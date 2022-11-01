ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, TX

85-Year-Old James R Flanagan Died In A Four-Vehicle Crash In East Texas (Upshur County, TX)

 3 days ago

Authorities responded to a four-vehicle crash on .S. Highway 271 in Upshur County. The crash claimed the life of James R Flanagan, 85, of Longview.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed a 2021 Kenworth trailer heading south on Highway 271. A Ford Taurus was heading north on the highway at the same time. The trailer crashed with a GMC Pickup truck stopped on the shoulder of the highway and attempted to take an illegal U-turn.

The GMC Truck then collided with the Taurus and a parked 2019 Western Star Trailer.

The pickup truck, 85-year-old James R Flanagan of Longview, died at the scene.

According to DPS, the trailer driver, 42-year-old Rafael Flores, 42, of Tyler, and the Taurus driver, Joshua J Harms, 44, of El Paso, remained uninjured from the crash.

The crash is being investigated.

November 1, 2022

Source: KETK

