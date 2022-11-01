Purcellville Town Council members told Loudoun County staff members they want a playground but no Mayfair Crown Drive extension at Fields Farm at a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2. Council members said that they did not want Route 690 to connect to Mayfair Crown Drive, per the results of a survey recently sent out to residents in the Mayfair neighborhood. There was some discussion Wednesday on whether to connect an access road for emergency vehicles since currently there is only one point of ingress and egress to the neighborhood.

