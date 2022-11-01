ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Coinbase Is Rising

Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading higher by 4.73% to $58.44 during Friday's session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued FY22 guidance. What Happened?. Coinbase reported third-quarter revenue of $590.34 million, down 28% sequentially. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $659.88 million, according to...
Dow Rises 100 Points; Silver Jumps 7%

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.32% to 32,103.41 while the NASDAQ fell 0.09% to 10,333.91. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,731.53. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares gained...
Paramount Global Shares Are Falling: What's Going On?

Paramount Global PARA shares are trading lower Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Paramount reported third-quarter revenue of $6.92 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $7.02 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share, which missed average estimates of 43 cents per share.
This Indian Billionaire Piled On More Wealth Than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Combined In 2021

India’s super-rich are getting richer at a faster clip than their American peers like Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos. What Happened: Coal and green energy tycoon Gautam Adani, Asia’s second-richest person, piled on $49 billion to his wealth in 2021 — which is more than both what Musk and Bezos added in the same period, according to 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, reported Business Standard, an Indian publication.
US Market Poised To End Week On High Note: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rally As Investors' Attention Moves Away From Fed Rate Hike To Friday's Jobs Report

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher opening on Friday, as rate worries abate and the market prepares to focus on the next big catalyst. On Thursday, the major averages opened lower and moved mostly below the unchanged line before closing firmly in the red, as lingering worries concerning interest rates, mixed economic data and earnings disappointments dragged stocks lower.
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.

U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Director of LKQ Makes $348.40M Sale

ValueAct Holdings, L.P., Director at LKQ LKQ, reported a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ. The total transaction amounted to $348,400,000.
Cramer Says This Semiconductor Stock Is 'Overvalued Right Now'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he knows Nvidia Corp NVDA is overvalued right now. "I think a year from now, the stock’s going to be higher, and I’m sticking with Nvidia," he said. When asked about Home Depot Inc HD, Cramer said, "I...
Polkadot's Price Increased More Than 6% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Polkadot's DOT/USD price rose 6.23% to $6.81. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% gain, moving from $6.47 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $54.98. The chart below compares...
$1B Of Bitcoin Transferred Multiple Times In Mysterious Activity

Bitcoin's BTC/USD blockchain reported a massive transaction on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That was just over 24 hours before the coin reported a trading volume spike which was followed by a minor sell-off. Data gathered from blockchain explorer Blockchair shows a single transaction singlehandedly moving over 50,562 Bitcoin — or about...
Expert Ratings for Watts Water Technologies

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Watts Water Technologies WTS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
What's Going On With Devon Energy Shares Today?

Devon Energy Corp DVN shares are down nearly 8% Wednesday afternoon after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results. Devon Energy reported third-quarter earnings of $2.18 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $2.21 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Production for the third quarter averaged 614,000 oil-equivalent barrels per...
