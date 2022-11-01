Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study named this small town in Texas the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
franchising.com
Salata in Growth Phase with Recent Restaurant Openings
Salata Salad Kitchen, the leading built-to-order salad kitchen with 90 locations, recently expanded through the opening of its newest location in Magnolia, Texas and is currently refreshing three of its San Antonio locations under the brand’s prototype. Continuing its strong growth phase, Salata is thrilled to bring its fresh favorites to new markets across the country.
Just 1 Texas Pizza Shop Named Among The Best In The Country
GAYOT compiled a list of the 10 best pizzerias in the United States.
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens Second Location In Spring
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on November 11th. November 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // Spring, TX - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 24527 Gosling Rd, Spring, TX 77389. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, November 11th, 2022 , where customers can earn Half Off Any Drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
franchising.com
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Inks Seventh Regional Development Deal of the Year in Houston
Established Entrepreneur Signs Agreement to Expand Brand Further into the Lone Star State. November 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON, Texas. - Daddy’s Chicken Shack, an emerging brand quickly making a name for itself in the competitive fast casual chicken category, recently executed its seventh regional development deal in 2022, and second in Texas.
Eater
Texas Hot Chicken Chain Tumble 22 Gets New Corporate Overlords
Tumble 22, the Nashville-style hot chicken mini-chain with five locations in the Austin area and Houston, was acquired by two private equity firms and the former chief operating officer of steakhouse chain restaurant Texas Roadhouse. The acquisition was announced on October 25. Tumble 22 is the brainchild of chef Harold...
franchising.com
The Covery Unveils New Location in The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa
November 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // Baton Rouge, LA - The Covery is gearing up to open their newest location inside The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa in February of 2023. The Covery team is excited to be bringing their services to new clients in a new market in such a unique location.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Smash-Hit Burger Pop-Up Fires Up First Houston Restaurant
Since Abbas Dhanani served his first smash burger in September 2021, his Burger Bodega has been a hit. Now, his perpetually popular pop-up is putting down permanent roots at 4520 Washington. The brick-and-mortar, which was a fire station from 1937 to 1991, officially opens November 3. Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview of the New York bodega-inspired restaurant and try some of the dishes.
$8 Million Mansion With Underwater Tunnel Hits The Market In Texas
The mansion is a "fusion of Spanish, Mexican and mid-century architecture."
Why are there so many 'King Ranch' things? We break it down.
With new bourbon and shop, it's hard to keep up with the iconic Texas ranch.
Click2Houston.com
FREE - Thanksgiving giveaways: Here’s where families in need can find free meals in the Houston area
HOUSTON – While the holidays are a celebratory time for many, some of our neighbors may still be facing hardships while trying to give their families a season’s feast. Houstonians, known for lending a helping hand during difficult times, are stepping up to the plate once again to hand out free food to help pull your dinner together.
CASA of Galveston County has moved into our new home
· EXCITING NEWS! CASA of Galveston County has moved into our new home and we'd love for you to come to visit!. We're hosting an Open House and Ribbon Cutting with the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce on 11/17 from 4-6 pm. We'll have small bites, sips, and a chance for everyone to mix and mingle.
thepostnewspaper.net
“COACH” TURTLE MAKES DEBUT ON ISLAND
David H. O’Neal Jr., member of the board of trustees for. Galveston ISD, along with Artist Tracy Van Horn Reed, unveiled. the newest Turtle about Town at Shield Park in Galveston. The. newest member of the Island’s turtle family is named “Coach”. and was created by Reed...
Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
thepostnewspaper.net
Beachcombing on the Texas Coast
One of my favorite things to do on a cool day here in coastal Texas is beachcombing. Beachcombing is essentially scouring the beach or coast for little treasures. This can mean sea glass, shells, rocks, coral, or other unique finds. I am personally partial to finding sea glass. Sea glass...
cw39.com
RSV surging in Houston-area hospitals, symptoms to look out for by age
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Harris County has alerted county residents about RSV surging in regional healthcare facilities. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a viral infection of the respiratory tract that commonly affects children below the age of 2 years. RSV is transmitted through airborne exposure, so cleaning surfaces, good...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated, re-opened as county health facility
The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 announces return of Sofia Ojeda, plus new daypart for anchor Lisa Hernandez
HOUSTON – We are excited to announce that former KPRC 2 weekend news anchor Sofia Ojeda will return to anchor KPRC 2 News Today alongside Owen Conflenti, and anchor Lisa Hernandez will be promoted to the Midday, Noon and 4 p.m. newscasts. The move begins Monday, November 14, 2022.
Deadline Eminent for First Half Payment! Cheryl E. Johnson, Galveston County Tax Assessor-Collector
Galveston County property owners wishing to take advantage of the half-payment option have until. November 30th to make the first payment, with the second half due (without penalty and interest) on June 30, 2023.
Comments / 0