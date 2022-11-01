Read full article on original website
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England coach Shaun Wane 'living the dream'
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head coach Shaun Wane says he is "honoured" as he prepares to lead his country in the last eight of the Rugby League World Cup in his home town of Wigan on Saturday.
‘I see a confidence’: Chris Woakes notices change in Jos Buttler’s captaincy
Chris Woakes says Jos Buttler ‘has stamped his authority on the team a bit more’ and that using Moeen Ali helps communication with England’s bowlers
BBC
Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026
True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. Map experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. They said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
BBC
Tarkowski backs Man City pair for England squad
Everton centre-back James Tarkowski has backed Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to be part of Gareth Southgate’s plans, provided they are 100% fit. “They were both a massive part of the team that played at the Euros, so if they are fit, they go,” Tarkowski told BBC Radio Manchester.
BBC
Super League: Beaten Grand Finalists Leeds to face Warrington in 2023 season opener
Beaten Grand Finalists Leeds Rhinos will kick off the 2023 Super League season when they travel to Warrington Wolves on Thursday, 16 February. Newly-promoted Leigh Leopards take on Salford Red Devils the following day, with Wakefield facing Catalans. Hull KR will host Wigan on 18 February and Hull FC tackle...
BBC
Census: Migration biggest part of England and Wales population rise
The number of people in England and Wales who were born outside the UK has increased by 2.5 million since 2011, latest census data shows. The 2021 survey counted 10 million foreign-born people, among a population of 59.5 million in England and Wales. Of these, India was the most common...
Labour plans expansion of state nursery sector in England to ease pressure on parents
Proposals are part of party’s wider ambition to build system of high-quality, affordable childcare and to make issue an election pledge
BBC
Russell Martin: Swansea City boss wants players contracts sorted before his own
Swansea City head coach Russell Martin wants to see new contracts given to players before planning his future. Martin said new contracts for Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning are "the most important thing". Martin's current deal expires in 2024, but he has been in talks with the Championship club about...
BBC
Pep has no fears over World Cup stars
We are one week away from the World Cup break and the number of injuries ruling players out of the tournament in Qatar is growing. Now is the time players might step off the gas and try to coast their way through matches. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola...
BBC
FCSB v West Ham United: Young Hammers side set to line-up in Romania
Date: Thursday, 3 November Venue: Arena Nationala Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. David Moyes says he will send out a young, experimental West Ham side to face FCSB in Romania in their final Europa Conference League group game. The Hammers...
