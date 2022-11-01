ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

As activists ‘trick or treat’ near Mehmet Oz’s N.J. home, neighbors share varying opinions of him

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 60

Karen Tria
3d ago

That’s hysterical. They don’t like him because his trees block their view and he won’t cut them down. Sounds like a great neighborhood - NOT.

Reply
13
TjmDE
2d ago

I'm wondering if Republicans canvassed Braddock scrounging for anyone to say mean things about Fetterman. The answer is no. The democrats are the party of hate and division. They are hate mongers doing everything they can, including lie, to disparage anyone who thinks differently than they. Hate, lies and violence. This is your modern Democrat Party.

Reply(2)
8
AP_000016.b453c589f7964e81a4ca3c9cf168d014.0304
3d ago

He’s just another Trump man who’s vying to get more richer to take back to his Country of Turkey just like his pal Trump !!

Reply(4)
11
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Warren County, NJ

Warren County sits on New Jersey's northern part that borders Pennsylvania. This county has 26 cities and townships. Established in 1824, Warren County was named after the American Revolutionary statesman Joseph Warren. In the 1880s, Warren County became the biggest musical organ producer in the entire nation. Today, Warren County...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NorthcentralPA.com

Sorry Florida, Pennsylvania is the best place to retire

The sunshine state can have their oranges and sunshine, but there's a new leader when it comes to the best places to retire. According to a study by "U.S. News and World Report," Pennsylvania isn't only at the top of the list; the state's cities have taken over the top ten. Keystone state pillars like Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Allentown, and Reading all made the report's top ten for "Best Places...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M sold at these 3 N.J. stores

The three Powerball tickets valued at least $1 million sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s lottery drawing were bought in Bergen and Middlesex counties. A $2 million Powerball ticket — sold with the Power Play for an extra $1 — was bought at Raceway gas station store at the intersection of Route 516 and Higgins Road in Old Bridge, though it has a Matawan mailing address.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
YourErie

Shapiro files suit against New York company allegedly causing robocalls in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced in a press release that his office filed a lawsuit against a New York-based company that allegedly caused hundreds of thousands of unwanted robocalls to Pennsylvania consumers. Fluent, Inc., a New York-based company, connects advertisers to potential new customers using the customers’ personal data. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Jersey Residents Reveal How To Hold The Door For Someone At Wawa

Here in the Garden State, we march to the beat of our own drum. Truth be told, the same could be said for, pretty much, the entire Delaware Valley. There's something about the swagger of the Greater Philadelphia region, South Jersey included, that sets it apart from the rest of the country. Natives of this region always say they never find that same vibe anywhere else, no matter how many places they've lived. We just do things our own way around here.
DELAWARE STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
80K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy