ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franchising.com

Salata in Growth Phase with Recent Restaurant Openings

Salata Salad Kitchen, the leading built-to-order salad kitchen with 90 locations, recently expanded through the opening of its newest location in Magnolia, Texas and is currently refreshing three of its San Antonio locations under the brand’s prototype. Continuing its strong growth phase, Salata is thrilled to bring its fresh favorites to new markets across the country.
MAGNOLIA, TX
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Opens Second Location In Spring

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on November 11th. November 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // Spring, TX - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 24527 Gosling Rd, Spring, TX 77389. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, November 11th, 2022 , where customers can earn Half Off Any Drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
SPRING, TX
franchising.com

Daddy’s Chicken Shack Inks Seventh Regional Development Deal of the Year in Houston

Established Entrepreneur Signs Agreement to Expand Brand Further into the Lone Star State. November 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON, Texas. - Daddy’s Chicken Shack, an emerging brand quickly making a name for itself in the competitive fast casual chicken category, recently executed its seventh regional development deal in 2022, and second in Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Texas Hot Chicken Chain Tumble 22 Gets New Corporate Overlords

Tumble 22, the Nashville-style hot chicken mini-chain with five locations in the Austin area and Houston, was acquired by two private equity firms and the former chief operating officer of steakhouse chain restaurant Texas Roadhouse. The acquisition was announced on October 25. Tumble 22 is the brainchild of chef Harold...
HOUSTON, TX
franchising.com

The Covery Unveils New Location in The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa

November 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // Baton Rouge, LA - The Covery is gearing up to open their newest location inside The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa in February of 2023. The Covery team is excited to be bringing their services to new clients in a new market in such a unique location.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Smash-Hit Burger Pop-Up Fires Up First Houston Restaurant

Since Abbas Dhanani served his first smash burger in September 2021, his Burger Bodega has been a hit. Now, his perpetually popular pop-up is putting down permanent roots at 4520 Washington. The brick-and-mortar, which was a fire station from 1937 to 1991, officially opens November 3. Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview of the New York bodega-inspired restaurant and try some of the dishes.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

“COACH” TURTLE MAKES DEBUT ON ISLAND

David H. O’Neal Jr., member of the board of trustees for. Galveston ISD, along with Artist Tracy Van Horn Reed, unveiled. the newest Turtle about Town at Shield Park in Galveston. The. newest member of the Island’s turtle family is named “Coach”. and was created by Reed...
GALVESTON, TX
CW33

Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
TEXAS STATE
forwardtimes.com

Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest

ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Beachcombing on the Texas Coast

One of my favorite things to do on a cool day here in coastal Texas is beachcombing. Beachcombing is essentially scouring the beach or coast for little treasures. This can mean sea glass, shells, rocks, coral, or other unique finds. I am personally partial to finding sea glass. Sea glass...
TEXAS CITY, TX
cw39.com

RSV surging in Houston-area hospitals, symptoms to look out for by age

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Harris County has alerted county residents about RSV surging in regional healthcare facilities. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a viral infection of the respiratory tract that commonly affects children below the age of 2 years. RSV is transmitted through airborne exposure, so cleaning surfaces, good...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated, re-opened as county health facility

The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy