Lights on for Sapulpa's Christmas Chute
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Sapulpa will be shining bright with the holiday spirit this season. Through the work of over 300 volunteers, the community built 10 large pavilions that are each decorated with a different holiday theme. Thursday night, the city flipped the switch on it's million dollar...
Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
Tulsa police arrest man for selling fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims across the country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say they have arrested a man accused of selling fake and fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims in five states. Tulsa detectives were contacted by five victims from Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Ohio who all reported buying rare and high value Pokémon cards from a seller in Tulsa, only to later find that the cards were fake.
Tulsa City Council votes to redevelop Woodland Hills Mall, hopes to welcome Scheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Woodland Hills Economic Development Project Plan Wednesday, which is aimed at funding the redevelopment of the westernmost portion of Woodland Hills Mall. The Project Plan will be funded through the supporting sales tax increment district,...
WEATHER WARN DAY: Tornado watch issued
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — To view radar, click here. UPDATE: (4:00 p.m.) A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers and Tulsa counties until 4:30 p.m. --- UPDATE: (3:25 p.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm has been issued for Latimer and Pittsburg counties until 4:15 p.m. ---
Broken Arrow police unveils Mounted Patrol Unit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is planning to put officers on horseback. The city council unanimously approved the creation of a Mounted Patrol Unit Tuesday night. Officers will be putting their own personal horses into service. After all, they’re the ones who wanted the unit in the first place.
Oklahoma continues to face extreme drought despite recent rainfall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drought conditions continue to impact the trees and grass across Oklahoma, making conditions prime for grass and wildfires. "We're going into a time of period when it's dormant when grass and vegetation is dormant, and when that happens even if we get rain it's only a short reprieve," said Aaron Williams with the Oklahoma Forestry Service.
Scheels is coming to Tulsa with tax incentive from city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scheels is coming to Tulsa. The sporting goods store is set to open in 2024 and is getting a tax incentive from the city. Scheels plans to invest more than $100 million into the western portion of Woodland Hills Mall. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Partner...
Tulsa man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl using Pokemon box
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man is in jail Friday after being accused of trafficking fentanyl in a stolen vehicle. The Tulsa Police Helicopter found a stolen Honda CR-V in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn just before 7 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they found that...
Oklahoma's gubernatorial campaign takes over Tulsa as Stitt, Hofmeister make stops
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Election Day is next Tuesday, which means campaigns are kicking into overdrive this week as early voting gets underway in Oklahoma. Both Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister made a stop in Tulsa Wednesday. Early yesterday morning, Hofmeister made multiple...
Magnolia Meadows to open in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's something new happening in midtown Tulsa. A half-acre lot west of The Church Studio will now be home to several species of magnolias. It's being transformed into "Magnolia Meadows" in honor of J.J. Cale's song "Magnolia". Cale is a Tulsa Native who graduated from...
Beggs Public Schools cancels classes due to no water
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public Schools has canceled classes at all school sites on Friday due to a water outage. The district says it will make up for the cancelation by having a virtual day on Friday, Nov. 18.
Stillwater holds off Muskogee, wins district title
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Pioneers finished the regular season with a perfect record following their 38-21 win over Muskogee. Muskogee fell to 9-1 on the season. Gage Gundy led the offensive fireworks with 214 total yards, three rushing touchdowns, and one passing touchdown. Both teams earned a...
Broken Arrow holding trash, recycling event to beautify city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow is holding a Trash Bash and Recycling Rally this weekend giving residents an opportunity to get rid of items they can't take to a recycling facility. The event helps reduce litter and trash dumping around the city and is designed...
Tulsa Zoo welcomes endangered African penguin chick
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo announced the hatching of an endangered African penguin Thursday. The chick was born to parents Dassen and Ireland on Oct. 3. The zoo worked with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums African Penguin Species Survival Plan to welcome the penguin. "Weighing only...
Winterfest announces dates for 2022-2023 season
Arvest Winterfest has announced the dates for the 2022-2023 ice skating season.The 15th Annual Arvest Winterfest ice skating rink will return on Nov. 25 and stay open through Jan. 8.The 9,000 square foot ice rink is larger than the Rockefeller Rink in New York City, and will provide 45 days of skating to Tulsans.General admission is $12 and includes a pair of skates. Skaters can enjoy discounted admission of $6 on Mondays by bringing a canned food to donate to food banks in Oklahoma, or on Wednesday by bringing a coat, blanket or gloves to benefit non-profits in the Tulsa area. For more information on Arvest Winterfest, click here.
Oklahoma Aquarium unveils new aquatic-themed carousel
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Aquarium has unveiled a new attraction sure to excite all sea lovers. On Thursday, the aquarium held a ribbon cutting for it's new aquatic-themed carousel. The ocean-themed ride is a custom made, one a kind piece with various sea animals and music for...
TFD's bike team improves emergency response time at Turkey Mountain, special events
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is working on a new bicycle response team to provide faster initial patient contact in emergencies, according to TFD PIO Andy Little. Turkey Mountain visitors can often get injured and lost and the bicycle team allows firefighters to cover more ground...
Stitt holding Red Wave Rally in Tulsa with Virginia governor ahead of midterm elections
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is holding his Red Wave Rally in Tulsa Wednesday featuring Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. The Stitt for Governor campaign is reporting that hundreds of people have RSVP'd to the event. “Governor Stitt has delivered on his promise to bring a business...
