WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds This Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Breeders’ Cup weekend in Kentucky and the weather to start things out is absolutely amazing. That won’t last beyond today as some big time winds bring showers and storms into town on Saturday. The longer range pattern tries to take a walk...
WKYT 27
Car crashes into Mount Vernon house
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver crashed into a house in Mount Vernon, on Thursday. A Friday afternoon Facebook post by the Mount Vernon Fire Department says that they were dispatched to Town Hill court after a car hit a house and a parked vehicle. Police say that the driver was apparently blinded by the sun.
WKYT 27
School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
WKYT 27
Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved people, dating back to the late 1700s. The project will make it easier for people to access information about their family history. Downtown Lexington was the site of one of...
WKYT 27
Pharmacy sees increase in flu vaccinations amid Ky. school closings
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many school districts across the state were closed today due to illness and some will remain closed until Wednesday. Madison County Schools were closed Friday and will have a non-traditional instruction day on Monday due to illness. “We were like other communities experiencing a higher...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Lottery gives out free chance to win largest lottery jackpot in history
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - You have another chance to win what is now the largest lottery jackpot in history on Saturday. Kentucky Lottery officials say they want everyone to have a chance to win that money. So, they were handing out vouchers for free lottery tickets in Frankfort Friday morning at Kroger.
WKYT 27
Florida teen runs a mile in memory of London police officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since news of London Police Officer Logan Medlock’s death, tributes have come from all over the country. The 26-year-old died early Sunday after police say his cruiser was hit by an alleged drunk driver. Wednesday night, a teen from Florida honored Officer Medlock, by running...
WKYT 27
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket. The woman from Bowling Green, who wished to remain anonymous, cashed in the winning ticket last week at Kentucky Lottery headquarters, according to a release. She told officials her husband had...
WKYT 27
Attorney General Daniel Cameron reminds Kentuckians about Election Fraud Hotline
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With the midterm elections less than one week away, Attorney General Daniel Cameron reminded Kentuckians about the Election Fraud Hotline. “Tips from Kentuckians play a vital role in our efforts to investigate and prosecute criminal violations of election law,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our office is committed to protecting the integrity of the 2022 general election, and we encourage anyone who suspects election fraud to report it immediately by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.”
