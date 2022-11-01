42-Year-Old Ronald Walter Barnes Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)

Nationwide Report

Officials responded to a motorcycle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on I-27 and Washington on Sunday evening.

The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Ronald Walter Barnes of Amarillo.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Barnes was driving a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Washington Street when he was hit by an eastbound 2022 Hyundai SUV .

According to the police, the SUV driver suffered minor injuries from the crash. Barnes was transported to the local hospital, where he died later.

The crash is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

