Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
615 House Concert Rescheduled; Open Houses Still On This Weekend
Paris, Tenn.–Due to unfavorable weather conditions predicted for Saturday, the Downtown Paris Association has decided to push the concert by The 615 House on the courthouse steps to Saturday, November 12 at 6pm. “Though this decision is not one we like to make, these are the challenges we face...
radionwtn.com
2022 Winners Announced At Annual Obion County Awards Dinner
Union City, Tenn.–It was a big night in Union City last night as the 2022 winners were announced by the Obion County Joint Economic Development Corp. at its annual banquet held at Discovery Park of America. Emcee was Art Sparks, chairman of the Joint Economic Development Corp., with the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray’s Howard portrayed in ‘Till’ movie
MURRAY – T.R.M. Howard, the Murray native who played a crucial behind-the-scenes role in the Civil Rights Movement, is currently being portrayed onscreen in a movie about the tragic murder of Emmett Till. If the authors of a book about Howard’s life have anything to say about it, it won’t be the last time audiences have a chance to learn about the instrumental part he played in history.
radionwtn.com
Bobby G. Thompson
Bobby G. Thompson, 85, of Paris, Tennessee, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born Monday, March 1, 1937, in Puryear, Tennessee, to the late Luther Thompson and the late Nellie Wilson Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four sisters: Robbie Lowe, Lottie Vaughn, Sue Ellison, and Margie Daugherty; and four brothers: Edward Thompson, Jesse Thompson, Max Thompson, and Pat Thompson.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Native Russell Dickerson Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal
Former Union City native Russell Dickerson has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Concord Music Publishing. Music Row Weekly reported the deal includes Dickerson’s full catalog and future works. Dickerson’s breakthrough hit titled “Yours”, arrived in 2015 and is triple Platinum, meaning over three million sales.
radionwtn.com
Murray State Celebrates Centennial-Theme Homecoming
MURRAY, Ky. – Murray State University celebrated its centennial in style with a 1920’s themed Presidential Centennial Gala on Saturday, Oct. 29 as part of Homecoming weekend. The Murray and Calloway County community as well as alumni and friends from throughout the region and beyond came together for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the institution’s centennial.
radionwtn.com
Pancake Day Draws Steady Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–A steady stream of pancake-lovers kept volunteers busy at the annual Carl Perkins Center Pancake Day Thursday. The annual event is one of the center’s main fundraisers and is held at the First Baptist Church. In photo, from left, Paris Police Chief Ricky Watson, Sheriff’s Investigator David Andrews and Police Department Investigator Jeramye Whitaker display their talents at the grill. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
First Patriots’ Playoff Game To Be ‘RED OUT’
Paris, Tenn.–The student section theme for this Friday’s Henry County High School football playoff game vs. Dyer Co. will be a ‘RED OUT’. Athletic Director Steve Summers said, “We would love for all of our fans to join the fun and wear as much RED as possible this Friday night and turn Patriot stadium into a complete sea of RED!”
WBBJ
Obion Co. CEO to lead statewide development council
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An Obion County CEO has been chosen to lead the Tennessee Economic Development Council. According to a news release, Lindsay Frilling, who is the CEO of Obion County Joint Economic Development Corporation, was named the council’s president for the 2022-2023 year. The release says that...
radionwtn.com
Mayor Gerrell, Commissioner Griffith Honored As They Retire
Paris, Tenn.–It was an emotional evening as Paris Mayor Carlton Gerrell and Commissioner Gayle Griffith bid adieu after decades of service to the city commission. Both Gerrell and Griffith are retiring from their posts. Griffith has served 29 years on the commission, having been elected in 1993. He served ten years as Vice Mayor. Gerrell has served 12 years on the commission and was elected Mayor in 2014.
WBBJ
City of Jackson announces 2 people hoping to fill empty council seat
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has received two resumes so far to fill an empty seat on City Council. This comes after the resignation of Ernest Brooks, II, who served as the District 3 Councilman. The city says they have currently received resumes from Edward Byron Elam...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City to Play First Round Football Playoffs in Memphis
Union City will face Freedom Prep in Round 1 of the TSSAA football playoffs on Friday night. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the game will be played at Arthur Halle Stadium in Memphis, located at 2602 Mt. Moriah Road. Kickoff is set for 7:00. Advance tickets will be sold...
radionwtn.com
Judy Ann Spoerle
Mrs. Judy Ann Spoerle, 81, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Erin. She was born Saturday, August 2, 1941, in Etoile, Texas, daughter of the late Vertis Allan Haney and Lorraine Hillard Haney. Mrs. Spoerle was a retired elementary school teacher from Cleveland...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 31, 2022
Linda Wilson, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Paris Healthcare Nursing and Rehab in Paris, Tennessee. She was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William N. “Bill” Hurt and Treva L. Thurmond Hurt. She retired from the food service department at...
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
radionwtn.com
Baptist-Carroll County Rallies For Care Deeply Day
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist Hospital-Carroll County rallies to provide support at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Camden. Baptist team members celebrated their first Care Deeply Day by sending three teams to assist with food distribution. Great job teams Faith, Hope, and Love. “Three things will last forever-faith, hope, and love-and...
radionwtn.com
Treasure Trove Of Henry County History Donated To Archives
Paris, Tenn.–A treasure trove of historic records was recently donated to the Henry County Archives from the County Clerk’s Office. Clerk Donna Craig donated over a dozen books found in a vault of her office in the courthouse–some dating as far back as the 1820s. The books...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Businesses, Industries and Individuals to be Honored on Thursday Night
A celebration of accomplishments, including business, industry and agriculture, will take place in Union City on Thursday night. The annual Joint Economic Development Corporation banquet will be held to recognize and honor community efforts over the past year. Community Relations Director Brooke Simmons told Thunderbolt News about the event.(AUDIO) Joint...
wpsdlocal6.com
200 years in the making: Calloway County holding bicentennial celebration
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A lot has changed in Calloway County over the past 200 years — enough, in fact, to write a history book about it. Citizens will gather for Calloway County's historic Bicentennial Celebration on Nov. 3 in Central Park in Murray, according to the Calloway County Fiscal Court.
radionwtn.com
Paris Police Win People’s Choice In Scarecrow Event
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Police Department won the Peoples’ Choice in the Scarecrows on the Square event this year. The Paris PD Scarecrow was a scary-looking ‘Hybrid K9″ located on the east side of the court square. The winners of the contest were already announced earlier this month, with the public voting on the Peoples’ Choice on the Downtown Paris Association Facebook page. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Comments / 0