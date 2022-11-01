The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will host two upcoming classes taught by Doug Frye, Society of Financial Awareness (SOFA) educator. Taking Control of Debt will be hosted on Tuesday, November 8, at 6:30 p.m. both in-person and virtually. Will debt help or hurt your financial goals? Nothing is more misunderstood than debt. It is integrated into our lives, but we have a love/hate relationship with it. Like a doctor's scalpel, it can help save your financial life or kill it. Finally learn the true nature of debt and how to master it. This educational workshop covers topics including proper debt mindset, good vs. bad debt, how to analyze your debt, and effective debt management.

