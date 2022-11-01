ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Newlyweds Have 'Ruff Day' as Dog Chews Passport Hours Before Honeymoon

By Alice Gibbs
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A dog was named and shamed online this week after he almost stopped his newlywed owners from going on their honeymoon to the Dominican Republic.

In a post on Reddit on Friday, Nick and Caroline Dessau from Marin County, California, asked for advice after their dog chewed up Caroline's passport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HC84c_0iuFAIF200
A picture of the chewed passport, left, and a shot of the culprit, 11-month-old miniature dachshund Tater Tot. Redditors joked about the dog's intentions. bdn2555/Reddit

The U.S. government says that a damaged passport is invalid and cannot be used for international travel. Official guidance says that a passport is considered damaged if "the passport has been materially changed in physical appearance or composition, or contains a damaged, defective or otherwise non-functioning chip, or includes unauthorized changes, obliterations, entries or photographs, or has observable wear or tear that renders it unfit for use as a travel document."

Shared on the popular r/WellThatSucks forum, the picture of the dog-eared passport has received thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments.

The caption read: "Leaving for our honeymoon today. Dog chewed it up, but the scan page is entirely intact save for a small portion of the upper right corner with nothing on it. Will we be able to go?"

The culprit was 11-month-old miniature dachshund Tater Tot, who got hold of the passport from a closed compartment in Caroline's handbag.

"It was as if he sought it out on purpose," Nick told Newsweek.

Due to go to the Dominican Republic in the West Indies to soak up the sunshine, sit by the pool, and play golf, the couple was incredibly worried that Tater Tot may have just put a stop to their plans.

"We started driving to San Francisco and somehow we were lucky enough to find an appointment at the passport agency," said Nick. "Apparently that is like unheard of and they're booked weeks in advance. They actually thought it was hilarious when they saw the passport because originally we were gonna go to the airport and take our chances."

Thankfully, the couple updated Reddit to let them know that they had made it onto their flight after the passport agency made an emergency document to replace the damaged one.

In the comments, Redditors joked about the passport mishap, with one writing: "OK fella, now that you got the new one, I trust you will stop storing it in your dog's food bowl?"

Another commenter wrote: "'Oh I had no idea it was important! I'm sorry. Looks like you'll be staying home and petting me all day now though, right?' - The Dog."

"I hope your flight doesn't have any turbulence, you're already having a ruff day," commented another Redditor.

"I'm actually glad it happened," said Nick. "It made us even more appreciate the fact that we were able to take the trip."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

