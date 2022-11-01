What antics have politicians got up to in the I’m A Celebrity jungle?

With the news that Conservative MP and former health secretary Matt Hancock will enter the Australian jungle for this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, the PA news agency is taking a look back at the antics of previous political figures who have taken part in the ITV reality show.

– Edwina Currie

Edwina Currie, the Conservative MP for South Derbyshire from 1983 until 1997, entered the jungle during the 14th season of I’m A Celebrity.

The 76-year-old, who also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2011, joined the reality show as a late entry alongside X-Factor star Jake Quickenden.

The former junior health minister finished fourth in the competition, but not before becoming involved in a couple of heated situations.

During the series, Ms Currie found herself in a number of bust-ups with her fellow campmate, American reality star Kendra Wilkinson, and memorably shocked the other contestants with her prolonged shouting of “Mel” in an attempt to get the attention of campmate Melanie Sykes.

– Stanley Johnson

Former Conservative MEP Stanley Johnson braved the Australian jungle as part of the show’s 17th series.

The father of former prime minister Boris Johnson formed an unlikely friendship with Made In Chelsea star Georgia “Toff” Toffolo, who went on to be crowned Queen of the Jungle that year.

After meeting on the show, 82-year-old Mr Johnson, and Ms Toffolo, 28, went on to star in a number of other reality shows together, including Celebrity Hunted and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

– Nadine Dorries

Nadine Dorries took part in I’m A Celebrity in 2012, the first sitting MP to appear on the show, but was suspended by the Conservative Party for her appearance.

She later apologised to the House of Commons over the fee she was paid for appearing in the popular programme, which saw her become the first contestant voted out of the jungle by the public.

– Lembit Opik

In 2010, former MP Lembit Opik became the second campmate to be voted off I’m A Celebrity.

The Liberal Democrat survived for two weeks in the Australian jungle, during which time he was bitten by a snake while completing a task.

The 57-year-old has also appeared in celebrity versions of The Apprentice and Come Dine With Me.

– Robert Kilroy-Silk

Former Labour MP and MEP Robert Kilroy-Silk had an unsuccessful stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2008.

The ex-chat show host survived just 12 days in the jungle after going up against former Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Brian Paddick in the public vote.

– Kezia Dugdale

The former Scottish Labour leader made an appearance in the jungle in 2017 – joining Conservative MEP Mr Johnson.

After being eliminated second, Ms Dugdale, 41, admitted she knew her appearance was a “political gamble” but said she wanted to tackle the “myth” that all politicians are “old, white, male, pale and stale”.

She was initially denied permission by political bosses to take part but did not ultimately face suspension from the party.

– I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! returns on November 6 at 9pm on ITV.