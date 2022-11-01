Austin Startup Week Returns to Connect and Spotlight City’s Entrepreneurs

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

For the first time since 2019, Austin Startup Week, sponsored by IOOGO, will be back in person at Capital Factory in downtown Austin on November 14-18. The free event will celebrate and showcase everything entrepreneurial in Austin.

“Austin Startup Week has always been about connecting the city’s entrepreneurs and tech community,” said Austin Startup Week co-founder Jacqueline Hughes. “After two years of virtual events because of COVID-19, we are so excited to be able to unite the people who make growth and innovation possible together in one place.”

Now in its twelfth year, the annual gathering draws thousands of members of Austin’s vibrant and diverse startup ecosystem. Entrepreneurs and local leaders collaborate and grow through educational tracks, mentor office hours, startup showcases, and networking mixers. Organizers anticipate 6,000 Austinites and visitors will attend throughout the five days.

This year’s event will feature 12 learning tracks with educational sessions curated by industry experts with specialized insights into the needs of the Austin startup community. Featured sessions will include:

The Future is FemTech: Founders and health leaders will address how tech can advance health equity and protect patient rights.

Raising Your Seed Round: How startups can begin their fundraising journey.

How to Engineer a PR Strategy that Actually Works: A guide to credibility for emerging brands.

The Future of The Digital Economy, A Web3 Forecast: Influential web3 executives will discuss the next innovations being built using blockchain technology.

Industry leaders including IOOGO, McKesson, American Express, BCBSTX | C1 Innovation Lab, DuploCloud, SixLab by Studio X, Fross Zelnick, American Airlines, Chloe Capital, Perkins Coie, and Tech Girl will be on hand for sessions, panels, and networking events highlighting the latest trends in business and technology.

Festivities will culminate in Austin Startup Week’s largest party and networking event, Startup Crawl, on November 18. Attendees will explore showcases and demonstrations from more than 50 innovative Austin startups while enjoying drinks and snacks.

Anyone interested in entrepreneurship in Austin can register for Austin Startup Week for free. Additional information and the link to register for Austin Startup Week are available at www.atxstartupweek.com.

About Austin Startup Week

Started in 2011, Austin Startup Week is a celebration and showcase of everything entrepreneurial in Austin. Each year, we bring entrepreneurs, local leaders, and friends together to connect, collaborate, and grow through our educational tracks, mentor office hours, startup showcases, and networking mixers.

About Capital Factory

Capital Factory is the center of gravity for entrepreneurs in Texas, the number one state for startups in the U.S. Thousands of entrepreneurs, programmers, and designers gather day and night, in-person and online, for meetups, classes, and coworking. With boots on the ground in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, we meet the best entrepreneurs in Texas and introduce them to investors, employees, mentors, and customers. According to Pitchbook, Capital Factory has been the most active early-stage investor in Texas since 2010. Visit capitalfactory.com to learn more.

