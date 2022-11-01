Read full article on original website
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Latinos break overwhelmingly for Democrats in Nevada Senate, governor’s races: poll
Latino registered voters in Nevada overwhelmingly support Democratic nominees in the state’s Senate and gubernatorial contests, according to a new Univision poll, though both races remain within the margin of error. The poll found Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) garnered the support of 60 percent of Latino registered voters,...
Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father
Donald Trump suggests he would not return to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account. Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father. Speaking to Inside Edition on Tuesday in her...
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
How Republicans are blowing the most important race in the country
As I noted last month, if you were looking to choose the single most important race in the country in the coming midterm elections, you could do worse than pick the one for Pennsylvania governor.
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Washington Examiner
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Republicans are now favored to win control of the Senate as the November midterm elections approach and favor swings toward GOP candidates, according to respected forecaster Decision Desk. The GOP now has a 50.4% chance of control, with a mean seat projection of 51 compared to Democrats with 49, Decision...
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Schumer says Warnock's Senate race against Walker is 'going downhill' in remarks to president
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., expressed concern Thursday about Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election race against Republican Herschel Walker during a conversation with President Joe Biden. The private discussion was picked up on a microphone and camera while they stood on an airport tarmac in Syracuse, N.Y.,...
Katie Hobbs' Chances of Beating Kari Lake as Trump Visits Arizona: Polls
Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Sunday to boost Kari Lake in the state's highly competitive gubernatorial race. Lake, a Republican, is set to face off against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs during the midterm elections on November 8. Arizona, one of the states most evenly divided by Democrats and Republicans, is home to several competitive races. Lake received Trump's endorsement during the Republican primary and has tied herself to his style of politics, including his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.
Florida Senate: Democrat Val Demings doesn't say whether she will accept the results of election
Florida Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who is looking to unseat incumbent GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, did not say Tuesday during a televised debate whether she would accept the results of the Florida Senate election. Asked by Rick Christie, the executive director of The Palm Beach Post who served as a...
Listen to Nancy Pelosi complain about how it would take time to 'clean up the poo poo' Trump supporters made 'literally and figuratively' after storming the Capitol
Previously unseen footage shows Nancy Pelosi lamenting having to "clean up the poo poo" insurrectionsts left on January 6, 2021. Pelosi was in a hurry to return to the Capitol to certify the 2020 presidential election results. "There's defecation and all that kind of thing as well," she told then-Vice...
Sioux City Journal
Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race
Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
Former Proud Boys member was hired to work at Miami polling station until it surfaced he is awaiting trial for Jan. 6, report says
A county spokesperson said Gabriel Garcia was dismissed from his poll worker role after it was revealed he was charged over the Capitol riot.
Pennsylvania Democratic mayor won't support 'radical' John Fetterman: 'Scary thought' that he could be senator
Democratic mayor of Carbondale Justin Taylor joined "Fox & Friends First" to share why he does not support John Fetterman for Senate in his state.
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband
The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Newsweek
