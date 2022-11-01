Read full article on original website
Scientists are one step closer to producing synthetic cells that can interact with living matter
For decades, researchers have been fascinated by the process of cell division, a highly intricate process driven by a precise cocktail of components. To better understand this phenomenon, researchers have been trying to create synthetic cells that mimic nature. While it will take some time before we have fully functional...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Identify a Unique Set of Proteins That Restore Hearing
A study demonstrates how transcription factors support cell regeneration. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have identified a particular protein network that is necessary for cell regeneration to restore hearing in zebrafish. Researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) led the research, which may help in the creation of human hearing loss treatments. The findings were recently published in the journal Cell Genomics.
Study reveals link between chemical hair straighteners and uterine cancer
The news has not been a very comforting source for style and beauty lovers as of late. And while there are still plenty of editor-approved beauty hacks and products that are safe and can make your life easier, it’s reports like the one that found sports bras may contain high levels of BPA and a new study that connects uterine cancer to the use of chemical hair straightening products, also known as relaxers, that have women thinking twice about their once commonplace routines.
technologynetworks.com
Why vaccine developers need a Charged Aerosol Detector (CAD)
Phys.org
GPCR signaling coordinates inter-tissue mitochondrial stress communication in C. elegans
The nervous system is essential for coordinating the organismal stress response. Neurons with mitochondrial stresses could release signals and communicate with the peripheral tissues to activate the organismal-wide mitochondrial unfolded protein response (UPRmt) for fitness adaptation. G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) play important role in transmitting various extracellular signals into cells, and...
technologynetworks.com
Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry: What Factors Are Driving Its Application Landscape?
Inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) is undoubtedly the fastest-growing trace element technique available today. Only a handful of instruments were sold when it was commercialized in 1983. But today the annual worldwide market size exceeds 2,000 systems, used for many varied and diverse applications. Even though it can broadly determine...
'Time Cells' in The Human Brain Encode The Flow of Time, Scientists Say
How does the human brain keep track of the order of events in a sequence?. Research suggests that 'time cells' – neurons in the hippocampus thought to represent temporal information – could be the glue that sticks our memories together in the right sequence so that we can properly recall the correct order in which things happened.
Purified Sand Particles Have Anti-Obesity Effects, Scientists Confirm
Porous particles of silica made from purified sand could one day play a role in attempts to lose weight. Past clinical trials have already produced promising results, but the actual weight-lowering mechanism behind the potential treatment has been poorly understood. To sift out the key variables, researchers have now tested...
technologynetworks.com
How "Chameleon Cancers" Change To Survive Treatment
Some leukemias evade treatment by changing their appearance and identity through changing the read-out of their DNA, a new study has found. Prof. dr. Olaf Heidenreich, research group leader at the Princess Máxima Center for pediatric oncology and co-lead of the study: "Our new research will help us in the future to pick out those children with leukemia who are at greatest risk of their cancer coming back, so we can adjust and personalize their treatment."
MedicalXpress
Researchers demonstrate spatiotemporal dynamic changes in brain lipids
Reperfusion therapy, including intravenous recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (rtPA) and/or endovascular thrombectomy, is the most effective treatment for ischemic stroke. However, there is uncertainty regarding the benefits and risks for recanalization since a large proportion of stroke patients remain severely disabled even after receiving timely reperfusion therapy. It remains unclear...
technologynetworks.com
Potential Drug Targets Discovered for Rare, Deadly Nerve Tumors
Very few people, other than professionals and those close to the young people who have this rare form of cancer have ever heard of a malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor (MPNST). Across the United States population of nearly 331 million people, about 13,000 people a year will be diagnosed with...
Healthline
Overview of Molecular Testing
Molecular testing is a broad category of tests that look for molecules in your DNA or other pieces of genetic information called RNA to diagnose a disease like cancer or predict your risk of future diseases. These molecules might be. . Molecular tests have replaced conventional tests in many fields...
News-Medical.net
Whole-genome sequencing is a more comprehensive prenatal test l BGI Perspectives
BGI-Research and the Maternal and Child Health Hospital of Hubei Province (MCHH) published whole-genome sequencing research results in npj Genomic Medicine. These results have revealed the genomic architecture of fetal central nervous system (CNS) anomalies systematically in a large cohort for the first time and shares how whole-genome sequencing may enhance detection of fetal CNS anomalies.
technologynetworks.com
Vitamin C Could Enhance Immune System-Based Cancer Treatment
Researchers from the Epigenetics and Immune Disease Lab at the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute has recently shown that vitamin C improves the immunogenic properties of dendritic cells, in vitro. Results recently made public show that treating the cells with vitamin C leads to a more consistent activation of genes involved in the immune response, mainly through DNA demethylation, a kind of epigenetic reprogramming. This discovery may be useful to generate more potent dendritic cell-based therapies in the future.
reviewofoptometry.com
Posterior Segment Alterations Identified in Early-stage Keratoconus
New research reveals that ocular effects of keratoconus even in early-stage disease are not exclusive to the anterior segment. Photo: Irving Martínez Navé. Click image to enlarge. While the effects of keratoconus on the anterior segment are often the focus of clinical studies, new research shines light on...
News-Medical.net
The Clinical Significance of Long Non-Coding RNAs in Cancer
How can long non-coding RNAs be used in cancer diagnosis?. How can long non-coding RNAs be used in cancer prognosis?. How can long non-coding RNAs be used in cancer therapy?. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA) are sections of RNA over 200 nucleotides in length that are not translated into proteins, remaining in the nucleus following transcription in relatively low concentration as compared to small non-coding, micro, small interfering, or other types of RNA. LncRNAs interact with proteins, RNA, and DNA in the cell to regulate transcription and gene expression by a number of methods, also acting as precursors to other shorter types of RNA.
technologynetworks.com
Arima Genomics Presents Data on Cancer Structural Variants at the Association of Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting
Arima Genomics, Inc., the leader in 3D genomics, has announced that new data on the detection of actionable structural variants from cancer samples embedded in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues will be presented at the Association of Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting and Expo in Phoenix, Ariz. The data, developed in partnership with researchers from NYU Langone Health, shows how Arima Genomics’ 3D genomics tools were useful in detecting previously undetected gene rearrangements, fusions, and other structural variants of clinical significance, meaning that those variants were diagnostic, prognostic, the target of on-market therapies, or therapies being investigated in ongoing clinical trials.
technologynetworks.com
Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches New Line of Bench Meters for Easy Electrochemistry Testing
technologynetworks.com
The Kjeldahl Method as a Reference Method for Nitrogen and Protein Analysis
technologynetworks.com
Automation of Sample Prep Workflows for LC-MS – Labor Berlin's Experience
