Joe Burrow on struggles against Browns, sideline demeanor, NFL trade deadline and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is processing Monday night’s 32-13 loss to the Browns the only way he knows how. Burrow is gearing up for a surprisingly resilient Panthers squad that has rallied around interim coach Steve Wilks and plenty of talent on the defensive side of the ball to be disruptive.
What about Kevin Stefanski as the future coach of the Cleveland Browns? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kevin Stefanski was not going to be fired during the bye week, even if the Browns had lost to Cincinnati. So this is not a story about votes of confidences for the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. It is about the future of Stefanski, who...
Former NFL lineman opens Pulp Smoothie & Juice Bar in North Olmsted: Photos
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Former NFL lineman and 2010 North Olmsted High School graduate Matt Rotheram recently returned home to open a Pulp Smoothie & Juice Bar, located at 27650 Lorain Road. “When I was younger, I thought I’d open something along the lines of football training, like a gym,”...
Can this be the start of something big for the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook while thinking about the Browns’ 32-13 victory over Cincinnati:. 1. Jacoby Brissett said: “We really needed to get back to playing our style of football. That is running and throwing it on our terms. Running plays on our terms.”
Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Miss Practice Again for Ravens
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews did not practice over the past week leaving his status against the Monday night game against the New Orleans Saints in jeopardy. Andrews has not missed a game due to injury in his five-year career.
Cleveland Cavaliers get first extended look at ‘death lineup’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff and his other assistants had just returned from their annual coaching retreat at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort when the stunning news broke: Cleveland had acquired three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Forget all those plans. Time for new ones.
How Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense can be explosive again: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio -The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense will look to find itself once again this Sunday. Coming off its worst loss of the season on Monday, quarterback Joe Burrow attributed part of the loss to a lack of rhythm. Veteran center Ted Karras said his offensive line’s performance was “unacceptable.” Mix in a season-low rushing day and missed catches and opportunities for the Bengals’ wideouts, there’s a lot the Bengals can and should improve upon.
