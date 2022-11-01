Read full article on original website
Related
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Crocodile Drags Man Away as Locals Say They 'Live in Constant Fear'
It is unclear if the attack was fatal, and authorities have yet to identify the victim.
Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid
Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
Top Russian generals frustrated by humiliating losses mused about nuking Ukraine — but US intelligence isn't sure what to make of it
Russian generals have reportedly deliberated using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But US officials aren't sure what to make of the intelligence analysis, according to CNN. Putin ultimately decides if Russia will use tactical nukes through a multi-step process that would take time. Frustrated by mounting battlefield setbacks in Ukraine,...
WVNews
Biden takes his failed climate crusade worldwide
The damage done by President Biden’s anti-energy policies is no secret to working families across the United States. How we got here is plain to see for those who now pay higher utility bills and put more expensive gas in their cars and trucks. It turns out that shutting...
Comments / 0