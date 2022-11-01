Mrs. Betty L. Hunt of Cedartown, GA. passed away on October 29, 2022.

Mrs. Hunt was born December 24, 1928, to the late Mason and Loula Mahaffey.

Mrs. Hunt is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles E. Hunt. She is retired from the National City Bank in Rome.

Surviving Betty is her daughter Beth Roderick (Roy), brothers; James K. Mahaffey and Mason Bobby Mahaffey; grandchildren; Sherry Ann Tyree, Billy Wayne Tyree, III, (Trey), Claire Louise Roaderick, Katherine Joyce Roaderick.

In keeping with Mrs. Hunts’s wishes, she will be cremated, and no formal services are set at this time. However, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Betty Louise Hunt.

