ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Mosa Meat and Esco Aster Announce Partnership to Produce Cultivated Beef in Singapore

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38w3on_0iuFD3GR00

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

Mosa Meat, a market leader in the cultivated meat sector that grows beef directly from animal cells, today announced an agreement with Singapore-based cultivated meat manufacturer Esco Aster, who will help to bring Mosa Meat’s cultivated beef to market. The formal signing ceremony between Mosa Meat CEO Maarten Bosch and Esco Aster CEO XL Lin was facilitated by the Dutch embassy in Singapore and witnessed by Dutch Ambassador Anneka Adema and Samuel Chan, the Head of Agrifood for the Singapore Economic Development Board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005922/en/

XL Lin, CEO of Singapore-based cultivated meat manufacturer, Esco Aster signs agreement with Mosa Meat CEO Maarten Bosch to help bring Mosa Meat’s cultivated beef to market. The signing was facilitated by the Dutch embassy in Singapore and witnessed by Dutch Ambassador Anneka Adema and Samuel Chan, the Head of Agrifood for the Singapore Economic Development Board. (Photo: Business Wire)

Singapore is a leader in the cultivated meat sector. It was the first country to grant regulatory approval of cultivated meat in 2020 as part of the country’s 30 by 30 strategy. Founded in Singapore in 2017, Esco Aster is currently the first and only facility to obtain regulatory clearance to produce cultivated meat products in Singapore.

”We will now be able to produce our beef in Asia, as well as in Europe at our recently announced 77,000 sq. foot facility, the world’s largest cultivated meat campus to date,” said Mosa Meat CEO, Maarten Bosch. “The ability to produce our beef on two continents will also reduce the carbon footprint associated with shipping meat across the globe. Our partnership with Esco Aster marks another step forward in Mosa Meat’s global expansion and is a proud moment for the entire Mosa Meat team.”

Mosa Meat grows beef by taking a sesame-seed sized sample of cells and nurturing them to naturally grow into beef. The company can make 80,000 hamburgers from a single cell sample — all without harming a single cow.

Mosa Meat is part of a growing global movement to transform the way meat is produced, a necessity given that global meat consumption is projected to grow more than 40% by 2050. Beef is the protein with the highest carbon footprint, and Mosa Meat’s plans to offer consumers cultivated meat will give consumers the beef they crave — without harm to the environment.

Mosa Meat continues to grow from strength-to-strength, with recent milestones that include:

  • 160 employees from 32 countries, with over 80 scientists and the largest number of PhDs in the industry;
  • The production team has grown five-fold in the last three months;
  • Recent expansion of its production facilities in Maastricht to 77,000 sq. foot ( 7,340 m2) and an expanded footprint at existing locations, including Mosa Meat operations at Brightlands and the current pilot facility in Maastricht, where R&D capacity continues to grow. Together, this brings Mosa Meat one step closer towards commercialization.

The Netherlands’ government also recently announced the allocation of a €60M grant from the National Growth Fund, the world’s largest ever national government grant for cellular agriculture. As founding members of the Cellular Agriculture Netherlands Foundation, and with deep roots in Europe, Mosa Meat remains committed to seeking regulatory clearance in the European Union and abroad.

About Mosa Meat

Mosa Meat is a global food technology company pioneering a cleaner, kinder way of making real beef. Our founders introduced the world’s first cultivated beef hamburger in 2013, by growing it directly from cow cells. Founded in 2016, Mosa Meat is now scaling up production of the same beef that people love, but in a way that is better for people, animals, and the planet. A diverse and growing team of food-loving problem-solvers, we are united in our mission to fundamentally reshape the global food system. Headquartered in Maastricht, The Netherlands, Mosa Meat is a privately held company backed by Blue Horizon, M Ventures, Bell Food Group, Nutreco, Mitsubishi Corporation, Leonardo DiCaprio and other high-caliber investors.

Follow Mosa Meat on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram or visit mosameat.com to learn more about why people #cravechange. Access the Mosa Meat press kit here and additional photos here.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005922/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Mindy M. Hull

Mercury Global Partners for Mosa Meat

mosameat@wearemgp.com

KEYWORD: IRELAND UNITED KINGDOM SINGAPORE ASIA PACIFIC EUROPE NETHERLANDS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL OTHER CONSUMER CONSUMER AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Mosa Meat

PUB: 11/01/2022 08:05 AM/DISC: 11/01/2022 08:06 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Team8 collaborates with Money20/20 to showcase Israeli fintech innovation

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Team8, a company-building venture group focused on fintech, cyber and digital health, is hosting a senior delegation of global VCs to shine the spotlight on Israel’s budding fintech scene between 6th-8th November. The delegation will be in Israel for the global fintech show, Money20/20 ’s debut visit to Tel Aviv. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006029/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

MLOps platform Galileo lands $18M to launch a free service

As the use of AI becomes more common throughout the enterprise, the demand for products that make it easier to inspect, discover and fix critical AI errors is increasing. According to one recent survey (from MLOps Community), 84.3% of data scientists and machine learning engineers say that the time required to detect and diagnose problems with a model is a problem for their teams, while over one in four (26.2%) admit that it takes them a week or more to detect and fix issues.
The Associated Press

Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Eric Sturdza Investments launches Strategic Long Short Fund

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Eric Sturdza Investments, an independent asset management firm that provides actively managed strategies to institutional and wholesale clients, has partnered with Boston-based Crawford Fund Management to launch the Strategic Long Short Fund. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005860/en/ Source: Crawford Fund Management & Morningstar
CNBC

CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum: Watch the recap

CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum took place place on Friday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. London time. The special live event took place ahead of the all-important COP27, or 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference. It was a dialogue between speakers and CNBC reporters about the most pressing questions on the energy crisis, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and how governments and industries have responded to earlier goals. It focused on three crucial pillars: Regulation & Responsibility, Future Power, and Industry Response.
getnews.info

BH4U Raised 1 million in a Seed Round to Execute its Plans for Further Technology Development and Market Entry in 2023

BestHealth4U (BH4U), a Portuguese startup focused on the R&D of medical adhesive technologies for the skin, today announced the close of its $1 million Seed financing round to fuel the journey to market of its first product, Bio2Skin. Bio2Skin is a patented innovative adhesive technology that will be integrated into products developed by manufacturers that produce medical adhesives and medical devices for continuous use.
The Verge

OpenAI opens up AI text-to-image generation to businesses with launch of DALL-E API

OpenAI is making its image generation software DALL-E much more widely available to businesses with the launch of an API in public beta. The API will make it easier for companies to add DALL-E’s text-to-image functionality to their products, giving developers simplified tools to integrate and customize the software to their liking.
morningbrew.com

VC Arianna Simpson is optimistic for the future

Arianna Simpson is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, the legendary tech venture capital firm behind Airbnb, Pinterest, and many other high-tech companies. And although a16z’s flagship crypto fund has dropped 40% in the first half of this year amid a greater crypto market downturn, Simpson and the firm are focused on the future with startups like Flowcarbon, Goldfinch, and Axie Infinity.
TechCrunch

Web3 infrastructure startup Tenderly takes on Infura, Alchemy with new node offering

The offering builds on the company’s observability stack, which it says indexes over nine billion transactions across more than 20 blockchain networks. While many blockchain and crypto companies have struggled to grow amid unfavorable market conditions, infrastructure providers such as Tenderly have remained relatively resilient to the headwinds, buoyed by the trend of steady developer interest in building web3 products.
Reuters

German exports post unexpected dip in September

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German exports posted an unexpected dip in September, decreasing by 0.5% on the month, while imports fell more than expected, down 2.3%, Federal Statistical Office data showed on Wednesday.
The Associated Press

DoorDash defies U.S. delivery slowdown with strong Q3

DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter, saying its orders jumped 27% as it expanded overseas and added new grocery and retail offerings. The San Francisco-based delivery company reported 439 million orders in the July-September period. That was higher than the 433 million Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. DoorDash anticipates the trajectory to continue the rest of this year. The company said it expects gross order volumes — which were up 30% to $13.5 billion in the third quarter — will hit $13.9 billion to $14.2 billion in the fourth quarter. That would also beat Wall Street’s forecast of $13.7 billion. DoorDash’s shares jumped more than 8% in after-hours trading Thursday.
WWD

The Estée Lauder Cos. Cuts Full-year Forecast

In what could be the first sign that the crucial holiday period may not be what the beauty industry had been hoping for, the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. has slashed its full-year forecast as COVID-19-related lockdowns in China, record high inflation and currency fluctuations weigh on the beauty giant, causing its share price to drop around 8 percent.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy