ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hickorync.gov

Handmade Holidays: Spa Kits at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

This session takes place in The Learning Lab on the second floor of Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The Learning Lab supports creativity, exploration, connection, and accessibility through hands-on learning. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All...
HICKORY, NC
hickorync.gov

Financial Literacy Classes at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will host two upcoming classes taught by Doug Frye, Society of Financial Awareness (SOFA) educator. Taking Control of Debt will be hosted on Tuesday, November 8, at 6:30 p.m. both in-person and virtually. Will debt help or hurt your financial goals? Nothing is more misunderstood than debt. It is integrated into our lives, but we have a love/hate relationship with it. Like a doctor's scalpel, it can help save your financial life or kill it. Finally learn the true nature of debt and how to master it. This educational workshop covers topics including proper debt mindset, good vs. bad debt, how to analyze your debt, and effective debt management.
HICKORY, NC
hickorync.gov

Anime Manga Cosplay Club makes origami at the library

Teens, it’s Origami time! Learn the history of Origami and how to make your very own folded creations. Transform paper into wishing stars, cranes, and more! All supplies are provided. No registration is required. This session takes place in The Learning Lab on the second floor of Patrick Beaver...
HICKORY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy