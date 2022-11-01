Moreno, Roddey on the Panthers site, Rock Hill tension and how they’d lead York County

The longest serving member of York County Council takes on a new contender to serve a large piece of Rock Hill in District 4.

Democrat William “Bump” Roddey and Republican Jonathan Moreno are seeking election to the only Council seat currently held by a Democrat. Yet the district, like all seven countywide, is a little different this fall after the 2020 Census and redistricting.

The district starts at the Winthrop University area on the northeast side of Rock Hill. It spans south to Rambo and Oakdale roads. The district touches Anderson Road and I-77 on the east, and Ogden and Eastview roads on the west.

Roddey is a five-term representative who touts his record on economic development and other votes.

Moreno is new to the county political scene, promoting public safety support in his campaign. Moreno also is a former law enforcement officer who was involved in a controversial arrest . Moreno faced charges in the case but was found not guilty by a jury.

Both candidates ask voters to let them serve at a time when York County and Rock Hill have been on opposing sides of legal suits ranging from jail payments to the failed Carolina Panthers headquarters project.

Here are answers to questions posed by The Herald:

Legal suits would suggest ongoing tension between Rock Hill leaders and county leaders. How can this relationship be repaired?

Moreno: “The council should work as a whole to improve the county. That should include working well with every city/area within the county. We need to strengthen the relationship between District 4 and the City of Rock Hill. By working together with City Council members and advocating District 4 needs to County Council.”

Roddy: “Yes we’ve had to ask the courts to settle situations for us when we’ve come to an impasse and to Rock Hill’s credit we’ve settled those without having to set foot inside the courtroom thus far. York County we’re partners with the City of Rock Hill on TIF’s (special tax funding districts), Pennies for Progress, C-Fund Projects, recreation funding, CVB and more. We work together more than the public gets to hear about. Our relationship is fine.”

What are your top two growth-related priorities for York County?

Roddey: “My number one growth priority is to continue to push economic development efforts that will bring good paying jobs for our York County citizens so they can afford to continue to call York County home. The second is a direct correlation to achieving the first which is to grow our tax base with commercial and not residential.”

Moreno: “The growth priorities are to ensure that the county doesn’t grow to supersede its ability to help citizens. Managing neighborhoods, dwelling sizes and commercial properties to make sure all services can remain sufficient is imperative. We can’t outgrow our school districts either.”

Should the county have done more, and what more could have been done, to save the failed Panthers headquarters project? What should the county’s role be as a new plan for that site is developed?

Moreno: “The Panthers’ exit was, I feel, outside of anyone’s control. I believe it was a Tepper issue from the beginning, and it was his way of strong arming Charlotte into a dome. I sincerely don’t think he had a strong desire to be here. I feel the site should be developed in a manner to benefit the city and county, with room for tourism and our locals to enjoy with their families.”

Roddey: “We (York County) did all that was available to us within the time frame that we had to work with to salvage the project once we were notified that a real threat existed of losing the Panthers. Our offer to restructure the pledged $225 Million with tax credits just weren’t accepted.”