loudoun Surplus Auction Features Bargains on Exercise Equipment, Electric Ranges, Vehicles and More
Whether you need to get in shape ahead of the ‘eating season’ or prepare a holiday feast, the current Loudoun County Surplus Auction may have what you need. The auction features bargains on exercise equipment, including a dumbbell rack; Vulcan commercial electric ranges; vehicles, including a 2012 Dodge Ram diesel 4x4 truck; children’s furniture; books; DVDs; computers, including a Panasonic Toughbook CF-31; office furniture and other miscellaneous items. The auction will close at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Habitat Earns Certifications, Launches R.E.D. Campaign
Loudoun Habitat for Humanity has become a certified Housing Plus Aging in Place and Veterans Build Affiliate through Habitat for Humanity International. Housing Plus Aging in Place is an international initiative that uses a holistic, person-centered approach to home repairs and modifications that can be utilized with older adults, veterans, and persons with disabilities so that they can affordably choose where and how they age.
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Council Opposes Rt. 690 Connection, Fields Farm Lighting
Purcellville Town Council members told Loudoun County staff members they want a playground but no Mayfair Crown Drive extension at Fields Farm at a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2. Council members said that they did not want Route 690 to connect to Mayfair Crown Drive, per the results of a survey recently sent out to residents in the Mayfair neighborhood. There was some discussion Wednesday on whether to connect an access road for emergency vehicles since currently there is only one point of ingress and egress to the neighborhood.
loudounnow.com
Lovettsville Council Approves $45K in Nonprofit, Small Business ARPA Grants
The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday voted to grant $20,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to nonprofits, and another $25,000 for small businesses. It is the second round of grants approved by the council, with the first round approved in August 2021. For a non-profit organization to be eligible...
WTOP
What are the calendar options for Northern Va. schools, and what does that mean for snow days?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about calendar options for some DC-area school systems. What it is: The current school year is barely a few months old, but school boards across the...
theburn.com
Bubble tea shop starts soft opening in South Riding today
Kokee Tea is open for business. The new bubble tea shop in the South Riding/Chantilly area of southern Loudoun County is starting a soft opening at 1 p.m. today — Monday, October 31. It was just last Friday that The Burn gave you a sneak peek inside the new...
loudounnow.com
School Board Members Present School Attendance Zone Plans
School board members put six new options on the table for new attendance zone boundaries at their meeting Nov. 1. Those are in addition to the draft proposed by county staff members on Oct. 13. Among them was a plan proposed by John Beatty (Catoctin) dubbed "Beatty plan 237." He...
nomadlawyer.org
Leesburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Leesburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Leesburg Virginia. The town of Leesburg is located in Loudoun County in Virginia. The town was founded around 1740 and is the county seat. The town was named after the Lee family, whose ancestors included General Robert E. Lee. This area was inhabited by...
WDBJ7.com
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A $1 million Powerball ticket was bought in Reston, in Fairfax County, for Wednesday’s drawing that did not produce a jackpot winner. The jackpot is now $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s...
libertypatriotpress.com
Taqueria Jasmine still serving authentic cuisine to Bealeton community despite Covid-19 challenges
Taqueria Jasmine opened in Bealeton 14 years ago and since then has become a staple of the community, offering authentic Mexican food as well as Salvadoran dishes such as pupusas. The restaurant was named after the former owner’s daughter, Jasmine, and was brought under new management five years ago.
loudounnow.com
Future Canine Companions Service Dogs Land in Style at Leesburg Airport
Five eight-week-old puppies bound for jobs as service dogs arrived in Leesburg in style Tuesday afternoon, stepping off a private jet after their cross-country journey. Thoryn, Ticket, Verl, Lina and Landry came from the national headquarters of Canine Companions in California. It is the country’s largest service dog organization, serving adults, children, and veterans with disabilities free of charge.
mymcmedia.org
Leaf Collection Program Begins Nov. 7
The county Vaccum Leaf Collection Program will start on Nov. 7 and continue for 6 to 8 weeks. The collection will happen south of Bel Pre-Road, east of I-270/I-495, and west of New Hampshire Avenue, to the district line according to a press release from the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT).
NBC Washington
Houses, Cars Damaged in Series of Shootings in Virginia Community
Bullets struck two homes and several cars in a series of shootings in a Virginia community last week, police said. A Centreville resident told News4 that while his home wasn’t hit, the gunfire is too close to home. “This is a family neighborhood, and it just feels unsafe at...
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Zone Dulles Airport to Allow Solar
Loudoun supervisors have voted to rezone Dulles International Airport from a long outdated residential use to an industrial district, a step toward permitting an 835-acre, 100-megawatt solar array at the airport. They showed less interest in a push from environmental groups to build most of those solar panels atop existing...
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia black bear on the loose; officials say don't approach it
VIENNA, Va. - Beware! There's a bear on the loose in northern Virginia. Video of the wild animal is popping up on social media. The bear sightings are creating concern for some Vienna residents. Fairfax County police told FOX 5 that the calls started coming in reporting bear sightings about...
