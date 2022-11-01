CINCINNATI, Ohio -The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense will look to find itself once again this Sunday. Coming off its worst loss of the season on Monday, quarterback Joe Burrow attributed part of the loss to a lack of rhythm. Veteran center Ted Karras said his offensive line’s performance was “unacceptable.” Mix in a season-low rushing day and missed catches and opportunities for the Bengals’ wideouts, there’s a lot the Bengals can and should improve upon.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO