Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald's Responds To Elon Musk: We Will Accept Dogecoin If Tesla Accepts This Cryptocurrency
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp. MCD said it will accept Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s request to accept Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a form of payment — but with a "condition." What Happened: McDonald’s said on Twitter that it will agree to Musk’s request only if Tesla accepts...
Benzinga
This Lawmaker Trades Bonds Over Stocks And Just Bought 2 Municipal Bonds With Great Yields
Lawmaker DelBene purchased a range of between $15,000 to $50,000 in bonds of Round Rock. Corporate and municipal bonds are offering higher yields as the Fed raises interest rates. Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene has made more than 180 trades over the past three years and they are typically in municipal...
Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Coinbase Is Rising
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading higher by 4.73% to $58.44 during Friday's session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued FY22 guidance. What Happened?. Coinbase reported third-quarter revenue of $590.34 million, down 28% sequentially. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $659.88 million, according to...
Dow Rises 100 Points; Silver Jumps 7%
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.32% to 32,103.41 while the NASDAQ fell 0.09% to 10,333.91. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,731.53. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares gained...
Paramount Global Shares Are Falling: What's Going On?
Paramount Global PARA shares are trading lower Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Paramount reported third-quarter revenue of $6.92 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $7.02 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share, which missed average estimates of 43 cents per share.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
This Indian Billionaire Piled On More Wealth Than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Combined In 2021
India’s super-rich are getting richer at a faster clip than their American peers like Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos. What Happened: Coal and green energy tycoon Gautam Adani, Asia’s second-richest person, piled on $49 billion to his wealth in 2021 — which is more than both what Musk and Bezos added in the same period, according to 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, reported Business Standard, an Indian publication.
US Market Poised To End Week On High Note: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rally As Investors' Attention Moves Away From Fed Rate Hike To Friday's Jobs Report
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher opening on Friday, as rate worries abate and the market prepares to focus on the next big catalyst. On Thursday, the major averages opened lower and moved mostly below the unchanged line before closing firmly in the red, as lingering worries concerning interest rates, mixed economic data and earnings disappointments dragged stocks lower.
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Robinhood, Under Armour, HubSpot And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS shares surged 32.8% to $13.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Greenhill & Co., Inc. GHL climbed...
Benzinga
Downsizing At Twitter After Musk Takeover, Big Pharma Chains To Pay $14B In Opioid Claims, Tesla Shutters 1st Showroom In China: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 02
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter Inc TWTR under a $44 billion deal which followed the firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Sarah Personette, Twitter's chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted about her resignation...
Benzinga
Director of LKQ Makes $348.40M Sale
ValueAct Holdings, L.P., Director at LKQ LKQ, reported a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ. The total transaction amounted to $348,400,000.
Cramer Says This Semiconductor Stock Is 'Overvalued Right Now'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he knows Nvidia Corp NVDA is overvalued right now. "I think a year from now, the stock’s going to be higher, and I’m sticking with Nvidia," he said. When asked about Home Depot Inc HD, Cramer said, "I...
Telus Clocks ~10% Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By Customer Additions; Boosts Dividend By 7.2%
Telus Corp (NYSE: TU) reported third-quarter FY22 operating revenues and other income growth of 9.9% year-on-year to CA$4.67 billion. Total telecom subscriber connections grew 6.3% Y/Y to 17.7 million. It made 347,000 new customer net additions in the quarter, up 27,000 over last year, including 150,000 mobile phones, 124,000 connected...
Polkadot's Price Increased More Than 6% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Polkadot's DOT/USD price rose 6.23% to $6.81. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% gain, moving from $6.47 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $54.98. The chart below compares...
$1B Of Bitcoin Transferred Multiple Times In Mysterious Activity
Bitcoin's BTC/USD blockchain reported a massive transaction on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That was just over 24 hours before the coin reported a trading volume spike which was followed by a minor sell-off. Data gathered from blockchain explorer Blockchair shows a single transaction singlehandedly moving over 50,562 Bitcoin — or about...
Gray Television Misses On Q3 Due To Unexpected Pullback In Certain Key Political Races; Shares Plunge
Gray Television, Inc GTN reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 51% year-on-year to $909 million, missing the consensus of $950.2 million. The company noted 3Q22 figures fell short of its expectations and guidance issued in early August due to an unexpected pullback in certain key political races. Broadcasting revenue grew...
Expert Ratings for Watts Water Technologies
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Watts Water Technologies WTS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
fuboTV Posts Double-Digit Growth In North America In Q3 Aided By Aggregation Of Premium Sports, News, Entertainment
FuboTV Inc FUBO reported third-quarter revenue growth of 43% year-on-year to $224.8 million, beating the consensus of $213.2 million. Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.52) beat the consensus loss of $(0.73). Adjusted EBITDA margin loss improved by 1,062 bps to (41.2)%. North America Streaming: Revenue grew 40% Y/Y to $219.2 million...
What's Going On With Devon Energy Shares Today?
Devon Energy Corp DVN shares are down nearly 8% Wednesday afternoon after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results. Devon Energy reported third-quarter earnings of $2.18 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $2.21 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Production for the third quarter averaged 614,000 oil-equivalent barrels per...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
105K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0