Tulsa County, OK

Lights on for Sapulpa's Christmas Chute

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Sapulpa will be shining bright with the holiday spirit this season. Through the work of over 300 volunteers, the community built 10 large pavilions that are each decorated with a different holiday theme. Thursday night, the city flipped the switch on it's million dollar...
TULSA, OK
Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa police arrest man for selling fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims across the country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say they have arrested a man accused of selling fake and fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims in five states. Tulsa detectives were contacted by five victims from Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Ohio who all reported buying rare and high value Pokémon cards from a seller in Tulsa, only to later find that the cards were fake.
TULSA, OK
WEATHER WARN DAY: Tornado watch issued

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — To view radar, click here. UPDATE: (4:00 p.m.) A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers and Tulsa counties until 4:30 p.m. --- UPDATE: (3:25 p.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm has been issued for Latimer and Pittsburg counties until 4:15 p.m. ---
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Broken Arrow police unveils Mounted Patrol Unit

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is planning to put officers on horseback. The city council unanimously approved the creation of a Mounted Patrol Unit Tuesday night. Officers will be putting their own personal horses into service. After all, they’re the ones who wanted the unit in the first place.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Oklahoma continues to face extreme drought despite recent rainfall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drought conditions continue to impact the trees and grass across Oklahoma, making conditions prime for grass and wildfires. "We're going into a time of period when it's dormant when grass and vegetation is dormant, and when that happens even if we get rain it's only a short reprieve," said Aaron Williams with the Oklahoma Forestry Service.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Scheels is coming to Tulsa with tax incentive from city

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scheels is coming to Tulsa. The sporting goods store is set to open in 2024 and is getting a tax incentive from the city. Scheels plans to invest more than $100 million into the western portion of Woodland Hills Mall. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Partner...
TULSA, OK
Magnolia Meadows to open in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's something new happening in midtown Tulsa. A half-acre lot west of The Church Studio will now be home to several species of magnolias. It's being transformed into "Magnolia Meadows" in honor of J.J. Cale's song "Magnolia". Cale is a Tulsa Native who graduated from...
TULSA, OK
Beggs Public Schools cancels classes due to no water

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public Schools has canceled classes at all school sites on Friday due to a water outage. The district says it will make up for the cancelation by having a virtual day on Friday, Nov. 18.
BEGGS, OK
Stillwater holds off Muskogee, wins district title

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Pioneers finished the regular season with a perfect record following their 38-21 win over Muskogee. Muskogee fell to 9-1 on the season. Gage Gundy led the offensive fireworks with 214 total yards, three rushing touchdowns, and one passing touchdown. Both teams earned a...
STILLWATER, OK
Broken Arrow holding trash, recycling event to beautify city

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow is holding a Trash Bash and Recycling Rally this weekend giving residents an opportunity to get rid of items they can't take to a recycling facility. The event helps reduce litter and trash dumping around the city and is designed...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Tulsa Zoo welcomes endangered African penguin chick

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo announced the hatching of an endangered African penguin Thursday. The chick was born to parents Dassen and Ireland on Oct. 3. The zoo worked with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums African Penguin Species Survival Plan to welcome the penguin. "Weighing only...
TULSA, OK
Winterfest announces dates for 2022-2023 season

Arvest Winterfest has announced the dates for the 2022-2023 ice skating season.The 15th Annual Arvest Winterfest ice skating rink will return on Nov. 25 and stay open through Jan. 8.The 9,000 square foot ice rink is larger than the Rockefeller Rink in New York City, and will provide 45 days of skating to Tulsans.General admission is $12 and includes a pair of skates. Skaters can enjoy discounted admission of $6 on Mondays by bringing a canned food to donate to food banks in Oklahoma, or on Wednesday by bringing a coat, blanket or gloves to benefit non-profits in the Tulsa area. For more information on Arvest Winterfest, click here.
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma Aquarium unveils new aquatic-themed carousel

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Aquarium has unveiled a new attraction sure to excite all sea lovers. On Thursday, the aquarium held a ribbon cutting for it's new aquatic-themed carousel. The ocean-themed ride is a custom made, one a kind piece with various sea animals and music for...
TULSA, OK

