ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls

A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
Gizmodo

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
ARIZONA STATE
Agriculture Online

Brazil moves closer to China corn exports with Chinese approvals

BEIJING/SAO PAULO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese customs updated its list of approved Brazilian corn exporters on Wednesday, a move a Brazilian agriculture official said could jumpstart sales of Brazilian corn to China. The approvals could reshape global trade flows and result in fewer sales for farmers in the United...
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

China says it is ‘closer than ever’ to reunification with Taiwan

China has said it is closer than ever to taking over Taiwan amid concerns Beijing will escalate diplomatic “attacks” on Taipei as Xi Jinping consolidates power. Doubling down on leaders’ rhetoric over the reunification of mainland China, Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office said the country’s forces are poised to achieve “complete reunification”. “We’re closer than ever in history – and we’re more confident and capable than ever – to realizing national rejuvenation,” the Chinese government’s spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang said on Wednesday. “Similarly, we’re also closer than ever in history – as well as more confident and capable – to realizing...
Reuters

Worries over Germany's China dependency overshadow Scholz trip

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia's rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership.
The Independent

Taiwan and China put differences aside to treat seriously-ill panda Tuan Tuan in Taipei

Taiwan and China have put their tense geopolitical situation to one side to treat a male panda that has fallen seriously ill. Taiwan sent an invitation to Chinese veterinary experts on Friday to come to the island and check on 18-year-old Tuan Tuan, who has become increasingly ill in the last few days. The bear is entering his twilight years and is suspected to have a brain tumour. The vets have been called to provide specialist care for the ailing panda. Tuan Tuan was donated to Taiwan alongside his breeding partner, Yuan Yuan, by China when the two nations enjoyed...
CNBC

American companies increasingly look outside of China after Covid

Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
BGR.com

China imposes lockdown to largest iPhone factory city after COVID-19 outbreak

A new chapter unfolds at the largest iPhone factory in China. Local authorities have ordered a seven-day lockdown at the site due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the weekend. As Foxconn is paying higher bonuses to maintain workers producing iPhone 14 Pro models, the Chinese government is imposing a “silent management” measure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy