Comments / 0

 

Related
Washingtonian.com

Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night

Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
OLNEY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Pediatric hospital treats patients to Halloween trick-or-treating

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital staff members brought the Halloween spirit to the children Monday. Patients got the chance to dress up and go trick-or-treating, an activity that staff said is important to making the children's time in the hospital feel less frightening. "It's really important for children who are in...
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Historic Listman Store Undergoing Renovations

The corner of Earleigh Heights Road and Light Street offers B&A Trail access, parking, public restrooms and the B&A Railroad Museum, and soon, it may offer the community another service. In 2021, native Severna Park residents Doug and Cindy Schafer purchased the Listman property adjacent to the B&A Trail. The...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Chili cookoff at Camden Yards to raise money for veterans, people experiencing homelessness and substance use disorder

Warm your belly with bowls of chili while raising money for homeless veterans this Saturday at The Baltimore Station’s chili cookoff fundraiser. The Baltimore Station, which provides therapeutic treatment programs to veterans and others experiencing homelessness and substance use disorder, will host their 8th annual “Stars, Stripes and Chow: Chili Edition” event Saturday from 1-4:30 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Information on Trick-or-Treating in South Baltimore

There are always several ways to celebrate Halloween in South Baltimore. Neighborhood trick-or-treating in South Baltimore is expected to take place Monday night from approximately 5pm to 8pm. In previous years, busy corridors for trick-or-treaters on the South Baltimore Peninsula have included along Fort Ave.; Randall St. along Riverside Park; blocks east of Riverside Park on Covington St., Belt St., and Jackson St.; along Riverside Ave. and Battery Ave.; on William St. in Federal Hill; and throughout Locust Point.
BALTIMORE, MD
denver7.com

What's behind a nationwide surge in kids getting sick?

BOSTON, Mass. — Pediatricians nationwide are seeing an unprecedented and early surge in the number of kids getting sick this year, leaving many parents concerned about a possible prolonged cold and flu season. Shelley Orman lives in Baltimore and knows there will inevitably be days when someone in her...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Trash carts distributed to 4,300 Essex residents in effort to address rodents

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County officials believe they have a fix for an ongoing rat and mouse problem in the Essex area. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, joined by Department of Public Works and Transportation officials, announced Thursday a new pilot program to distribute high-quality trash carts to select residential neighborhoods.
ESSEX, MD
wnav.com

Portrait of Annapolis Native Rapper Repaired After Vandalism

The 9-foot tall mural of Seay, along Forest Drive, known by his rap moniker Trae Da Kid, was erected in 2019. It was to remember Da Kid who was killed by gun violence in Annapolis. Last week it was vandalized. The Capital says that the portrait's artist Jeff Huntington, of...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

