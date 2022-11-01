Read full article on original website
Ranking All 363 Teams in Men’s College Basketball
SI’s annual preseason list is here, with insights on the expectations of dozens of programs across the country.
FOX Sports
College basketball preview: Our Final Four picks, All-Americans and more
The college basketball season is fast-approaching, with all 25 teams in the AP Top 25 preseason poll scheduled to take the court on Monday. Our college basketball reporters Andy Katz and John Fanta took on some burning questions ahead of the season in our first edition of our college basketball roundtable.
FOX Sports
Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois
Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
College basketball rankings: Drew Timme, Oscar Tshiebwe headline Top 101 players for 2022-23 from CBS Sports
This college basketball season will not be short on individual talent, with National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe and multiple All-Americans, including Gonzaga's Drew Timme, returning to the court. And CBS Sports picked the best 101 players of that bunch, projecting which players will provide the most impact this year.
thecomeback.com
College basketball world reacts to insane dunk-and-block sequence
If we’re showing off a highlight from a college basketball exhibition game, you know it must be very, very impressive. And it certainly was. LSU transfer Eric Gaines showed off his otherworldly athleticism in an incredible sequence during the UAB Blazers‘ exhibition game on Tuesday night against Mississippi College.
What Malik Reneau, Miller Kopp Said After Indiana Basketball's Win Over Cougars
Indiana forwards Malik Reneau and Miller Kopp address the media following the Hoosiers' 104-59 win over the Saint Francis Cougars in their final exhibition game of the season. Read their full transcript, or just watch the attached video.
Indiana Women's Basketball Depth by Position
Ahead of Friday's exhibition game, here is a breakdown of Indiana women's basketball depth by position. Each player's most impressive accomplishments are listed along with a sprinkle of opinion on who will most likely be key players for the 2022-23 season.
Louisville basketball avoids major NCAA penalty
Louisville received probation, and former coaches Rick Pitino and Chris Mack were not penalized in a case of allegations of
FOX Sports
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 College Football Pick 6 jackpot in Week 10
The first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings were released this week. Don't believe us? Just jump on Twitter, and you'll see fans in their feelings screaming about how their team shoulda, coulda, woulda been ranked this, that or the other. "These rankings are so subjective!" And our favorite, "SEC BIAS!"
lastwordonsports.com
Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #5 Creighton Bluejays
We have reached the top five. With it comes Creighton. They are the team that has happened to unseat Villanova as the preseason favorite in the Big East. They return a lot of talent from last year’s team, which was young and really overachieved. Plus, they bring in arguably the best player in the transfer portal. With more experience under the belt of this young team, they are projected as one of the nation’s best this year. They just need to be more consistent.
FOX Sports
Eagles remain unbeaten, but their one big flaw continues to show
The Philadelphia Eagles are still undefeated. But they're definitely not perfect. Yes, it's nitpicking to try to find anything wrong with a team that's 8-0 and often looks dominant and maybe even unbeatable. And "wrong" is a relative term anyway for a team that's ranked near the top in nearly every conceivable category in the league.
FOX Sports
Matt Ryan goes from DoorDash driver to Lakers hero
When typing "Matt Ryan" into a simple Google search, atop the list one will find countless photos and the Wikipedia page of the current Indianapolis Colts quarterback. That all changed Wednesday night as Los Angeles Lakers forward Matt Ryan knocked down the biggest shot of his young NBA career. With...
FOX Sports
No. 18 Oklahoma State, Kansas hopeful about their QB health
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy watched from the sideline as Spencer Sanders, his star quarterback, was tackled hard enough on his shoulder during a loss to Kansas State to end up in the injury tent. Kansas coach Lance Leipold could relate. Three weeks earlier against...
Where are these Indiana boys basketball players now?
Since the state of Indiana has seen so much success from athletes taking their talents to the collegiate level and beyond, we thought it’d be a good idea to find all the men's players from the Hoosier state and see where they are now. Here's a searchable look at...
FOX Sports
UNC, Zags lead preseason edition of John Fanta's Top 15
John Fanta spent the past few weeks counting down his Top 15 teams in the country ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. Here’s a look at the poll and a complete breakdown of each team. The Tar Heels welcome back four starters from last year’s national runner-up squad,...
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with St. Francis In Real Time
It's the final tuneup for No. 13-ranked Indiana, as the Hoosiers take on St. Francis in their second exhibition game of the season. Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you up to date in real time with all the news and views straight from press row and Assembly Hall.
Prairie View-Alcorn State Live Game Thread
Prairie View-Alcorn State Live Game Thread
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Ohio State-Northwestern
The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a battle of Big Ten teams in Week 10 of the college football season. Undefeated Ohio State comes into this matchup after defeating rival Penn State in Happy Valley 44-31 in Week 9. On the other hand, Northwestern comes into this game on a seven-game losing streak. The Wildcats' only win was in Week 1 against Nebraska.
FOX Sports
Georgia-Tennessee sets record for highest regular-season ticket prices
Saturday's contest between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) is one of the most hotly-anticipated games of the year. And if we're judging by ticket prices, it is being treated like the game of the century. The Saturday showdown will be one of...
FOX Sports
Vikings' Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren't much of a worry at all for Minnesota's newly acquired tight end. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.
