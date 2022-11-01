ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodwill Reportedly Will No Longer Accept Kanye West Products

By Mutha
 3 days ago

  • Goodwill is the latest company taking a stance against Kanye.
  • In a statement they said they are removing all Yeezy items and will no longer accept any of his products.
  • As we strive to maintain the most up to date product information...we are sensitive to current events and take action when designers and brands do not align with out Mission and RISE values.
  • The current Yeezy items they do have will be placed in the trash.
  • The items are going in the trash, should they at least give those items away and just not accept any more Yeezy items?

