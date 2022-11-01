The SAC 7 Teams representing the conference in the 2A NCHSAA State Playoffs for the 2022 season are Clinton, St. Pauls, Midway, and East Bladen. The overall bracket has Princeton as the number one seed in the East and Reidsville as the top seed out West. Tons of great athletes will represent the SAC 7 Friday night and their team’s consistent play this season has rewarded them an opportunity at etching their names into the history books.

CLINTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO