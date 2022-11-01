ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation finds ‘no evidence’ of MPs being bullied during chaotic fracking vote

By Jon Stone
 3 days ago

A parliamentary investigation has found “no evidence” that MPs were bullied during last month’s chaotic Commons vote on fracking, the Speaker has said.

Government whips and other ministers were at the time accused of “manhandling” other MPs to force them to vote with the government – contributing to the sense of chaos that saw Liz Truss resign as prime minister the next day.

But in a statement to the Commons on Tuesday 1 November Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said an official investigation had found that despite a “tense” atmosphere, there was “no evidence any bullying or undue influence placed on other members".

Sir Lindsay said the investigation had found that MPs had only had only raised their voices “to make themselves heard” over the noise and that MPs who thought they saw physical force being used were mistaken.

The inquiry, launched by the Speaker, had interviewed around 40 MPs and officials in the room at the time.

Regarding the specific allegation of manhandling, Sir Lindsay said that the MP “concerned said very clearly that this did not happen" and that other MPs with a view of what happened had agreed.

The only MPs to face criticism from Sir Lindsay were those who took photographs of the incident, which is against Commons regulations.

In a statement to MPs at the opening of business on Tuesday, he said: “At my instruction officials interviewed or took statements from over 40 members and officials who were there. The reports of their investigation will be published shortly and copies will be available in the vote office.

“The key findings are as follows. The atmosphere was tense and members were raising their voices to make themselves heard. But there is no evidence of any bullying or undue influence placed on other members. The crowding made it hard to see what was really taking place. While some members thought the physical contact was being used to force a member into the lobby. The member concern has said very clearly that this did not happen.

“Those with the clearest views of this and have confirmed this. Several members took photos during the division. Some of which were posted on social media. I'd like to remind members that taking photos during proceedings is prohibited. It is important that we treat each other with the respect I take allegation of bullying extremely seriously. I will take swift action wherever necessary to address any improper behaviour in the chamber or in the lobbies.”

Related
Newsweek

Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid

Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
The Independent

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes wrote message to Trump after Jan 6: ‘Save the republic’ or ‘die in prison’

Growing frustrated with what he believed was Donald Trump’s inadequate response to the 2020 presidential election, the leader of a far-right anti-government group that allegedly conspired to storm the US Capitol wrote a message to the president four days after the attempted insurrection.Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes allegedly called on the president to invoke the Insurrection Act, activate the group to defend the nation from his political enemies, and jail members of Congress and state legislators, according to a message that was shared in court on 2 November in the ongoing seditious conspiracy trial involving Mr Rhodes and members...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Video shows Mike Pompeo being served with papers by Assange lawyers who say he violated their rights

A video has allegedly shown former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo being served with a lawsuit brought by American lawyers and reporters who visited Julian Assange. Footage tweeted by Wikileaks being handed the papers as he stands in front of a greenscreen. “‘Michael Richard Pompeo: You’ve been served!’” Wikileaks tweeted on Wednesday morning. “Mike Pompeo has been served with a lawsuit brought by US lawyers and journalists who visited Assange. Spanish court documents show violations of their US constitutional rights. Plaintiffs are represented by NY attorney Richard Roth.”Reuters reported in August that attorneys and reporters sued...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

‘Thousands’ of corrupt and ‘predatory’ officers recruited as police after vetting failures, damning report warns

Hundreds if not thousands of police officers who should have failed vetting checks may be in the job in England and Wales, a damning report has found. HM Inspectorate of Constabulary’s latest report concluded a culture of misogyny and predatory behaviour towards members of the public, female police officers and staff is also pervasive in many forces.Inspectors found police are not adopting high enough standards when screening potential officers and warned it is too easy for the “wrong people” to join or remain in the force.The watchdog, which analysed hundreds of police vetting files, discovered many cases where individuals should...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Summoned UK ambassador ambushed by protesters in Moscow

The British envoy to Russia has attended a meeting at Russia’s foreign ministry after it summoned her on the baseless accusation that Royal Navy personnel were involved in an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet.As Deborah Bronnert arrived at Russia’s foreign ministry at 10.30am on Thursday, she was ambushed by a small crowd chanting anti-British slogans and holding up placards, which read: “Britain is a terrorist state”.Other makeshift signs, emblazoned with crude drawings of the Union Jack flag, cups of tea, guns, Big Ben and red double decker buses, bore the words “No British terror” and...
The Independent

IOPC investigating nine armed police officers accused of ‘racist’ and discriminatory conversations

Nine armed officers are being investigated over allegations they took part in “racist, misogynistic, ableist and offensive” conversations while on duty, the police watchdog has said.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on Friday that it had opened two probes into the conduct of nine officers with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.All of the force’s officers are armed, and are responsible for guarding nuclear facilities and materials in England and Scotland against theft or sabotage, with a major focus on counter-terrorism.Each of the nine officers have been told they are under investigation for potential breaches of the standards of professional...
The Independent

Rising number of migrant children in hotels ‘mistakenly identified as adults’

A rising number of lone migrant children are being found in hotels having been “mistakenly identified” as adults, the chief inspector of Ofsted has said.Amanda Spielman said she is “very concerned” about the trend and is worried that vulnerable children could be lost from sight and at risk of exploitation.She said a rising number of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children (UASC) are arriving in the UK and need care and compassion.They should swiftly be taken into local authority care but she said, “growing numbers, pressures on foster care, and the failings of some authorities to take ‘their share’ has led to unacceptable...
The Independent

Hungarians demand end to pro-government bias in public media

Around 1,500 demonstrators gathered at the headquarters of Hungary's public media company Friday to protest what they say is biased news coverage and state-sponsored propaganda that favors the country's populist government. Demonstrators called for the replacement of the director of public media corporation MTVA and for coverage of a recent wave of major protests and strikes by Hungarian teachers and students. The protests demanding better pay and working conditions for educators have been largely ignored by public media despite some drawing tens of thousands of people. The protest Friday, dubbed a “blockade of the factory of lies," was called...
The Independent

