ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Prep football: 3 players to watch Friday

Manning has a chance to get through the regular season without throwing an interception. He has 30 touchdowns on the season and will close the regular season against St. Charles. The Comets have picked off Manning once in each of the three meetings between the schools over the past three seasons. This will decide the 10-2A title.
FRANKLINTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy