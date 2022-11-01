Explosive documentary about alleged massacre of Palestinians opens NY’s ‘Other Israel’ film festival

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Another Rikers Island Inmate dies, the 18th in 2022News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Cleveland Jewish News
New Jersey synagogue threat ‘no longer considered active,’ local Jews are told
(JTA) — The morning after the FBI urged caution amid what it said was a “broad threat” to synagogues in New Jersey, local Jews are being told they no longer need to worry. A man who holds “radical extremist views” was identified as being behind the threat...
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piece
According to news reports, three men have been stabbed in the New York City subways within an eight-hour span. Of the three, one is dead. Numerous others have been injured in as many ways in the world of the underground.
Cleveland Jewish News
Worker at famed Brooklyn kosher bakery found dead in freezer
(New York Jewish Week) — A worker at a beloved Brooklyn kosher bakery known for its black-and-white cookies was found dead inside a walk-in freezer there early Thursday morning, police said. The death of Mahamadou Dansago, 33, at Beigel’s on Avenue D appears to have been an accident. An...
Battle for the Bronx: Why turnout could be a challenge for Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at an event in the Bronx about lending to women- and minority-led businesses The borough has historically been a campaign stop for Democrats courting Latino and Black voters, but those same constituents have been disproportionately affected by pocketbook and public safety issues that Republicans have seized on. [ more › ]
queenoftheclick.com
Herald Community Newspapers
10 years of building a vibrant Jewish Community
In 2012, the Chabad House of Hewlett’s goal was to showcase the beauty of the Jewish heritage by creating a nonjudgmental environment for the community it serves. A decade later, members believe they’ve accomplished that and much more. “It’s not that common that a synagogue opens, and in...
The Jewish Press
NYC Issues ‘Halal Guide” Featuring Terror Mosques
Fore the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, New York City issued an official “Halal Guide” to its landmarks and tourist attractions. The guide, featuring Muslim women in hijabs in front of skyscrapers, informs us that Muslims are “making an indelible mark on the City” and boasts of the “over 275 mosques spread across all five boroughs—more than any other metro area in the US”. That’s almost one mosque for every 9 people murdered in and around the World Trade Center by Islamic terrorists.
Democratic NYC lawmaker backs Zeldin over Hochul, defying party: 'We don't feel safe'
New York City Councilman Robert Holden, a Democrat representing Middle Village and Glendale, endorsed Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee M. Zeldin.
NY1
Remembering Father Louis Gigante
A statue of Father Louis Gigante is across the street from St. Athanasius, the parish where he served the community for decades and a symbol of his legacy. Gigante served the parish for 40 years, but he also delved into politics. He was elected as a Democratic district leader —...
Max Rose headquarters sign defaced; second time his campaign has been hit with anti-Semitic messages
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Max Rose campaign sign was defaced with an anti-Semitic message in West Brighton. “Soros” was written in black ink across a sign at the former congressman’s campaign headquarters on Forest Avenue. This is the second anti-Semitic incident involving a Rose campaign sign.
Data-denying Hochul, Dems refuse to face up to crime surge on their watch (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul might actually be worried about losing the election to Republican Lee Zeldin on Tuesday. Hochul, after months of appearing to be on a glide path to being elected governor of New York in her own right, actually talked about crime the other day.
Cleveland Jewish News
FBI issues warning of credible broad threat to NJ synagogues
The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Newark sent a warning on Thursday of credible threats to synagogues in New Jersey. “The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ,” the FBI of Newark tweeted. “We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police.”
State senator says drone show over Hudson River should have never happened
Pre-programmed drones moved around the night sky to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game Candy Crush.
Adams announces third relief center for asylum seekers in NYC
The mayor announced plans to open a third relief center to house asylum seekers before they are either placed in homeless shelters or find other housing. Mayor Eric Adams says the third relief shelter at a Midtown Manhattan hotel will serve single women and families without minor children. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue
In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
newyorkalmanack.com
When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany
In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
bkmag.com
MacKenzie Scott gives unsolicited donation of $11 million to a Brooklyn school
A Brooklyn school is the latest recipient in MacKenzie Scott’s donation spree. Ascend Public Charter Schools, the borough’s largest charter school, announced that it had received an “unsolicited” $11 million gift from the billionaire philanthropist, which the school notes is its largest single donation the 15-year-old institution has ever received.
Thrillist
This New NYC Museum Exhibit Will Teach You All About the Jewish Deli
New Yorkers are about to embark on a journey of culinary discovery. An exhibit revolving around NYC's legendary and beloved Jewish delis is coming to town this November. Dubbed "‘I'll Have What She's Having': The Jewish Deli," the exhibit will take over the New York Historical Society from November 11 through April 2. Upon entering the venue, visitors will walk through the history of Jewish delis, and will learn about how Jewish immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe brought and adapted their culinary traditions to the Big Apple.
NY1
State sues over fake condos sold to immigrant families
A Brooklyn developer is being sued for allegedly selling non-existent condominiums to at least 20 immigrant Chinese families, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Wednesday. Xi Hui “Steven” Wu is accused of stealing more than $5 million from his victims and using the money...
NYPD adopts Amazon's crowd sourced surveillance app Ring Neighbors to monitor New Yorkers
The NYPD on Wednesday announced its plan to adopt Amazon’s Ring Neighbors app to surveil New Yorkers. The app uses the mega-corporation’s Ring doorbell camera to provide footage to police.
