vermontjournal.com
Big Woods Voices perform in Chester
CHESTER, Vt. – Big Woods Voices will perform their first album, “Poetry in Harmony,” at the First Universalist Parish of Chester on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. Admission will be on a sliding scale and masks are required. Big Woods Voices celebrates a cappella vocal harmony...
vermontjournal.com
“A Festival of Color” Open Wall show
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to present the new Open Wall show, “A Festival of Color.” This show includes beautiful paintings, photographs, collage, paper sculpture, felted Santa’s helper and Christmas stocking, knitted vest, wrapped stones, and cards. The works will be on display until Dec. 28.
Black Bear Tries to Maul Woman Walking Dog near Popular VT Ski Resort!
State Police in Vermont alerted residents on Thursday about another black bear attack near a popular ski resort - the second aggressive encounter near the resort since August. The press release came one day after police in Winhall VT say a woman was walking her dog near Stratton Mountain Ski Resort on Wednesday when the encounter took place with the overly aggressive black bear.
amherstbulletin.com
New Bub’s BBQ owner looks to bring new life to Sunderland staple
SUNDERLAND — Surrounded by news clippings gathered over four decades in Bub’s BBQ’s dimly lit dining area, its new owner is hoping to bring some new life into the Sunderland staple. Andrew Garlo, 32, bought Bub’s BBQ at the beginning of September, taking the plunge of owning...
vermontjournal.com
Wreath workshop in Chester
CHESTER, Vt. – Reservations are coming in for the Wreath-Decorating Workshops scheduled for Nov. 17–19 in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St., in Chester, Vt. Those who register and pay by Thursday, Nov. 10 may take advantage of a discount on the price of a wreath. Since the number of wreaths and workshop sessions is limited, it’s important to reserve early to ensure a wreath and choice of workshop.
vermontjournal.com
Agnes Dougherty, 1926-2022
ANDOVER, Vt. – Agnes Dougherty, 96, of Andover, Vt., died peacefully at home on Oct. 23, 2022. In her final brief illness, she was lovingly cared for by her family and friends, and a dedicated, compassionate home hospice team of VNH. Born in 1926 in Bethlehem, Pa., Agnes was...
vermontjournal.com
Armand Demers, 1933-2022 🇺🇸
LUDLOW, Vt. – Armand H. Demers, 89, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at his home in Ludlow, Vt. He was born June 28, 1933 in Taunton, Mass., the son of Armand and Georgiana (Stearns ) Demers. He attended schools in Massachusetts. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
Berkshire County Born Actor has a 2022 Net Worth of $120 Million
As we have mentioned in the past, Massachusetts, Berkshire County in particular, has a lot of talent right under our noses. Berkshire folks tend to give celebrities their space. I mean think about it, that's probably part of the reason why celebrities choose to live and/or visit the Berkshires. In addition to the beauty of the four seasons and the rich culture that our county has to offer, the Berkshires are probably attractive to famous folks because they don't have to worry about paparazzi chasing them down the streets and hiding out waiting to snap photos of them. That has to be pretty annoying but then again that comes with being famous.
vermontjournal.com
Remembering Roy Williams
Here, from a 1962 Rutland Herald, is an article from 60 years ago. Roy Williams and his wife, Thad, were close friends with my mother. I remember both well. Roy was a patient man. Thad could be difficult. As this article mentions, she had been in silent films. Thad was Spanish and Cherokee Indian with high cheekbones. She was exceptionally beautiful.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Nature Lover’s Hillside Estate in Vermont
Bird watching, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, trail running, maple tapping, skating, hiking, basketball, and Ping-Pong: These are just a handful of the activities awaiting the next owner of Star Hill Farm. This 183-acre estate is nestled in the hills of South Woodstock, Vermont, and offers an array of amenities, all in one picture-perfect package.
WMUR.com
14-year-old Concord girl last seen alive 33 years ago
CONCORD, N.H. — The case of a 14-year-old Concord teenager who has not been seen alive in 33 years was likely the victim of a homicide, and the case has not yet been solved. Sonya Moore was last seen on Nov. 2, 1989 when she left her home on Summer Street in Concord.
Vermonter dies after car hits tree, falls 30 feet into ditch in the Berkshires
A Bennington County woman died in a Berkshire County car crash.
WCAX
14-year-old cited for drugs following Brattleboro HS overdoses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 14-year-old is under arrest after being accused of selling regulated drugs. Police say it comes following reports that multiple students at Brattleboro Union High School overdosed. The juvenile was cited into family court. Two Brattleboro students suffered medical emergencies back in September after taking drugs...
Truck hits bridge on South St in Dalton
Crews are working to clean up South Street in Dalton after a truck hits the bridge Wednesday morning.
vermontjournal.com
Thrives and BAPC look to youth vaping
REGION – West River Valley Thrives (Thrives) and Building A Positive Community (BAPC) substance use prevention coalitions in Windham County have jointly received a $26,500 grant from the Vermont Department of Health’s Youth Vaping Prevention and Treatment Enhancement Fund. This funding will allow Thrives and BAPC to expand their work with community partners to prevent and reduce vaping by local teens and young adults.
Police: Woman nearly choked to death in Shaftsbury
Two women hid in the bathroom of a Shaftsbury home to escape a man who allegedly choked one of them until she nearly died.
NBC New York
Inside the $23 Million Mega-Mansion That Yankee Candle Built
The property in Leverett, Massachusetts, is on the market for $23 million. The estate spans more than 60 acres and has nearly 120,000 square feet of living and recreation space. It has 25 bathrooms, 16 bedrooms and four tennis courts. Standing at one of the five cooking islands in his...
mynbc5.com
Brattleboro Police: Teen arrested for drug sales following student overdoses
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Police arrested a 14-year-old for selling drugs in relation to a recent spate of overdoses at Brattleboro Union High School. The Brattleboro Police Department said the juvenile was arrested for sales of a regulated drug. The arrest followed an investigation after reports of multiple student overdoses...
iBerkshires.com
Police Investigating Unattended Death in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Police are investigating an unattended death near the corner of Church and Blackinton Streets. According to the District Attorney's Office, the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office and the North Adams Police are conducting an investigation in the area. Police...
WMUR.com
Woman accused in two-town police chase in New Hampshire to be held on preventative detention
A Warner woman accused of leading police on a chase through Claremont and Newport will be held on preventative detention. Ashley Smith, 29, appeared before a judge Thursday. State police said Smith refused to pull over for a traffic stop and tried to escape before eventually driving into a Claremont police cruiser.
