ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newsweek

Katie Hobbs' Chances of Beating Kari Lake as Trump Visits Arizona: Polls

Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Sunday to boost Kari Lake in the state's highly competitive gubernatorial race. Lake, a Republican, is set to face off against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs during the midterm elections on November 8. Arizona, one of the states most evenly divided by Democrats and Republicans, is home to several competitive races. Lake received Trump's endorsement during the Republican primary and has tied herself to his style of politics, including his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Listen to Nancy Pelosi complain about how it would take time to 'clean up the poo poo' Trump supporters made 'literally and figuratively' after storming the Capitol

Previously unseen footage shows Nancy Pelosi lamenting having to "clean up the poo poo" insurrectionsts left on January 6, 2021. Pelosi was in a hurry to return to the Capitol to certify the 2020 presidential election results. "There's defecation and all that kind of thing as well," she told then-Vice...
Sioux City Journal

Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race

Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
IOWA STATE
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
116K+
Post
1020M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy