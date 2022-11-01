$50k reward offered for tips on armed robbery of USPS Letter Carrier in Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) - Authorities in Detroit are offering a hefty reward for information on a suspect who robbed a United States Postal Service (USPS) Letter Carrier at gunpoint almost a week ago.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said they will give out $50,000 for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of an armed suspect that authorities said approached a postal worker around 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 and robbed them.

According to the inspection service, the incident occurred in the 14600 block of Northlawn Street in Detroit. The suspect was last seen running on foot on eastbound Easton Ave.

The suspect is described by officials as a dark-complexioned African American male wearing a dark hoodie, blue and black striped pajama pants, and a black neck gaiter.

He said to stand approximately 5' 11" tall, weigh roughly 160 lbs. and appeared to be in his 20s.

The weapon used in the attack was described as a semiautomatic pistol, possibly colored green.

Authorities asked the public not to approach this suspect if recognized. Tips on the incident can be made through the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and reference case number 3845541.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, officials said.