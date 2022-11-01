ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PennLive.com

Third suspect arrested in Pa. homicide case that killed 2 innocent bystanders

A third suspect has been arrested in relation to a shooting that killed two women and a man in Pittsburgh, according to a story from KDKA. Samuel Pegues, 30, was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Oct. 15 in the area of Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street, near Allegheny Commons in Pittsburgh. Two innocent bystanders, 59-year-old Betty Averytt and 33-year-old Jaquelyn Mehalic, were among the people killed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Fleeing suspect hits Pa. police officer with vehicle before crashing

A police officer in Pittsburgh was struck in the leg by a vehicle after the driver attempted to flee from a traffic stop early Friday morning. WPXI reports that the officer pulled the man over for a suspected DUI around 3 a.m. at the intersection of McKinley Street and Grogan Avenue. The driver gave his name but could not provide a driver’s license, and then fled, according to a release from Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Pittsburgh cops didn't attend funeral where shooting hurt 6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh officials have admitted that although a police presence had been requested at a funeral last week where a shooting left six people injured, no officers showed up for the event. Acting Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said in a statement Thursday that the officers involved will face disciplinary action, which will be handled internally. It was not clear, though, if police failed to respond to the funeral request or if they did respond and failed to show. A department spokesperson said the reason behind the unfulfilled request remains under investigation. Six people were injured when two shooters opened fire outside the Destiny of Faith Church on Oct. 28. Five of the victims were shot, while the other was injured in the melee.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Shot fired at detective in Swissvale

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A shot was fired at a Pittsburgh police detective in Swissvale on Wednesday evening, police said. According to police, detectives were in the area of Roslyn Street and Milligan Avenue conducting an investigation when a shot was fired at the detective. The detective was not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22

A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

Suspect flees Mt. Oliver traffic stop, hits officer; drugs recovered from vehicle

A Pittsburgh police officer was injured early Friday in Mt. Oliver after authorities said a suspected impaired driver hit the policeman while fleeing a traffic stop. The driver was pulled over at 3 a.m. at McKinley Street and Grogan Avenue. Police said the driver provided a name and date of birth but did not provide a driver’s license to the officer, who had stepped outside his patrol unit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police shut down city block

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were in Brighton Heights this morning, where they shut down a block of California Avenue. Channel 11 was at the scene. Police were in the the area of Benton and California Avenues. We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety. This is a developing story....
PITTSBURGH, PA
