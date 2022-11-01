CHESTER, Vt. – Reservations are coming in for the Wreath-Decorating Workshops scheduled for Nov. 17–19 in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St., in Chester, Vt. Those who register and pay by Thursday, Nov. 10 may take advantage of a discount on the price of a wreath. Since the number of wreaths and workshop sessions is limited, it’s important to reserve early to ensure a wreath and choice of workshop.

