ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Explosive documentary about alleged massacre of Palestinians opens NY’s ‘Other Israel’ film festival

By Andrew Silow-Carroll
Cleveland Jewish News
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Worker at famed Brooklyn kosher bakery found dead in freezer

(New York Jewish Week) — A worker at a beloved Brooklyn kosher bakery known for its black-and-white cookies was found dead inside a walk-in freezer there early Thursday morning, police said. The death of Mahamadou Dansago, 33, at Beigel’s on Avenue D appears to have been an accident. An...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Battle for the Bronx: Why turnout could be a challenge for Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at an event in the Bronx about lending to women- and minority-led businesses The borough has historically been a campaign stop for Democrats courting Latino and Black voters, but those same constituents have been disproportionately affected by pocketbook and public safety issues that Republicans have seized on. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

10 years of building a vibrant Jewish Community

In 2012, the Chabad House of Hewlett’s goal was to showcase the beauty of the Jewish heritage by creating a nonjudgmental environment for the community it serves. A decade later, members believe they’ve accomplished that and much more. “It’s not that common that a synagogue opens, and in...
HEWLETT, NY
The Jewish Press

NYC Issues ‘Halal Guide” Featuring Terror Mosques

Fore the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, New York City issued an official “Halal Guide” to its landmarks and tourist attractions. The guide, featuring Muslim women in hijabs in front of skyscrapers, informs us that Muslims are “making an indelible mark on the City” and boasts of the “over 275 mosques spread across all five boroughs—more than any other metro area in the US”. That’s almost one mosque for every 9 people murdered in and around the World Trade Center by Islamic terrorists.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Remembering Father Louis Gigante

A statue of Father Louis Gigante is across the street from St. Athanasius, the parish where he served the community for decades and a symbol of his legacy. Gigante served the parish for 40 years, but he also delved into politics. He was elected as a Democratic district leader —...
BRONX, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

FBI issues warning of credible broad threat to NJ synagogues

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Newark sent a warning on Thursday of credible threats to synagogues in New Jersey. “The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ,” the FBI of Newark tweeted. “We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police.”
NEWARK, NJ
bkreader.com

An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue

In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany

In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

MacKenzie Scott gives unsolicited donation of $11 million to a Brooklyn school

A Brooklyn school is the latest recipient in MacKenzie Scott’s donation spree. Ascend Public Charter Schools, the borough’s largest charter school, announced that it had received an “unsolicited” $11 million gift from the billionaire philanthropist, which the school notes is its largest single donation the 15-year-old institution has ever received.
BROOKLYN, NY
Thrillist

This New NYC Museum Exhibit Will Teach You All About the Jewish Deli

New Yorkers are about to embark on a journey of culinary discovery. An exhibit revolving around NYC's legendary and beloved Jewish delis is coming to town this November. Dubbed "‘I'll Have What She's Having': The Jewish Deli," the exhibit will take over the New York Historical Society from November 11 through April 2. Upon entering the venue, visitors will walk through the history of Jewish delis, and will learn about how Jewish immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe brought and adapted their culinary traditions to the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

State sues over fake condos sold to immigrant families​

A Brooklyn developer is being sued for allegedly selling non-existent condominiums to at least 20 immigrant Chinese families, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Wednesday. Xi Hui “Steven” Wu is accused of stealing more than $5 million from his victims and using the money...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy