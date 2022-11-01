Read full article on original website
Hotel partners with riverkeeper for community cleanup event
Litter is awful for the environment, and it’s an eyesore to boot. That’s why Hotel Indigo partnered with the Black Warrior Riverkeeper on Tuesday and hosted a community cleanup day at a popular spot in Tuscaloosa. About 20 people participated in the event and gathered trash along the...
Tuscaloosa City Schools hosts second community forum
TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa City Schools Board invited members of the community and parents of students to come to Northridge High School on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss culture and climate in the school system. The event was hosted for the second time with the intent to allow more community...
Greene County schools require masks, have fewer kids out sick
EUTAW – Flu cases are skyrocketing in Alabama and have already caused a high rate of student absentees. Greene County Schools is one of the only school systems in the state still requiring masks, and Greene County Superintendent Corey Jones said the mandate has created a level of comfort for everyone to know they have an extra layer of protection.
Schools experiencing heavy absences because of illness
Chances are your family has recently been impacted by some sort of sickness, whether it’s the flu, strep, a stomach bug or just the crud. The Tuscaloosa County School System was hit hard last week and only 83% of students were in attendance. That means of the 19,000 students...
Like shopping? Like discounts? Buy for Rise happening this week
Prepare your wallets: The University of Alabama’s Rise Center is offering steep discounts on prime goods at its annual Buy for Rise fundraiser Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. Items available are brand new and from local retailers including Effie’s, JnJ, Lou and Co, Bossi, McStitches Embellished Goods, Woods and Water, Confetti Interiors, Hudson Poole Find Jewelers, Part Two, The Locker Room and more.
No interruption to routes after two Englewood Elementary buses catch fire
Two buses at Englewood Elementary School went up in flames late Wednesday after a powerline fell, but school officials said Thursday there are no issues with bus routes. It took 20 minutes before Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and local volunteer fire departments could quash the blaze at the Tuscaloosa County School System building, but no one was injured in the incident.
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Nov. 3, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Brittany Hyche, 28, is last known to be living in the area of Bama Rock Garden Road in Vance. Hyche is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge. Brandon Oliver, 25,...
Rural Alabamians getting improvements in health care with federal grant
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $7.3 million in grants to improve health care facilities across rural parts of Alabama. USDA Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon made the announcement Tuesday, saying the grants will benefit nearly 200,000 rural residents in 10 Alabama counties. “For those...
Investigation continues into Temerson Square shooting
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says it’s developed several persons of interest following a shooting at Temerson Square early Wednesday morning. Investigators said a fight that started in a bar escalated after one woman began leaving. Another woman is accused of shooting at her in her vehicle. The physical...
University of Alabama gets new MRI machine
TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama has a new state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging machine that is almost twice as powerful as current MRIs being used. University leaders said this machine will help researchers learn more about brain functioning, neurochemistry and any other matters related to neuroscience now that the scanner is available in our area.
Local mental health facility getting major upgrade
TUSCALOOSA – The expansion of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa means the facility has more means to help those in need. The facility is a 140-bed psychiatric hospital that provides comprehensive psychiatric evaluations and treatment to criminally committed male patients. This facility is the state’s only...
More improvements coming to Sokol Park
The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority is getting more money from the city of Tuscaloosa for maintaining Sokol Park. On Tuesday the Tuscaloosa City Council approved $150,000 for repairs to park lights and roads. District 4 Tuscaloosa City Council Member Lee Busby said it’s been a long time coming....
Update: Teen charged in Temerson Square shooting
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says the person accused of a shooting at Temerson Square in downtown Tuscaloosa early Wednesday has been located, arrested and is facing charges. Investigators said the suspect is younger than 18 but is being charged as an adult. Their identity will not be released because...
Contract renewed for Tuscaloosa water data funding
TUSCALOOSA – The city of Tuscaloosa will continue funding for collecting water data. On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Council renewed its agreement with the United States Geological Survey, which monitors water from North River into Lake Tuscaloosa. Data collected includes the amount of rainfall and water quality. That data...
Tider Insider: Nov. 1, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s upcoming trip to play the rival LSU Tigers. Find out what Tide head coach Nick Saban believes is the biggest challenge in slowing down LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Plus, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year are out. We will give you our reaction to the Top 4, and how we think Alabama can play its way into the playoff. The Crimson Tide football is close to landing a new recruit for their 2024 class. Alabama cross country sweeps the SEC Championships. And Alabama soccer continues its magical season in Pensacola, Fla. Finally, we take viewer questions over the phone and e-mail.
Ex-Alabama prison guard charged in contraband case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Federal prosecutors Thursday said a former corrections officer at an Alabama prison has been charged for his alleged role in a conspiracy to smuggle cellphones, drugs and other items to inmates. A two-count bill of information filed Wednesday charges 32-year-old Wilson Brian Clemons, of Jasper, with...
Controversy continues over Paul W. Bryant High football coach’s fate
Questions are still looming on whether Eldrick Hill will remain the head football coach at Paul W. Bryant High School. The topic was not discussed at Tuesday night’s board of education meeting. Tuscaloosa City Schools sent out a news release last week saying a decision would be made at...
