ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

$50k reward offered for tips on armed robbery of USPS Letter Carrier in Detroit

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wj25D_0iuFCi4E00

DETROIT (WWJ) - Authorities in Detroit are offering a hefty reward for information on a suspect who robbed a United States Postal Service (USPS) Letter Carrier at gunpoint almost a week ago.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said they will give out $50,000 for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of an armed suspect that authorities said approached a postal worker around 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 and robbed them.

According to the inspection service, the incident occurred in the 14600 block of Northlawn Street in Detroit. The suspect was last seen running on foot on eastbound Easton Ave.

The suspect is described by officials as a dark-complexioned African American male wearing a dark hoodie, blue and black striped pajama pants, and a black neck gaiter.

He said to stand approximately 5' 11" tall, weigh roughly 160 lbs. and appeared to be in his 20s.

The weapon used in the attack was described as a semiautomatic pistol, possibly colored green.

Authorities asked the public not to approach this suspect if recognized. Tips on the incident can be made through the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and reference case number 3845541.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, officials said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals

GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
GARY, IN
downriversundaytimes.com

Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance

RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
RIVERVIEW, MI
CBS Detroit

Police seek suspect after armed robbery at Family Dollar in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after a Family Dollar was robbed. The incident happened at about 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Family Dollar in the 15000 block of W. McNichols. Police say the suspect walked up to the counter, produced a weapon, and demanded money from the register.The suspect then fled the Family Dollar on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.No one was injured.According to police, the suspect is described as a 5'8" male who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, disposable face mask, black zip-up jacket, black cargo pants, and red shoes. If anyone has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How feds took down a Detroit gang linked to COVID pandemic relief fraud

DETROIT – Criminal gangs in Detroit have a reputation for street violence, but one gang tried moving its crimes from the streets to the internet. That was until one alleged gang member’s flashy bling, among other things, got them busted. A photo shows Brandon Bowditch cashing out stolen COVID relief money at an ATM, according to federal agents.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police seek suspect who stole cases of beverages from Gordon Food Service in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole items from a Gordon Food Service store in Detroit. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. Police say the suspect is wanted for taking cases of beverages without paying for them. If anyone has any information on this suspect, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP. 
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
WAYNE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy