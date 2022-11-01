Read full article on original website
Armand Demers, 1933-2022 🇺🇸
LUDLOW, Vt. – Armand H. Demers, 89, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at his home in Ludlow, Vt. He was born June 28, 1933 in Taunton, Mass., the son of Armand and Georgiana (Stearns ) Demers. He attended schools in Massachusetts. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
“Joyful Calligraphy” at the VAULT
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT will be hosting a new calligraphy workshop led by Jorika Stockwell entitled “Joyful Calligraphy” on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Learn several different styles and scripts of calligraphy through writing the word “Joy.” Attendees will...
Agnes Dougherty, 1926-2022
ANDOVER, Vt. – Agnes Dougherty, 96, of Andover, Vt., died peacefully at home on Oct. 23, 2022. In her final brief illness, she was lovingly cared for by her family and friends, and a dedicated, compassionate home hospice team of VNH. Born in 1926 in Bethlehem, Pa., Agnes was...
Big Woods Voices perform in Chester
CHESTER, Vt. – Big Woods Voices will perform their first album, “Poetry in Harmony,” at the First Universalist Parish of Chester on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. Admission will be on a sliding scale and masks are required. Big Woods Voices celebrates a cappella vocal harmony...
Wreath workshop in Chester
CHESTER, Vt. – Reservations are coming in for the Wreath-Decorating Workshops scheduled for Nov. 17–19 in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St., in Chester, Vt. Those who register and pay by Thursday, Nov. 10 may take advantage of a discount on the price of a wreath. Since the number of wreaths and workshop sessions is limited, it’s important to reserve early to ensure a wreath and choice of workshop.
“A Festival of Color” Open Wall show
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to present the new Open Wall show, “A Festival of Color.” This show includes beautiful paintings, photographs, collage, paper sculpture, felted Santa’s helper and Christmas stocking, knitted vest, wrapped stones, and cards. The works will be on display until Dec. 28.
OVRCC 350 membership campaign
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Board of Directors of the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce recently approved a new organization-wide membership development campaign, “OVRCC 350,” with a goal to reach 350 members in the next two years. The chamber currently has approximately 300 members. Those interested may sign up online at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/online-application/.
Thrives and BAPC look to youth vaping
REGION – West River Valley Thrives (Thrives) and Building A Positive Community (BAPC) substance use prevention coalitions in Windham County have jointly received a $26,500 grant from the Vermont Department of Health’s Youth Vaping Prevention and Treatment Enhancement Fund. This funding will allow Thrives and BAPC to expand their work with community partners to prevent and reduce vaping by local teens and young adults.
Chester Planning Commission citizens’ poll
CHESTER, Vt. – As the Chester Planning Commission continues working to maximize citizen input related to quality-of-life priorities around planning Chester’s future, we request the following poll to be completed by all renters, businesspeople, resident, and non-resident property owners as a vitally important tool in providing direction to the work being undertaken.
Remembering Roy Williams
Here, from a 1962 Rutland Herald, is an article from 60 years ago. Roy Williams and his wife, Thad, were close friends with my mother. I remember both well. Roy was a patient man. Thad could be difficult. As this article mentions, she had been in silent films. Thad was Spanish and Cherokee Indian with high cheekbones. She was exceptionally beautiful.
