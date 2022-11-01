There are always several ways to celebrate Halloween in South Baltimore. Neighborhood trick-or-treating in South Baltimore is expected to take place Monday night from approximately 5pm to 8pm. In previous years, busy corridors for trick-or-treaters on the South Baltimore Peninsula have included along Fort Ave.; Randall St. along Riverside Park; blocks east of Riverside Park on Covington St., Belt St., and Jackson St.; along Riverside Ave. and Battery Ave.; on William St. in Federal Hill; and throughout Locust Point.

