Sampson County, NC

Bladen Journal

SAC 7: 2A state playoff first rd

The SAC 7 Teams representing the conference in the 2A NCHSAA State Playoffs for the 2022 season are Clinton, St. Pauls, Midway, and East Bladen. The overall bracket has Princeton as the number one seed in the East and Reidsville as the top seed out West. Tons of great athletes will represent the SAC 7 Friday night and their team’s consistent play this season has rewarded them an opportunity at etching their names into the history books.
CLINTON, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville State basketball coach addresses scrimmage loss

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville State head coach Luke D’Alessio was pretty happy with his teams exhibition performance versus Duke on Wednesday. What did he have to say about the Cameron Indoor experience? What were his players doing at Tuesday’s practice that were a bit unusual? Does he feel the 82-45 loss will help his team down the road?
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
goduke.com

No. 7 Duke Welcomes Fayetteville State in Exhibition

The seventh-ranked Duke men's basketball team plays its lone exhibition game on Wednesday by welcoming Fayetteville State to Cameron Indoor Stadium. In preparation for the 2022-23 season, the Blue Devils also played a closed scrimmage at preseason-No. 3 Houston on Oct. 28. Duke opens the regular season on Monday, Nov....
DURHAM, NC
bladenonline.com

Congratulations to the West Bladen’s King and Queen

In October, West Bladen High School students crowned their homecoming King, Gary Parker, and Queen, Azllyah McDonald. The couple was captured in a photo together celebrating their new royal status. A homecoming royal court is formed each year at the local high school to display school spirit and to give...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir, Greene and Jones County Schools to receive School Safety Grants

Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced today by the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Greene County Schools will receive $630,660.00, Jones County Schools will receive $499,134.00, and Lenoir County Public Schools will receive $282,600.00.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by an appearance of the Proud Boys extremist group. The event at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp, an attorney and army veteran, is the executive director of Combat Sexual Assault, […]
SANFORD, NC
WNCT

Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% - 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
WBTW News13

Missing Lumberton woman found safe

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old Lumberton woman reported missing Tuesday night has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been deleted. Count on News13 for updates.
LUMBERTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Crash claims life of Pinecrest student

An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
ABERDEEN, NC
wcti12.com

Teenager located after missing for two days

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department said missing teenager, Zachry Powell has been located. Previous: The Kinston Police Department is looking for a teenager. Zachry Powell, 13, was reported missing on Nov. 1, 2022. Powell is described as a black male with black hair and...
KINSTON, NC

