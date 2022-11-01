ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments

FOX Sports

Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois

Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
EAST LANSING, MI
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to insane dunk-and-block sequence

If we’re showing off a highlight from a college basketball exhibition game, you know it must be very, very impressive. And it certainly was. LSU transfer Eric Gaines showed off his otherworldly athleticism in an incredible sequence during the UAB Blazers‘ exhibition game on Tuesday night against Mississippi College.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
HoosiersNow

Indiana Women's Basketball Depth by Position

Ahead of Friday's exhibition game, here is a breakdown of Indiana women's basketball depth by position. Each player's most impressive accomplishments are listed along with a sprinkle of opinion on who will most likely be key players for the 2022-23 season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX Sports

FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 College Football Pick 6 jackpot in Week 10

The first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings were released this week. Don't believe us? Just jump on Twitter, and you'll see fans in their feelings screaming about how their team shoulda, coulda, woulda been ranked this, that or the other. "These rankings are so subjective!" And our favorite, "SEC BIAS!"
ALABAMA STATE
lastwordonsports.com

Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #5 Creighton Bluejays

We have reached the top five. With it comes Creighton. They are the team that has happened to unseat Villanova as the preseason favorite in the Big East. They return a lot of talent from last year’s team, which was young and really overachieved. Plus, they bring in arguably the best player in the transfer portal. With more experience under the belt of this young team, they are projected as one of the nation’s best this year. They just need to be more consistent.
OMAHA, NE
FOX Sports

Eagles remain unbeaten, but their one big flaw continues to show

The Philadelphia Eagles are still undefeated. But they're definitely not perfect. Yes, it's nitpicking to try to find anything wrong with a team that's 8-0 and often looks dominant and maybe even unbeatable. And "wrong" is a relative term anyway for a team that's ranked near the top in nearly every conceivable category in the league.
DALLAS, PA
FOX Sports

Matt Ryan goes from DoorDash driver to Lakers hero

When typing "Matt Ryan" into a simple Google search, atop the list one will find countless photos and the Wikipedia page of the current Indianapolis Colts quarterback. That all changed Wednesday night as Los Angeles Lakers forward Matt Ryan knocked down the biggest shot of his young NBA career. With...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

No. 18 Oklahoma State, Kansas hopeful about their QB health

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy watched from the sideline as Spencer Sanders, his star quarterback, was tackled hard enough on his shoulder during a loss to Kansas State to end up in the injury tent. Kansas coach Lance Leipold could relate. Three weeks earlier against...
STILLWATER, OK
FOX Sports

UNC, Zags lead preseason edition of John Fanta's Top 15

John Fanta spent the past few weeks counting down his Top 15 teams in the country ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. Here’s a look at the poll and a complete breakdown of each team. The Tar Heels welcome back four starters from last year’s national runner-up squad,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Ohio State-Northwestern

The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a battle of Big Ten teams in Week 10 of the college football season. Undefeated Ohio State comes into this matchup after defeating rival Penn State in Happy Valley 44-31 in Week 9. On the other hand, Northwestern comes into this game on a seven-game losing streak. The Wildcats' only win was in Week 1 against Nebraska.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Vikings' Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren't much of a worry at all for Minnesota's newly acquired tight end. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

