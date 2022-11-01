Read full article on original website
Third suspect arrested in North Side shooting that killed 3 people
PITTSBURGH — Police have arrested the third suspect in a shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side that killed three people. Samuel Pegues, 30, is charged in connection with the Oct. 15 shooting on Cedar Avenue. He was taken into custody Thursday night. Pegues has been charged with homicide, aggravated...
Third suspect arrested in Pa. homicide case that killed 2 innocent bystanders
A third suspect has been arrested in relation to a shooting that killed two women and a man in Pittsburgh, according to a story from KDKA. Samuel Pegues, 30, was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Oct. 15 in the area of Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street, near Allegheny Commons in Pittsburgh. Two innocent bystanders, 59-year-old Betty Averytt and 33-year-old Jaquelyn Mehalic, were among the people killed.
Fleeing suspect hits Pa. police officer with vehicle before crashing
A police officer in Pittsburgh was struck in the leg by a vehicle after the driver attempted to flee from a traffic stop early Friday morning. WPXI reports that the officer pulled the man over for a suspected DUI around 3 a.m. at the intersection of McKinley Street and Grogan Avenue. The driver gave his name but could not provide a driver’s license, and then fled, according to a release from Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Pittsburgh cops didn't attend funeral where shooting hurt 6
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh officials have admitted that although a police presence had been requested at a funeral last week where a shooting left six people injured, no officers showed up for the event. Acting Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said in a statement Thursday that the officers involved will face disciplinary action, which will be handled internally. It was not clear, though, if police failed to respond to the funeral request or if they did respond and failed to show. A department spokesperson said the reason behind the unfulfilled request remains under investigation. Six people were injured when two shooters opened fire outside the Destiny of Faith Church on Oct. 28. Five of the victims were shot, while the other was injured in the melee.
Police: Shot fired at detective in Swissvale
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A shot was fired at a Pittsburgh police detective in Swissvale on Wednesday evening, police said. According to police, detectives were in the area of Roslyn Street and Milligan Avenue conducting an investigation when a shot was fired at the detective. The detective was not...
Son MedEvac'd After Stabbing By 75-Year-Old Dad, Pennsylvania State Police Say
'I brought him into this world. I might as well take him out of it," 75-year-old, James Westley Suman Jr. told authorities when they asked if he wanted to kill his son when he stabbed him on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania state police.
Police shoot, kill Pa. man following pursuit stemming from domestic disturbance investigation
A multi-county police chase ended in the fatal shooting of a Johnstown man on Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports. 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor left a Cambria County home when Richland Township officers arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance, TribLive reported. A state police spokesman told the outlet that a warrant...
Penn Hills gas station homicide suspect arrested in Georgia
The suspect in the shooting death of a Pittsburgh man at a Penn Hills gas station has been arrested in Georgia. Michael Damar Wade, 36, of Verona, was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals as a fugitive from justice. Allegheny County police issued an arrest...
Suspect shot and killed by Police in Derry Twp. after high-speed chase
Officials say police in Richland Township were trying to serve a warrant after a domestic incident with a weapon when the suspect, Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour at points and ending up in Derry Township.
Pittsburgh police: Officer struck, vehicle crashes after suspect flees
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police officer was struck in the leg by a vehicle when a man fled from a traffic stop early Friday morning. The officer stopped the driver at the intersection of McKinley Street and Grogan Avenue for a suspected DUI around 3 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22
A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
Man shot, killed by police following high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police following a high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Thursday. According to police, the incident began with a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township in Cambria County. Troopers tried to apprehend the suspect, but he fled in a car.
Suspect flees Mt. Oliver traffic stop, hits officer; drugs recovered from vehicle
A Pittsburgh police officer was injured early Friday in Mt. Oliver after authorities said a suspected impaired driver hit the policeman while fleeing a traffic stop. The driver was pulled over at 3 a.m. at McKinley Street and Grogan Avenue. Police said the driver provided a name and date of birth but did not provide a driver’s license to the officer, who had stepped outside his patrol unit.
Construction flagger struck by vehicle in hit-and-run in Overbrook
PITTSBURGH — A construction flagger was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Overbrook. Pittsburgh police said Zone 3 officers and EMS units were dispatched to Saw Mill Run Boulevard at Library Road for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle before 9:30 p.m. Once on scene,...
Someone is deflating tires and leaving snarky messages in this Pa. neighborhood: report
Residents in the Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh are saying that someone is deflating their vehicles’ tires using lentil beans and then leaving messages on the windshields, according to a story from WXPI. Surveillance video taken by a Shadyside resident reportedly shows two people stopping by a car parked in...
Pittsburgh police identify man believed to have hidden camera in a bathroom
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have identified the man believed to have hidden a camera in the bathroom of The Frick Pittsburgh and remotely took pictures of guests. Officers say they are preparing a warrant for the man’s arrest. Police originally asked the public for help identifying the man...
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
At least 1 person killed in crash along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
First responders are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a commercial vehicle and a car in Westmoreland County. Officials tell Channel 11 this occurred at Route 22 at Hannastown Road in Salem Township. One westbound and one eastbound lane of Route 22 are shut down and will be...
Pittsburgh police shut down city block
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were in Brighton Heights this morning, where they shut down a block of California Avenue. Channel 11 was at the scene. Police were in the the area of Benton and California Avenues. We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety. This is a developing story....
Police: Man arrested after shots he fired entered neighboring home
21-year-old Brandon Strong is behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail, unable to post the $5,000 bond. Police say he’s accused of firing a gun inside a home he was in. The bullets traveled through the wall and into a neighbor’s home. Court documents say he was detained...
