Newsweek

Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid

Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
Business Insider

Top Russian generals frustrated by humiliating losses mused about nuking Ukraine — but US intelligence isn't sure what to make of it

Russian generals have reportedly deliberated using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But US officials aren't sure what to make of the intelligence analysis, according to CNN. Putin ultimately decides if Russia will use tactical nukes through a multi-step process that would take time. Frustrated by mounting battlefield setbacks in Ukraine,...
WVNews

Biden takes his failed climate crusade worldwide

The damage done by President Biden’s anti-energy policies is no secret to working families across the United States. How we got here is plain to see for those who now pay higher utility bills and put more expensive gas in their cars and trucks. It turns out that shutting...

