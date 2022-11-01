Goodwill Reportedly Will No Longer Accept Kanye West Products

It only took two minutes for ADIDAS to make its final decision on how to move forward, or not, with Kanye West. According to Bloomberg, Adidas executives opted to sever their relationship with Ye during a "undramatic" two-minute conference call. Management delayed making an announcement so they could consult US law firms. In the past, staff members have objected to the rapper's history of divisive remarks. In a press release by ADIDAS they called Kanye’s comments, "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous."
Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk has laid off over 3,700 people globally, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion.Thousands of employees at the company have lost their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday.“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the internal memo to the employees noted.“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary...
JAY-Z's legal battle with Bacardi over the future of D'Ussé is getting more messy by the day. According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday, November 2, Bacardi claimed that the Roc Nation founder is trying to double the brand's value in order to make a bigger profit. The liquor brand's subsidiary, Empire Investments, said both parties made a "handshake deal" last December where Empire agreed to buy Hov's 50% stake in the cognac brand. However, they claim JAY-Z backed out of the deal in an effort to make D'Ussé double what it's worth.
"I dreamed of buying a fixer-upper and transforming it myself, assuming I'd save money and get lots of satisfaction from it. We've now lived there three years and still have not even touched some of the rooms."
