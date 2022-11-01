ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyngn Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Cyngn Inc. (“Cyngn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN) , a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET that same day.

Cyngn will release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, after the close of the stock market on November 9, 2022. The Company will also host its earnings call that same day. Source: Cyngn

Participant Dial-in Numbers

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free):

(877) 407-9753

International (Toll):

(201) 493-6739

To access the call, please dial in approximately five minutes before start time.

Webcast

The call will be available via online webcast at the “Events & Presentations” page of Cyngn’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.cyngn.com/events-presentations/.

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording shortly after the conclusion of the call at the above webcast link or at the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website ( https://investors.cyngn.com/ ).

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn’s self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn’s DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn’s flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite , includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

To learn more about Cyngn’s autonomous vehicle technologies, please visit https://cyngn.com/.

Find Cyngn on:

  • Website: https://cyngn.com
  • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyngn
  • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cyngnhq

CONTACT: Carolyne Sohn

Vice President, The Equity Group

csohn@equityny.com

(408) 538-4577

